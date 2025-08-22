Whether you’re a newcomer stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time or are gearing up for an epic rewatch, figuring out where to start can feel like a big decision.

With more than 35 films, a growing collection of shows on Disney+, and intertwining timelines with multiverse twists — our comprehensive guide breaks it all down.

Keep reading to discover how to watch Marvel movies (and shows) in order on Hulu with Disney+.

Add Disney+ to Your Hulu Subscription

How to Watch Marvel Movies and Shows in Order

Are you new to the MCU? Get ready for an exciting journey.

With dozens of films and a growing list of TV series, there are two ways we suggest diving into the adventure: by release date or by canon timeline.

By Release Date (AKA “Phase Order”)

For an experience that’s authentic to the earliest Marvel fans, watching the movies and series by release date is the most popular option and the easiest to follow.

Why are Marvel movies grouped in “Phases?”

Marvel movies are released in phases, allowing for the organization of massive story arcs. Some Marvel series aren’t officially included in these phases, but they’re listed in the chronological timeline below.

The Infinity Saga

Phases 1 – 3 are considered the “Infinity Saga” because they revolve around finding and protecting six powerful artifacts called Infinity Stones — a story arch that stretches over 23 movies and ends with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Phase One (2008 – 2012)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Phase Two (2013 – 2015)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Phase Three (2016 – 2019)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Multiverse Saga

Explore alternate realities, timelines, and characters in the Marvel multiverse.

In addition to introducing the multiverse, this saga marks the start of Marvel’s Disney+ series, which fill in character backstories, bridge gaps between films, and expand the multiverse.

Phase Four (2021 – 2022)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

**Spider-Man™: No Way Home requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Phase Five (2023 – 2025)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Phase Six

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

There are so many more stories to tell within the MCU. Check back for updates on upcoming Marvel movies and Disney+ series.

By Marvel Chronological Timeline

For those familiar with the Marvel Universe, watching the movies and series chronologically according to canon is a fun way to experience the story. This means viewing them in the order events occur within the MCU timeline, allowing the universe to unfold narratively.

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Disney+ Series: I Am Groot Season 1 Disney+ Series: I Am Groot Season 2 Disney+ Series: Daredevil Season 1* Disney+ Series: Jessica Jones Season 1* Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Disney+ Series: Daredevil Season 2 Disney+ Series: Luke Cage Season 1* Disney+ Series: Iron Fist Season 1* Disney+ Series: The Defenders * Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming Disney+ Series: The Punisher Season 1* Doctor Strange Disney+ Series: Jessica Jones Season 2 Disney+ Series: Luke Cage Season 2 Disney+ Series: Iron Fist Season 2 Disney+ Series: Daredevil Season 3 Thor: Ragnarok Disney+ Series: The Punisher Season 2 Disney+ Series: Jessica Jones Season 3 Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Disney+ Series: Loki Season 1 Disney+ Series: What If…? Season 1 Disney+ Series: WandaVision Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney+ Series: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney+ Series: Hawkeye Disney+ Series: Moon Knight Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Echo Disney+ Series: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ Series: Ms. Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Werewolf By Night The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Disney+ Series: Secret Invasion The Marvels Disney+ Series: Loki Season 2 Disney+ Series: What If…? Season 2 Deadpool & Wolverine Disney+ Series: Agatha All Along Disney+ Series: What If…? Season 3 Daredevil: Born Again Captain America: Brave New World

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Ready to start your journey through the MCU? Check out our guide to the best Marvel movies of all time — now streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Watch Order FAQs

Can I Watch Marvel Movies Out of Order?

You can jump in anywhere and enjoy a stand-alone Marvel story. However, if you’re ready to dive deep into the MCU and don’t know where to start, watching them in release-date order will make it easier to follow the character arcs, world-building, and connections between films.

What’s the Latest Marvel Movie To Come Out?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in theaters July 25, 2025. The film officially adds this team of four superheroes to the MCU and kicks off Phase 6. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Marvel’s long-awaited reboot of the iconic superhero family.

Discover More of the Best Pedro Pascal Movies and Shows

How Many Marvel Movies Are There?

There are currently 37 Marvel movies, including the two newest films, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (upcoming).