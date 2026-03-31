What’s New on Hulu: April 2026

Spring is in the air, bringing longer days, warmer weather, and a fresh lineup of must-watch shows and movies on Hulu.

Dive into the premiere of the highly anticipated Handmaid’s Tale spinoff, The Testaments, laugh along with Malcolm in the Middle’s long-awaited return, and catch Nikki Glaser’s “hularious” new stand-up special, Good Girl.

What else is new on Hulu? Here’s everything you’ll want to stream this month.

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New Shows on Hulu

The Testaments

The Handmaid’s Tale may be over, but Gilead’s story isn’t. The Testaments follows a new generation inside the regime, where one young woman begins uncovering the truth and reveals a connection from her past to the infamous Gilead rebel June Osborne, forcing her to question everything she’s been taught about Gilead.

The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff premieres Wednesday, April 8, exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

Watch: The Testaments

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

If you grew up watching Malcolm break the fourth wall, this one’s for you. The Malcolm in the Middle revival brings the iconic Wilkerson family back together, revisiting the relatable dysfunction that made the original series a generation-defining hit.

The revival premieres Friday, April 10, exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. Until then, revisit all seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle , streaming now.

Watch: Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

WWE LFG (S2)

The competition is back and bigger than ever. WWE LFG returns for Season 2, following the next generation of WWE hopefuls as they train, compete, and fight for their shot at superstardom. With higher stakes and tougher challenges, the road to the ring isn’t getting any easier. Stream Season 2 when it comes to Hulu on Tuesday, April 9.

Looking to catch even more WWE action? ESPN Unlimited is the new home for WWE Premium Live Events. Check out our streaming guide to learn more.

Watch: WWE LFG

New Movies on Hulu

Pizza Movie (2026)

Serving up something fresh, Pizza Movie is a Hulu Original starring Gaten Matarazzo that turns a simple pizza run into a wild ride. When a group of college students — very under the influence — head downstairs to grab their delivery, their quick trip spirals into a mind-bending, unexpected journey.

Stream Pizza Movie on Hulu starting Friday, April 3.

Watch: Pizza Movie

Big Daddy

Adam Sandler fans, this one’s for you. Big Daddy is coming to Hulu on Wednesday, April 1, bringing iconic laughs and heartfelt moments.

Looking for more? Explore Hulu’s guide to Adam Sandler movies .

Watch: Big Daddy

Hunger Games Movies

May the odds be ever in your favor. From the first Hunger Games to the return to Panem, you can stream The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part I (2014), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015), and The Hunger Games: The Battle of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) when the collection returns to Hulu on Tuesday, April 14.

Check out the Hulu Guide to The Hunger Games to learn more about streaming the movies in order.

Watch: The Hunger Games

Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story (2025)

A powerful true story comes to light in Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story, streaming on Hulu beginning Thursday, April 30. The documentary follows Rachel Jeffs as she shares her experience growing up in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) under her father, Warren Jeffs, and her journey to break free.

For more stories like this, explore Hulu’s guide to true crime documentaries .

No Other Choice (2025)

No easy answers. No way back. No Other Choice drops an unemployed family man into a high-stakes situation where every decision comes at a cost and the consequences are impossible to outrun.

Watch No Other Choice when it comes to Hulu on Friday, April 24, and discover more Korean titles streaming now .

New Stand Up Comedy on Hulu

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl (2026)

No topic is off limits in the new Hulu Original stand-up special Nikki Glaser: Good Girl streaming Friday, April 24. Glaser’s fifth special brings her signature unfiltered humor to the stage with bold takes, brutally honest observations, and zero holding back.

Discover more ‘Hularious’ stand-up specials streaming now.



Live TV Events Streaming April 2026

March Madness®

March Madness® continues into April — don’t miss a moment of the 2026 NCAA® basketball tournaments, streaming live through the NCAA® championship games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.*

Watch March Madness on Hulu

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

NBA

The NBA season is full steam ahead — and you can have a courtside seat at home. Keep up with NBA games in real time with Hulu + Live TV.*

Watch NBA Games Live

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

NHL

Hockey is in-season with more Zamboni-slicked, buzzer-beating moments. And with Hulu-exclusive games and Hulu + Live TV,* you don’t have to miss a single slapshot. Take a look at Hulu’s NHL guide to learn more.

Watch NHL Games Live

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

PGA

The PGA Tour brings world-class golf action all season long. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can stream pro golf tournaments live on ESPN+, CBS,* NBC,* ESPN,* USA Network,* and the Golf Channel.*

Watch the PGA Tour Live *

*A Live TV plan is required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

New Hulu Releases: April 2026 (Full Schedule)

Wednesday, April 1

Dear Killer Nannies: Complete Season 1

Atomic: Complete Season 1

Fire Force: Complete Season 3 Pt. 2 (DUBBED)

Jack & Bobby: Complete Season 1

Matthew Beem Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Topper Guild Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

That’s Amazing Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Bees: Complete Limited Series

The Beekeeper (2024)

Big Daddy (1999)

Big Daddy en Español (1999)

The Croods (2013)

The Croods en Español (2013)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

50 First Dates (2004)

50 First Dates en Español (2004)

Date Night (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Heat (2013)

In Time (2011)

Micki & Maude (1984)

Micki & Maude en Español (1984)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Mo’ Money en Español (1992)

Monster House (2006)

Monster House en Español (2006)

Moon (2009)

Moon en Español (2009)

Murphy’s Romance (1985)

Murphy’s Romance en Español (1985)

My Life (1993)

My Life en Español (1993)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Neighbors (1981)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Not Another Teen Movie en Español (2001)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Pacific Rim: Uprising en Español (2018)

Pretendiendo (2025)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Shark Tale (2004)

Shark Tale en Español (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek en Español (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek 2 en Español (2004)

Shrek the Third (2007)

Shrek the Third en Español (2007)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Shrek Forever After en Español (2010)

The Sitter (2011)

Sobriedad me Estas Matando (2025)

Toni Erdmann (2016)

Toni Erdmann en Español (2016)

21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Jump Street en Español (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

22 Jump Street en Español (2014)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

Thursday, April 3

Pizza Movie: Film Premiere

Friday, April 4

Primitive War (2025)

Saturday, April 5

The Boogeyman (2023)

Sunday, April 6

Sirat (2025)

Monday, April 7

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die en Espanol (2024)

Tuesday, April 8

The Testaments: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Wednesday, April 9

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Complete Season 1

WWE LFG: Complete Season 2

The Floor: Season 5 Premiere

Pets on a Train (2025)

Thursday, April 10

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: Complete Season 1

Perfect Crown: Series Premiere

Finnick (2022)

Sunday, April 13

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Monday, April 14

#SKYKING: Documentary Premiere

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Season 3 Premiere

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Tuesday, April 15

Blippi Wonders: Complete Seasons 2-3

Wednesday, April 16

Court Cam: Complete Season 8

MasterChef: Season 16 Premiere

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 3

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10

Last Christmas (2019)

Last Christmas en Español (2019)

Thursday, April 17

Innate: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Shelby Oaks (2024)

Tuesday, April 22

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 4 Premiere

Wednesday, April 23

Live PD: Police Patrol: Complete Season 8

Thursday, April 24

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl: Special Premiere

No Other Choice (2025)

Friday, April 25

Good Boy (2025)

Saturday, April 26

Daddio (2023)

Daddio En Español (2023)

Tuesday, April 29

Silent Night (2023)

Wednesday, April 30

Family Lockup: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 28

The UnXplained: Complete Season 7

Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)

Harold and the Purple Crayon en Español (2024)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Monster in the Family: The Stacey Kananen Story (2025)

Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story (2025)

Coming Soon to Hulu (May 2026)

Rivals (S2)

The feud continues this May. After a tension-filled first season, Rivals returns with Season 2, where a high-stakes power struggle between two elite figures in 1980s England fuels ambition, scandal, and shifting alliances.