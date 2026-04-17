NBA playoff season is here, and the road to the Finals is underway.

Wondering where to watch NBA playoff games live? Fans can tune in through live TV and streaming, with coverage across ABC,* ESPN,* and NBC* throughout the postseason and NBA Finals.

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to live NBA playoff games so you can follow every matchup without cable, whether you’re watching at home or on the go.

How To Watch NBA Playoff Games Live

You can stream NBA playoff games live on channels like ABC,* ESPN,* and NBC* with Hulu + Live TV. If you aren’t able to catch the games live, you can record them to watch later with Hulu + Live TV’s Cloud DVR feature.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Learn More About Streaming Live Sports on Hulu

How To Watch NBA Playoff Games With Hulu + Live TV

From the season opener to the NBA finals, you can watch pro basketball games live with Hulu + Live TV. Here’s how to get set up:

1. Sign up or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Live TV).

2. Set up any Live TV-supported devices , such as Android, Apple, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStationⓇ, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more.

3. Start streaming NBA games live throughout the playoffs or record games to watch later with Cloud DVR.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

NBA Live Streaming FAQs

How Can I Find the NBA Playoff Schedule?

For a complete list of NBA playoff games and tip-off times, check out the 2025-2026 NBA schedule .

What Channels Are NBA Playoff Games On?

Most NBA playoff games air on ABC,* ESPN,* and NBC.*

You can watch these channels live with Hulu + Live TV* — see the full list of channels for details.



*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

When Does the NBA Regular Season End?

The 2025-2026 NBA regular season concluded on Sunday, April 12.

When Are the NBA Playoffs?

The first round of the 2025-2026 NBA playoffs begins on Saturday, April 18.

How Many Regular Season Games Are Played in the NBA?

Each NBA team typically plays 82 regular season games between October and April.

More Basketball To Watch Between Games

When there isn’t a live game on, Hulu offers a range of basketball programming — including documentaries, shows, and movies — to keep fans watching between matchups.

Clipped

Set in 2014, FX’s Clipped is a limited drama series about the true story of Donald Sterling — one of the most controversial figures in NBA history. Sterling, the former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, captured global headlines with his racist comments, troubled basketball team, and scandalous marriage.

Watch: Clipped

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in the history of professional sports, and this 10-part docuseries tells the story of how it happened. From the Lakers’ humble beginnings as a “mom and pop” operation to their current standing as a multi-billion empire, basketball fans and non-fans alike can appreciate the Cinderella story of this iconic team.

Watch: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

The Last Dance

Using never-before-seen footage, The Last Dance tells the incredible behind-the-scenes story of one of the most iconic dynasties in NBA history — told by Michael Jordan, his teammates, and the Chicago Bulls staff.

Watch: The Last Dance *

*Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Terms apply.

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

This reimagining of the classic 1992 comedy stars musician Jack Harlow alongside Sinqua Walls. Though there’s a different cast, the premise is the same — two street basketballers hustle their opponents to make some quick cash.