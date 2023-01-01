Your US State Privacy Rights

Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023

This page contains additional information relevant to residents of certain US states that have their own laws and regulations regarding data privacy, including the rights that may be available to residents of these states upon the effective dates of the state laws and regulations. This content supplements our Privacy Policy and includes our “Notice at Collection” under California law.

California

Virginia

California

Effective January 1, 2023

This notice to California residents is provided under California law. It explains your privacy rights, provides our “Notice at Collection,” and provides certain mandated disclosures about our treatment of California residents’ information, both online and offline.

NOTICE OF COLLECTION OF PERSONAL INFORMATION

We may collect the following categories of personal information from or about you: identifiers, such as your name, IP address, email, and other similar identifiers, demographic information (such as gender and age), payment card information associated with you, commercial information, such as Hulu plan(s) you purchase, Internet or other electronic network activity information, such as your viewing activity on Hulu, geolocation data, audio, electronic, visual, or other similar information, and inferences drawn from the above.

We collect this information so that we can best serve you. We use this information to better understand your preferences and behavior in order to customize content and advertising for you. A more detailed description of these purposes is in our Privacy Policy under “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies.”

Disclosures About Your Personal Information

California residents also have the right to “opt out” of the “sale” or “sharing” of their “personal information” to or with “third parties” (as those terms are defined under law).

Hulu may disclose certain information about you if you are a registered user of the Hulu services for purposes that may be considered a “sale” or “sharing” of “personal information” under California law. For example, we may disclose information to advertising partners, advertising technology companies, and companies that perform advertising-related services in order to provide you with more relevant advertising tailored to your interests on the Hulu services. This information may include identifiers such as your IP address, advertising identifiers, your email address (in a de-identified or hashed form), age and gender, your internet or other electronic network information such as your interaction with an ad, and geolocation data. We may also disclose to our content programmers information about you, which may help personalize your experience and the content and ads you see on Hulu as well as other platforms and services, as further described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of our Privacy Policy.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS’ RIGHTS

Right to Access

You have the right to request, up to two times each year, access to categories and specific pieces of personal information about you that we collect, use, disclose, sell, and share.

Right to Delete

You have the right to request that we delete personal information that we collect from you, subject to applicable legal exceptions.

Right to Correct

You have the right to request that we correct inaccurate personal information that we maintain about you, subject to applicable legal exceptions.

Right to Opt Out of Sale or Sharing of Personal Information

You have the right to “opt out” of the “sale” or “sharing” of your “personal information” to or with “third parties” (as those terms are defined by applicable law).

Right Not to Receive Discriminatory Treatment

You have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment for the exercise of your privacy rights. If you choose to exercise any of these rights, you will not receive different prices or quality of services unless permitted by applicable law, including if those differences are reasonably related to your information. For example, if you exercise your right to opt out of “sale” or “sharing” of your “personal information,” the ads you view may not be tailored to your interests.

EXERCISING YOUR CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS

Making Access and Deletion Requests

To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to “Privacy and Settings” in account settings and click on “California Privacy Rights” and follow the instructions. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives.

If you are not a registered user of the Hulu services and do not have Hulu account credentials, please note we have limited information about you. To have any such information deleted, submit this request form. You will be required to verify your request, including by providing your name and the email that you believe we have collected about you.

Making Correction Requests

You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email privacy@hulu.com . You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.

Making Requests to “Opt Out” of the “Sale” or “Sharing” of “Personal Information

To submit a request to opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our websites or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.

Instructions for Authorized Agents Making Requests

You may designate an authorized agent to make access, deletion, correction, or opt out requests on your behalf. Please click this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.

CALIFORNIA MANDATORY DISCLOSURES

We also make the following disclosures for purposes of compliance with California privacy law:

We collected the following categories of personal information in the last 12 months: identifiers, such as your name, IP address, email, and other similar identifiers, demographic information (such as gender and age), payment card information associated with you, commercial information, such as Hulu plan(s) you purchase, Internet or other electronic network activity information, such as your viewing activity on Hulu, geolocation data, audio, electronic, visual, or other similar information, and inferences drawn from the above.

