A still image from the Marvel movie, Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

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How to Watch Marvel Movies and Shows in Order

August 22, 2025

Whether you’re a newcomer stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time or are gearing up for an epic rewatch, figuring out where to start can feel like a big decision.

With more than 35 films, a growing collection of shows on Disney+, and intertwining timelines with multiverse twists — our comprehensive guide breaks it all down.

Keep reading to discover how to watch Marvel movies (and shows) in order on Hulu with Disney+. 

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How to Watch Marvel Movies and Shows in Order

Are you new to the MCU? Get ready for an exciting journey. 

With dozens of films and a growing list of TV series, there are two ways we suggest diving into the adventure: by release date or by canon timeline. 

By Release Date (AKA “Phase Order”)

For an experience that’s authentic to the earliest Marvel fans, watching the movies and series by release date is the most popular option and the easiest to follow. 

Why are Marvel movies grouped in “Phases?”

Marvel movies are released in phases, allowing for the organization of massive story arcs. Some Marvel series aren’t officially included in these phases, but they’re listed in the chronological timeline below.

The Infinity Saga

Phases 1 – 3 are considered the “Infinity Saga” because they revolve around finding and protecting six powerful artifacts called Infinity Stones — a story arch that stretches over 23 movies and ends with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). 

Phase One (2008 – 2012)

  1. Iron Man* (2008)

  2. The Incredible Hulk* (2008)

  3. Iron Man 2* (2010)

  4. Thor* (2011)

  5. Captain America: The First Avenger* (2011)

  6. The Avengers* (2012)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Phase Two (2013 – 2015)

  1. Iron Man 3* (2013)

  2. Thor: The Dark World* (2013)

  3. Captain America: The Winter Soldier* (2014)

  4. Guardians of the Galaxy* (2014)

  5. Avengers: Age of Ultron* (2015)

  6. Ant-Man* (2015)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Phase Three (2016 – 2019)

  1. Captain America: Civil War* (2016)

  2. Doctor Strange* (2016)

  3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2* (2017)

  4. Spider-Man™: Homecoming* (2017)

  5. Thor: Ragnarok* (2017)

  6. Black Panther* (2018)

  7. Avengers: Infinity War* (2018)

  8. Ant-Man and the Wasp* (2018)

  9. Captain Marvel* (2019)

  10. Avengers: Endgame* (2019)

  11. Spider-Man™: Far From Home* (2019)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Multiverse Saga

Explore alternate realities, timelines, and characters in the Marvel multiverse. 

In addition to introducing the multiverse, this saga marks the start of Marvel’s Disney+ series, which fill in character backstories, bridge gaps between films, and expand the multiverse.

Phase Four (2021 – 2022)

  1. Disney+ Series: WandaVision* (2021)

  2. Disney+ Series: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier* (2021)

  3. Disney+ Series: Loki* (2021)

  4. Black Widow* (2021)

  5. Disney+ Series: What If…?* (2021)

  6. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings* (2021)

  7. Eternals* (2021)

  8. Spider-Man™: No Way Home** (2021)

  9. Disney+ Series: Hawkeye* (2021)

  10. Disney+ Series: Moon Knight* (2022)

  11. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness* (2022)

  12. Disney+ Series: Ms. Marvel* (2022)

  13. Thor: Love and Thunder* (2022)

  14. Disney+ Series: I Am Groot* (2022)

  15. Disney+ Series: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law* (2022)

  16. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever* (2022)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

**Spider-Man™: No Way Home requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Phase Five (2023 – 2025)

  1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania* (2023)

  2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3* (2023)

  3. The Marvels* (2023)

  4. Disney+ Series: Secret Invasion* (2023)

  5. Disney+ Series: Echo* (2024)

  6. Disney+ Series: Agatha All Along* (2024)

  7. Deadpool & Wolverine* (2024)

  8. Disney+ Series: Daredevil: Born Again* (2025)

  9. Disney+ Series: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man* (2025)

  10. Captain America: Brave New World* (2025)

  11. Thunderbolts* (2025)

  12. Disney+ Series: Ironheart* (2025)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Phase Six

  1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps* (2025)

  2. Disney+ Series: Eyes of Wakanda (2025)

  3. Disney+ Series: Marvel Zombies (Upcoming, 2025)

  4. Disney+ Series: Wonder Man (Upcoming, 2025)

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

There are so many more stories to tell within the MCU. Check back for updates on upcoming Marvel movies and Disney+ series. 

