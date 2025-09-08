“Case closed? Not quite.” That’s the energy heading into Only Murders in the Building Season 5.

*SPOILERS AHEAD

Season 4 ended with a gut punch: The Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester, was murdered, pulling Charles, Oliver, and Mabel into a mystery that hits too close to home. Was he chosen at random, or does his death point to a deeper conspiracy hidden within the building’s walls? Either way, the trio knows the stakes have never been higher.

If you’ve spent the past year replaying theories and dissecting Season 4’s cliffhanger, you’re in good company. The Hulu Original has built a loyal following of comedy and mystery lovers who can’t get enough of its sharp writing, twisty plots, and the undeniable chemistry of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. And with the show already a decorated awards magnet, anticipation for the new season is at an all-time high.

Here’s what you need to know about Only Murders in the Building Season 5.

Watch: Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building S5 Release Date

It’s no mystery — the first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 will premiere Tuesday, September 9. Stream new episodes of the EmmyⓇ-nominated series every Tuesday throughout the season.

Only Murders S4 Recap

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead — read at your own risk!

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building opens with the shocking death of Sazz Pataki, leaving Charles shaken over the loss of his stunt double and confidante. As Charles, Oliver, and Mabel investigate, they wonder — was Sazz the target, or was Charles meant to die? Their hunt takes them from the Arconia to Hollywood, where their podcast is being turned into a movie amid egos, rewrites, and red carpets.

Back in New York, despite strained friendships and fresh suspicions, the investigation eventually uncovers the killer: the jittery Marshall, secretly Rex Bailey, a bitter protégé who murdered Sazz to hide his stolen screenplay. Just when the trio seems doomed, Jan makes a surprise return to save them. Things seem to end on a high note when Oliver and Loretta officially tie the knot.

But the case is barely closed when a new horror hits home. The Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester, is dead. Was it revenge? Was it a warning? Or does it connect to Sofia Caccimelio’s (Téa Leoni) mysterious plea to find her missing husband? You’ll have to tune into Season 5 to find out.

Who Is in Only Murders Season 5?

Aside from the regular crew (those who are still alive, anyway), Season 5 of Only Murders promises a new wave of stars, including Christoph Waltz, Renée Zellweger, Keegan-Michael Key and more!

Meet the Main Cast of Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora



She’s the brains and the beauty of the Only Murders trio.

More Selena Gomez Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• Wizards of Waverly Place *

• Princess Protection Program (2009)*

*Wizards of Waverly Place and Princess Protection Program are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

His name is Charles-Haden Savage, but it would make his day if you recognized him as Brazzos. Though his acting career may be lackluster these days, Charles discovers his true talent lies in amateur sleuthing and podcasting.

More Steve Martin Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• One Killer Question

• The Big Year (2011)*

• Father of the Bride (1991)**

• Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)**

*The Big Year requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

**Father of the Bride and Cheaper by the Dozen are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Oliver has been ready for his big break in directing for his entire career. He’s a bit eccentric at times and is known for only eating dips.

More Martin Short Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• Modern Family (S8, Episode 3)

• Biography: Martin Short

• Mack & Rita (2022)

• Father of the Bride (1991)

• Father of the Bride Part II (1995)*

*Father of the Bride Part II is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Cinda is the queen of true-crime podcasting, and she’ll do whatever it takes to keep the Arconia-trio from taking her crown.

More Tina Fey Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• 30 Rock

• A Haunting in Venice (2023)

• Mean Girls (2004)

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Despite her untimely demise, Jane Lynch will be back to reprise her role as Sazz Pataki. Exactly how is anyone’s guess!

More Jane Lynch Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• Wreck-It Ralph (2012)*

• Glee

• The Great North

• American Dad!

*Wreck-It Ralph is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Season 4 ends with a happy wedding between Oliver and Loretta before she leaves to film in New Zealand. Meryl Streep will reprise her role in Season 5.

More Meryl Streep Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• Little Women (2019)*

• Into the Woods (2014)**

• Big Little Lies ***

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

**Into the Woods is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

***Big Little Lies requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Christoph Waltz

The two-time Academy AwardⓇ-winning actor Christoph Waltz will join the star-studded cast for Season 5 in an undisclosed role.

Christoph Waltz Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

• Big Eyes (2014)*

• Water for Elephants (2011)*

*Big Eyes and Water for Elephants require CINEMAX® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Renée Zellweger

Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger will also join the cast. She will play one of the billionaires the Arconia crew finds snooping around this season.

Renée Zellweger Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)*

*A Live TV plan is required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Téa Leoni

Téa Leoni will have a recurring role in Season 5, reprising her cameo as Sofia Caccimelio at the end of Season 4. What does her husband’s disappearance have to do with Lester’s death?

Téa Leoni Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• Death of a Unicorn (2025)*

• Jurassic Park III (2001)**

• Bad Boys (1995)**

*Death of a Unicorn requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

**A Live TV plan is required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Keegan-Michael Key

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key is confirmed as another star addition to the Season 5 cast. In what capacity? Tune in to find out.

Keegan-Michael Key Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

• Abbott Elementary (S3, E8 – E10)

• Wonka (2023)*

*Wonka requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.