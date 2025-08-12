Welcome to the official streaming home of FX Networks, where you can watch your favorite FX shows like Alien: Earth, Necaxa, Shōgun, The Bear, and more.

Looking for your next binge? We’ve rounded up some of the best FX series available on Hulu — whether you’re into fresh new hits or classic favorites.

The Best FX Shows on Hulu

Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth is the first TV series in the iconic Alien franchise . Welcome to Earth in the year 2120. A large corporation has created a new hybrid form of life — robots that have human thoughts and feelings. When a spacecraft crash lands on Earth and unleashes deadly aliens, a group of hybrids must race to stop the invasion and prevent total destruction.

Alien: Earth premiered Tuesday, August 12, exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: Alien: Earth

Necaxa

This docuseries follows the Mexican soccer team Necaxa and its part-owners — Eva Longoria, Rob Mac, and Ryan Reynolds. As the three celebrities try to restore the club’s past glory, they come up against frustrating roadblocks but also find fulfillment.

The series explores themes of Mexican culture, soccer fandom, and the business of sports.

Watch: Necaxa

Shōgun

The Emmy®-winning Shōgun series is based on the best-selling 1975 historical novel, which also inspired a movie in 1980.

Travel back across seas and centuries to Japan in the year 1600. In this feudal society, the emperor is the symbolic leader. But the real power lies in the hands (and sword) of the Shōgun.

When the ruling Shōgun dies, powerful lords — including Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) — vie to take his place. Meanwhile, shipwrecked English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) becomes embroiled in the conflict as he navigates cultural differences and a forbidden romance.

Watch: Shōgun

The Veil

The Veil is a spy action-drama TV show starring Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale .

Two women, a British spy and a suspected ISIS terrorist, take a winding journey through Istanbul, Paris, and London. The stakes are sky high as the women attempt to uncover secrets about each other’s backgrounds and motives. Startling surprises are “unveiled” amid nail-biting action scenes and international stakes.

Watch: The Veil

Say Nothing

Inspired by true events detailed in the book of the same name, Say Nothing takes place during The Troubles, an era of violent conflict in Northern Ireland from the late ’60s to the late ’90s. The series explores how the conflict marked people on the Emerald Isle — including leaders of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and the families of victims.

Watch: Say Nothing

Dying for Sex

Based on the podcast of the same name, Dying for Sex stars Michelle Williams as Molly — a woman who leaves her husband to explore the full breadth of her sexual desires after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Stream all eight episodes of the limited series exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: Dying for Sex

Grotesquerie

In true Ryan Murphy fashion, Grotesquerie is a gruesome horror series that’ll make your skin crawl and leave you wanting more. Football all-star Travis Kelce makes his acting debut alongside Hollywood names like Niecy Nash, Lesley Manville, and Courtney B. Vance.

Discover more of the best Ryan Murphy shows streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Grotesquerie

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

As a part of FX’s American Story anthology series — and from the mind of American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy — comes American Sports Story. This 10-episode limited series is a dark biographical drama recounting the scandal surrounding New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Watch: American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

English Teacher

Evan Marquez is a gay English teacher at a public school in Austin, Texas, in the FX Original comedy series English Teacher. Along with his quirky co-workers, Evan and the staff at Morrison-Hensley High School do their best to teach a generation of cellphone-obsessed and chronically online students, all while trying to keep their personal lives separate from school.

Watch: English Teacher

What We Do in the Shadows

Are you a fan of mockumentary sitcoms and dark fantasies? Then do we have the perfect show for you — muahahaha! (That’s our evil vampire laugh if you couldn’t tell.) Based on the movie of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows follows four aloof vampire roommates who “live” for Staten Island’s nightlife.

All six seasons of What We Do in the Shadows are available to watch now.

Watch: What We Do in the Shadows

The Old Man

When retired CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) gets an unexpected visit from his past, he’s forced to face the nightmares triggered by his old life. If you’re a fan of spy thrillers (and dogs that steal the show), you’ll love this FX series co-starring John Lithgow.

Episodes from seasons 1 and 2 of The Old Man are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch: The Old Man

The Bear

FX’s The Bear is a dramatic comedy series featuring Shameless star Jeremy Allen White as Carmen (aka Carmy) — a young, yet talented, fine-dining chef forced to move home to Chicago and take over his late brother’s sandwich shop.

More than a comedy, this series strikes raw, real, and relatable emotions as Carmy journeys through grief, strained relationships, and an unwelcome career change.

The first four seasons of The Bear are available to watch now on Hulu.

Watch: The Bear

Fargo

Fargo is an anthology crime series with a dark comedic twist. Each season is completely different (down to the characters), but if you watch closely, you’ll find that all five seasons are still connected.

Stream all five seasons of Fargo now on Hulu.

Watch: Fargo

Reservation Dogs

Streaming exclusively on Hulu, the FX Original comedy series Reservation Dogs follows a group of indigenous teens who are more than willing to beg, borrow, and steal their way out of the small Oklahoma town they call home and escape to the faraway promised land of California.

Watch the entire three-season series now on Hulu.

Watch: Reservation Dogs

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

There’s never a dull moment at Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia, especially when Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olsen), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are together. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a long-running satire comedy series and popular comfort show that follows this group of egotistical schemers with big dreams and a tendency to destroy everything they put their minds to.

Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny is in full swing, with new stream-ready episodes dropping each Thursday. And all past episodes (including those from the last 16 seasons) are available to stream now for your marathon-watching pleasure.

Watch: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

American Horror Stories

American Horror Stories is a spinoff of FX’s flagship series American Horror Story . Unlike the original series, American Horror Stories is an episodic collection of seriously scary stand-alone stories.

All episodes of American Horror Story and American Horror Stories are available to binge-watch now.

Watch: American Horror Stories

Love horror? Check out these spine-shivering psychological thrillers streaming now on Hulu (trust us — you’re going to want to keep the lights on).

Atlanta

This music industry dramedy series starring Donald Glover is about more than just chasing stardom. Atlanta also highlights important topics like race, poverty, and parenthood.

Watch all four seasons of the FX series Atlanta available to stream now.

Watch: Atlanta

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Based on the novel by author Taffy Brodesser-Akner, this FX limited series follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) and his missing ex-wife. As if managing a divorce, kids, a demanding career, and the online dating scene aren’t stressful enough, Toby’s world turns upside down when the mother of his children, Rachel (Claire Danes), mysteriously disappears.

The entire Fleishman Is in Trouble mini-series is available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Fleishman Is in Trouble

Kindred

Based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, Kindred follows Dana, a young Black woman mysteriously transported back and forth between her present-day home and a 19th-century plantation. Is it just in her head, or is there something larger at play? Whatever it is, it’s eager to show Dana the dark realities of her ancestors’ past.

The entire first season of Kindred is available to watch now.

Watch: Kindred

Dave

Based on the life of comedian and rapper Dave Burd (aka Lil Dickey), Dave is a comedy series about an aloof and overly confident twenty-something guy who’s convinced he has what it takes to be a famous rapper. Now all he has to do is convince everyone else.

All three seasons of Dave are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Dave

Pose

Set in New York in the late ’80s, Pose takes an emotional deep dive into ball culture, capitalism, luxury, and the LGBTQ+ community during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, and Angel Bismark Curiel are just some of the incredible actors starring in this Emmy-winning series .

All three seasons of Pose are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Pose

Sons of Anarchy

Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) is a member of the Sons of Anarchy — an outlaw biker club hell-bent on protecting their small community from drug dealers, greedy corporate scoundrels, and corrupt law enforcement officers while running their own illegal gun business.

Stream all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy now on Hulu.