By Marvel Chronological Timeline

For those familiar with the Marvel Universe, watching the movies and series chronologically according to canon is a fun way to experience the story. This means viewing them in the order events occur within the MCU timeline, allowing the universe to unfold narratively.

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger

  2. Captain Marvel

  3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

  4. Iron Man

  5. Iron Man 2

  6. The Incredible Hulk

  7. Thor

  8. The Avengers

  9. Thor: The Dark World

  10. Iron Man 3

  11. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

  12. Guardians of the Galaxy

  13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

  14. Disney+ Series: I Am Groot Season 1

  15. Disney+ Series: I Am Groot Season 2

  16. Disney+ Series: Daredevil Season 1*

  17. Disney+ Series: Jessica Jones Season 1*

  18. Avengers: Age of Ultron

  19. Ant-Man

  20. Disney+ Series: Daredevil Season 2

  21. Disney+ Series: Luke Cage Season 1*

  22. Disney+ Series: Iron Fist Season 1*

  23. Disney+ Series: The Defenders*

  24. Captain America: Civil War

  25. Black Widow

  26. Black Panther

  27. Spider-Man: Homecoming

  28. Disney+ Series: The Punisher Season 1*

  29. Doctor Strange

  30. Disney+ Series: Jessica Jones Season 2

  31. Disney+ Series: Luke Cage Season 2

  32. Disney+ Series: Iron Fist Season 2

  33. Disney+ Series: Daredevil Season 3

  34. Thor: Ragnarok

  35. Disney+ Series: The Punisher Season 2

  36. Disney+ Series: Jessica Jones Season 3

  37. Ant-Man and the Wasp

  38. Avengers: Infinity War

  39. Avengers: Endgame

  40. Disney+ Series: Loki Season 1

  41. Disney+ Series: What If…? Season 1

  42. Disney+ Series: WandaVision

  43. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

  44. Disney+ Series: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

  45. Spider-Man: Far From Home

  46. Eternals

  47. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  48. Disney+ Series: Hawkeye

  49. Disney+ Series: Moon Knight

  50. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  51. Echo

  52. Disney+ Series: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  53. Disney+ Series: Ms. Marvel

  54. Thor: Love and Thunder

  55. Werewolf By Night

  56. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

  57. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  58. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  59. Disney+ Series: Secret Invasion

  60. The Marvels

  61. Disney+ Series: Loki Season 2

  62. Disney+ Series: What If…? Season 2

  63. Deadpool & Wolverine

  64. Disney+ Series: Agatha All Along

  65. Disney+ Series: What If…? Season 3

  66. Daredevil: Born Again

  67. Captain America: Brave New World

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Ready to start your journey through the MCU? Check out our guide to the best Marvel movies of all time — now streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Watch Order FAQs

Can I Watch Marvel Movies Out of Order?

You can jump in anywhere and enjoy a stand-alone Marvel story. However, if you’re ready to dive deep into the MCU and don’t know where to start, watching them in release-date order will make it easier to follow the character arcs, world-building, and connections between films. 

What’s the Latest Marvel Movie To Come Out?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in theaters July 25, 2025. The film officially adds this team of four superheroes to the MCU and kicks off Phase 6. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Marvel’s long-awaited reboot of the iconic superhero family.

Discover More of the Best Pedro Pascal Movies and Shows

How Many Marvel Movies Are There?

There are currently 37 Marvel movies, including the two newest films, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (upcoming). 

Keep up on everything happening in the MCU on the official Marvel website.

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