Your US State Privacy Rights

This page contains additional information relevant to residents of certain US states that have their own data privacy laws and regulations, and associated rights. This content should be read in conjunction with our Privacy Policy .

California

This notice to California residents is provided under California law. It provides our “Notice at Collection,” explains your privacy rights, and provides certain mandated disclosures about our treatment of California residents’ information, both online and offline.

NOTICE AT COLLECTION

We may collect the following categories of personal information (as defined in the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the California Customer Records statute), including sensitive personal information (as defined in the CCPA), listed in the table below.

Category of Personal Information Collected Sold or Shared Identifiers, such as name, email address, username and password, postal address, telephone number, IP address, other similar identifiers Yes Characteristics of protected classifications and demographic information, such as gender, age, race, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military/veteran status, marital status, national origin Yes Commercial information, including information about your interests and consuming history or tendencies, such as Hulu plan(s) considered or purchased; transaction information when you request information, contact Guest Services, or purchase, return, request or exchange a service, including payment card information or other financial information; information provided in response to surveys or other research conducted on our behalf; information you provide in public forums Yes Internet or other electronic network activity information, including information regarding your interactions with us online and your viewing activity on Hulu and information we obtain from third parties about use of our applications on third-party platforms or devices Yes Geolocation data, including precise or approximate location information provided by a mobile device or other device or product interacting with or detected by our sites or applications, where we are permitted by law to process this information Yes Audio, electronic, visual, or similar information, including telephone call recordings No Inferences based on the above Yes

We collect this information so that we can best serve you, including to fulfill your requests and to share offers or information that we think you may be interested in. As further described in the "Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies" section in our Privacy Policy, we generally collect and use the above-listed categories of personal information to provide and manage our sites, applications, and services, and for other business or commercial purposes, such as advertising, marketing, and to improve our services. Certain data collection on our sites and applications by third parties for purposes of interest-based advertising and personalization may be a “sale” or “sharing” under California privacy law. As defined by California law, we “sold” or “shared” certain data elements within the following categories of personal information: identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above. If you would like to opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information, you may click the “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” link in our website footers or in our application settings. Please note that your opt-out choice is specific to the digital property and to the device and browser you are using. You may additionally choose to provide the information requested in this opt-out form, which may enable us to take action on your opt-out request more broadly than for a specific digital property. We retain each category of personal information that we collect for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes described in our Privacy Policy, including to satisfy legal or reporting requirements. What this means in practice will vary for different types of information, but the criteria assessed in the data retention analysis take into account ongoing business or legal needs for the information, for example in relation to tax, health and safety, and potential or actual disputes or investigations. More information, including a description of your legal rights, can be found in the "Your California Privacy Rights" section below.

ADDITIONAL PRIVACY MANDATORY DISCLOSURES

We also make the following disclosures for purposes of compliance with California privacy law: We collected the following categories of personal information in the last 12 months: identifiers, characteristics of protected classifications and demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, geolocation data, audio, electronic, visual or similar information, and inferences drawn from the above.

The sources of personal information from whom we collected are: directly from our guests, third-party sites or platforms on which you may use your Hulu account, analytics tools, social networks, advertising networks, and third-party services that update or supplement information we hold about you. The business or commercial purposes of collecting personal information are as summarized in our "Notice at Collection" section, and as described in more detail in our Privacy Policy under “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies.” We disclosed certain data elements within the following categories of personal information for a business purpose in the last 12 months: identifiers, characteristics of protected classifications and demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, geolocation data, audio, electronic, visual or similar information, and inferences drawn from the above. We disclosed each category to business partners, service providers, government entities, content programmers, and other third parties as described in the "Sharing Your Information with Other Entities" section of the Privacy Policy. As defined by applicable law, we “sold” or “shared” certain data elements within the following categories of personal information in the last 12 months: identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above. We “sold” or “shared” each category to or with entities who provide advertising, marketing, or audience measurement; business partners that help offer the Hulu service, such as content programmers, distributors and device partners, and corporate owners; entities that provide online third-party branded tools or functionality (such as video players); and social networks. The business or commercial purposes of "selling" or "sharing" personal information is to assist us with advertising, marketing, audience measurement, and other functionality on our digital properties. We do not "sell" or "share" the personal information of known minors under 18 years of age. We do not use or disclose sensitive personal information for purposes other than those specified in Section 7027(m) of the CCPA regulations.

YOUR CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS

Below is a description of your privacy rights as a California resident, and how to exercise them. You also have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment for the exercise of your privacy rights.

Your Rights How to Exercise Right to Access

You have the right to request that we disclose to you the categories and specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you as well as information about how we collect, use, disclose, sell, and share your personal information. To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.



If you are not a registered user of the Hulu services and do not have Hulu account credentials, please note we have limited information about you. To have any such information deleted, submit this request form. You will be required to verify your request, including by providing your name and the email that you believe we have collected from you. Right to Delete

You have the right to request that we delete personal information that we collect from you, subject to applicable legal exceptions. Right to Correct

You have the right to request that we correct inaccurate personal information that we maintain about you. You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means. Right to Opt Out of Sale or Sharing of Personal Information

You have the right to “opt out” of the “sale” or “sharing” of your “personal information” to or with “third parties” (as those terms are defined by applicable law). To submit a request to opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information ” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out. Right to use an authorized agent

You have the right to use an authorized agent to submit an access, deletion, correction, or opt-out request on your behalf. Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity. Removal of Content

If you are a California resident under the age of 18, and a registered user of the Hulu services, you may request and obtain removal of content or information you have publicly posted. To make such a request, please email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com and include a detailed description of the specific content or information you would like to remove. Please note that this removal does not ensure complete or comprehensive removal of the content or information posted on the Hulu services by you as there may be circumstances in which the law does not require or allow removal. Shine the Light Act

California residents may request information regarding Hulu’s disclosure of personal information (such as your name and contact information) to third parties who wish to contact you to send you promotional information about their products and services directly (as compared to when the third party is acting on our behalf or you have provided your personal information as part of a co-promotion by Hulu and the third party). To make a request for a copy of information regarding our disclosure to third parties for their direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.

California Privacy Rights Metrics

Category Requests Received Requests Completed In Whole or In Part Requests Denied* Average Days to Complete Request to Know 10,582 6,890 3,692 1 Request to Delete 65,378 53,425 11,953 9 Request to Correct 11 2 9 29 Request to Opt Out** 2,770,907 2,770,868 39 1

This data reflects all requests received from individuals in the US between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

* Requests may be denied in whole or in part due to various factors including because a request was not verifiable, was not made by a consumer, was made multiple times, or called for information exempt from disclosure. ** Opt-Out counts are inclusive of all properties across The Walt Disney Family of Companies (including Hulu).

CONTACT INFORMATION