The sources of personal information from whom we collected are: directly from you, third-party sites or platforms that you link with your registration account, analytics tools, social networks, advertising networks, and third-party services that update or supplement information we hold about you.

The business or commercial purposes of collecting personal information are as summarized above and in our Privacy Policy under “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies.”

We disclosed the following categories of personal information for a business purpose in the last 12 months: identifiers/contact information, demographic information (such as gender and age), payment card information associated with you, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, geolocation data, audio, electronic, visual, or other similar information, and inferences drawn from the above. We disclosed each category to third-party business partners and service providers, third-party sites or platforms such as social networking sites, and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of our Privacy Policy.

As defined by applicable law, we “sold” or “shared” the following categories of “personal information” in the last 12 months: identifiers/contact information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, and inferences drawn from the above. We “sold” or “shared” each category to advertising networks and vendors, data analytics providers, and social networks.

The business or commercial purpose of “selling” or “sharing” “personal information” is to assist us with marketing, advertising, and audience measurement.

We do not “sell” or “share” the “personal information” of known minors under 16 years of age.

SHINE THE LIGHT ACT

California residents may request information regarding Hulu’s disclosure of personal information (such as your name and contact information) to third parties who wish to contact you or send you promotional information about their products and services directly (as compared to when the third party is acting on our behalf or you have provided your personal information as part of a co-promotion by Hulu and the third party). If you are a California resident and would like to request a copy of information regarding our disclosure to third parties for their direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year, please send us a letter at Attention: Legal Department, Hulu, LLC, 2500 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

REMOVAL OF CONTENT

If you are a California resident under the age of 18 and a registered user of the Hulu services, you may request and obtain removal of content or information you have publicly posted on the Hulu services. To make this request, please email us at privacy@hulu.com and include a detailed description of the specific content or information you would like to remove. Please note that this removal does not ensure complete or comprehensive removal of the content or information posted on the Hulu services by you as there may be circumstances in which the law does not require or allow removal.

California Privacy Rights Metrics

Category Requests Received Requests Completed In Whole or In Part Requests Not Completed* Average Days to Complete Request to Know 35,726 22,708 13,018 < 1 Request to Delete 118,746 98,212 20,534 2 Request to Opt Out 50,386 32,952 17,434 < 1

This data reflects all requests received from individuals in the US between January 1 and December 31, 2021.



* Requests may not be completed due to various factors including because a request was not verifiable, was made multiple times, or where we did not have any personal information associated with the requester.

CONTACT INFORMATION

If you have a question about our privacy policies, please send an email to privacy@hulu.com or write us at:

Legal Department Hulu, LLC 2500 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

VIRGINIA

Effective January 1, 2023

This notice to Virginia residents is provided under Virginia law. It explains your privacy rights and provides certain mandated disclosures about our treatment of Virginia residents’ information, both online and offline.

VIRGINIA RESIDENTS’ RIGHTS

Virginia law provides Virginia residents with the rights listed below.

Right to Access

You have the right to confirm whether we are processing your personal data and to access your personal data.

Right to Correct

You have the right to correct inaccuracies in your personal data, taking into account the nature of the personal data and the purposes of the processing.

Right to Delete

You have the right to delete personal data provided by or obtained about you.

Right to Portability

You have the right to obtain a portable copy of the personal data that you provided to us.

Right to Opt Out

You have the right to opt out of targeted advertising (as defined under Virginia law). We do not sell data as defined under Virginia law.

EXERCISING YOUR VIRGINIA PRIVACY RIGHTS

Making Access and Deletion Requests

To make an access or deletion request, log into your account on the Hulu website, go to “Privacy and Settings” in account settings and click on “California Privacy Rights” and follow the instructions. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives.

If you are not a registered user of the Hulu services and do not have Hulu account credentials, please note we have limited information about you. To have any such information deleted, submit this request form. You will be required to verify your request, including by providing your name and the email that you believe we have collected about you.

Making Correction Requests

You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email privacy@hulu.com . You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.

Making Requests to “Opt Out” of “Targeted Advertising”

To submit a request to opt out of targeted advertising, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our websites or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.

To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at privacy@hulu.com .

VIRGINIA MANDATORY DISCLOSURES

We also make the following disclosures for purposes of compliance with Virginia privacy law: