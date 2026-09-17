Your US State Privacy Rights
Last Updated: June 30, 2026
This page contains additional information relevant to residents of certain US states that have their own data privacy laws and regulations, and associated rights. This content should be read in conjunction with our Privacy Policy.
California
This notice to California residents is provided under California law. It provides our “Notice at Collection,” explains your privacy rights, and provides certain mandated disclosures about our treatment of California residents’ information, both online and offline.
NOTICE AT COLLECTION
We may collect the following categories of personal information (as defined in the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the California Customer Records statute), including sensitive personal information (as defined in the CCPA), listed in the table below.
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Category of Personal Information Collected
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Sold or Shared
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Identifiers, such as name, email address, username and password, postal address, telephone number, IP address, other similar identifiers
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Yes
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Characteristics of protected classifications and demographic information, such as gender, age, race, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military/veteran status, marital status, national origin
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Yes
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Commercial information, including information about your interests and consuming history or tendencies, such as Hulu plan(s) considered or purchased; transaction information when you request information, contact Guest Services, or purchase, return, request or exchange a service, including payment card information or other financial information; information provided in response to surveys or other research conducted on our behalf; information you provide in public forums
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Yes
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Internet or other electronic network activity information, including information regarding your interactions with us online and your viewing activity on Hulu and information we obtain from third parties about use of our applications on third-party platforms or devices
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Yes
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Geolocation data, including precise or approximate location information provided by a mobile device or other device or product interacting with or detected by our sites or applications, where we are permitted by law to process this information
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Yes
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Audio, electronic, visual, or similar information, including telephone call recordings
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No
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Inferences based on the above
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Yes
We collect this information so that we can best serve you, including to fulfill your requests and to share offers or information that we think you may be interested in. As further described in the "Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies" section in our Privacy Policy, we generally collect and use the above-listed categories of personal information to provide and manage our sites, applications, and services, and for other business or commercial purposes, such as advertising, marketing, and to improve our services.
Certain data collection on our sites and applications by third parties for purposes of interest-based advertising and personalization may be a “sale” or “sharing” under California privacy law. As defined by California law, we “sold” or “shared” certain data elements within the following categories of personal information: identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above.
If you would like to opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information, you may click the “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” link in our website footers or in our application settings. Please note that your opt-out choice is specific to the digital property and to the device and browser you are using. You may additionally choose to provide the information requested in this opt-out form, which may enable us to take action on your opt-out request more broadly than for a specific digital property.
We retain each category of personal information that we collect for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes described in our Privacy Policy, including to satisfy legal or reporting requirements. What this means in practice will vary for different types of information, but the criteria assessed in the data retention analysis take into account ongoing business or legal needs for the information, for example in relation to tax, health and safety, and potential or actual disputes or investigations.
More information, including a description of your legal rights, can be found in the "Your California Privacy Rights" section below.
ADDITIONAL PRIVACY MANDATORY DISCLOSURES
We also make the following disclosures for purposes of compliance with California privacy law:
We collected the following categories of personal information in the last 12 months: identifiers, characteristics of protected classifications and demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, geolocation data, audio, electronic, visual or similar information, and inferences drawn from the above.
The sources of personal information from whom we collected are: directly from our guests, third-party sites or platforms on which you may use your Hulu account, analytics tools, social networks, advertising networks, and third-party services that update or supplement information we hold about you.
The business or commercial purposes of collecting personal information are as summarized in our "Notice at Collection" section, and as described in more detail in our Privacy Policy under “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies.”
We disclosed certain data elements within the following categories of personal information for a business purpose in the last 12 months: identifiers, characteristics of protected classifications and demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, geolocation data, audio, electronic, visual or similar information, and inferences drawn from the above. We disclosed each category to business partners, service providers, government entities, content programmers, and other third parties as described in the "Sharing Your Information with Other Entities" section of the Privacy Policy.
As defined by applicable law, we “sold” or “shared” certain data elements within the following categories of personal information in the last 12 months: identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above. We “sold” or “shared” each category to or with entities who provide advertising, marketing, or audience measurement; business partners that help offer the Hulu service, such as content programmers, distributors and device partners, and corporate owners; entities that provide online third-party branded tools or functionality (such as video players); and social networks.
The business or commercial purposes of "selling" or "sharing" personal information is to assist us with advertising, marketing, audience measurement, and other functionality on our digital properties.
We do not "sell" or "share" the personal information of known minors under 18 years of age.
We do not use or disclose sensitive personal information for purposes other than those specified in Section 7027(m) of the CCPA regulations.
YOUR CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS
Below is a description of your privacy rights as a California resident, and how to exercise them. You also have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment for the exercise of your privacy rights.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
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To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
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Right to Correct
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You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Opt Out of Sale or Sharing of Personal Information
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To submit a request to opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information ” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
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Right to use an authorized agent
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Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
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Removal of Content
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To make such a request, please email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com and include a detailed description of the specific content or information you would like to remove. Please note that this removal does not ensure complete or comprehensive removal of the content or information posted on the Hulu services by you as there may be circumstances in which the law does not require or allow removal.
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Shine the Light Act
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To make a request for a copy of information regarding our disclosure to third parties for their direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
California Privacy Rights Metrics
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Category
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Requests Received
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Requests Completed In Whole or In Part
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Requests Denied*
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Average Days to Complete
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Request to Know
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10,582
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6,890
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3,692
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1
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Request to Delete
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65,378
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53,425
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11,953
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9
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Request to Correct
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11
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2
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9
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29
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Request to Opt Out**
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2,770,907
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2,770,868
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39
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1
This data reflects all requests received from individuals in the US between January 1 and December 31, 2025.
* Requests may be denied in whole or in part due to various factors including because a request was not verifiable, was not made by a consumer, was made multiple times, or called for information exempt from disclosure. ** Opt-Out counts are inclusive of all properties across The Walt Disney Family of Companies (including Hulu).
CONTACT INFORMATION
If you have a question about our privacy policies, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
COLORADO
Colorado law provides Colorado residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
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To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
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Right to Correct
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You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
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To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
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Right to use an authorized agent
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Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
COLORADO PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may process “sensitive personal information” (as defined by CO law), including information revealing racial or ethnic origin, religious beliefs, mental or physical health diagnosis, sexual orientation, citizenship, biometric information, and precise geolocation. We do not sell or share this information.
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by CO law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut law provides Connecticut residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
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To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
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Right to Correct
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You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
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To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
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Right to use an authorized agent
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Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
CONNECTICUT PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by CT law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
DELAWARE
Delaware law provides Delaware residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
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To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
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Right to Request Categories of Third Parties
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We describe the categories of third parties to which we share personal data in the Sharing Your Information With Other Entities section of our Privacy Policy.
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Right to Correct
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You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
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To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
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Right to use an authorized agent
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Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
DELAWARE PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by DE law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
INDIANA
Indiana law provides Indiana residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
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To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
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Right to Correct
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You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
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To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
INDIANA PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by IN law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
IOWA
Iowa law provides Iowa residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
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To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
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Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
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To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
IOWA PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by IA law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the "Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
KENTUCKY
Kentucky law provides Kentucky residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
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To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
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Right to Correct
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You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
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To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
KENTUCKY PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by KY law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
MARYLAND
Maryland law provides Maryland residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
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To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
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Right to Request Categories of Third Parties
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We describe the categories of third parties to which we share personal data in the Sharing Your Information With Other Entities section of our Privacy Policy.
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Right to Correct
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You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
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To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
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Right to use an authorized agent
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Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
MARYLAND PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may process “sensitive data” (as defined by MD law), including information revealing racial or ethnic origin, religious beliefs, health data, sex life, sexual orientation, status as transgender or non-binary, national origin, citizenship or immigration status, genetic data or biometric data, a child’s personal data and precise geolocation. We do not sell or share this information, and we do not collect, use, or disclose sensitive personal information for purposes other than those permitted by MD law.
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by MD law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
MINNESOTA
Minnesota law provides Minnesota residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
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To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
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Right to Request Specific List of Third Parties
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To make a specific list of third parties request, please use this form We will send you a link to verify your email address and may request additional documentation or information solely for the purpose of verifying your identity.
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Right to Correct
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You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
|
Right to use an authorized agent
|
Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
MINNESOTA PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, a description of our retention policies for personal data, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” ”Data Security, Integrity, and Retention,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by MN law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
MONTANA
Montana law provides Montana residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
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How to Exercise
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Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
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Right to Delete
|
Right to Correct
|
You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
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Right to use an authorized agent
|
Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
MONTANA PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by MT law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
NEBRASKA
Nebraska law provides Nebraska residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
|
How to Exercise
|
Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Delete
|
Right to Correct
|
You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
|
Right to use an authorized agent
|
Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
NEBRASKA PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may process “sensitive personal information” (as defined by NE law), including information revealing racial or ethnic origin, religious beliefs, mental or physical health diagnosis, sexual orientation, citizenship, biometric information, and precise geolocation. We do not sell or share this information.
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by NE law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
New Hampshire law provides New Hampshire residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
|
How to Exercise
|
Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Delete
|
Right to Correct
|
You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
|
Right to use an authorized agent
|
Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by NH law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey law provides New Jersey residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
|
How to Exercise
|
Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Delete
|
Right to Correct
|
You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
|
Right to use an authorized agent
|
Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
NEW JERSEY PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by NJ law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
OREGON
Oregon law provides Oregon residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
|
How to Exercise
|
Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Delete
|
Right to Request Specific List of Third Parties
|
To make a specific list of third parties request, please use this form. We will send you a link to verify your email address and may request additional documentation or information solely for the purpose of verifying your identity.
|
Right to Correct
|
You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
|
Right to use an authorized agent
|
Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
OREGON PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the third parties we share this information with, and how to contact us, can be found in our Privacy Policy sections "Who We Are," "Types of Information We Collect," "Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies," "Sharing Your Information with Other Entities," and "Comments and Questions."
We may process "sensitive data" (as defined by OR law), including race, sexual orientation, national origin, mental or physical condition or diagnosis, precise geolocation data, a child's personal data, ethnicity, religious beliefs, status as transgender or non-binary, status as a victim of a crime, citizenship, immigration status, genetic data, and biometric data. We do not sell or share this information with third parties.
We do not sell or use for targeted advertising the personal data of known minors under 18 years of age.
We may “sell” (as defined by OR law) or share identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the "Sharing Your Information with Other Entities" section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
RHODE ISLAND
Rhode Island law provides Rhode Island residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
|
How to Exercise
|
Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Delete
|
Right to Access Specific List of Third Parties
|
To access a list of third parties that we have sold or may sell personal data to, please use this form.
|
Right to Correct
|
You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
|
Right to use an authorized agent
|
Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
RHODE ISLAND PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections "Who We Are," "Types of Information We Collect," "Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies," "Sharing Your Information with Other Entities," "Changes to This Privacy Policy," and "Comments and Questions."
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by RI law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the Sharing Your Information with Other Entities" section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
TENNESSEE
Tennessee law provides Tennessee residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
|
How to Exercise
|
Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Delete
|
Right to Correct
|
You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
TENNESSEE PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by TN law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
TEXAS
Texas law provides Texas residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
|
How to Exercise
|
Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Delete
|
Right to Correct
|
You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Data
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
|
Right to use an authorized agent
|
Please use this form to make a request as an authorized agent. An authorized agent must have your signed permission to submit a request on your behalf or provide proof that they have power of attorney in accordance with applicable law. Before completing requests from authorized agents, we may contact you directly to confirm you’ve given your permission and/or to verify your identity.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
TEXAS PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may process “sensitive personal information” (as defined by TX law), including information revealing racial or ethnic origin, religious beliefs, mental or physical health diagnosis, sexuality, citizenship, biometric information, or precise geolocation. We do not sell or share this information.
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by TX law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
UTAH
Utah law provides Utah residents with the rights listed below.
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Your Rights
|
How to Exercise
|
Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Delete
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Information
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
UTAH PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by UT law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
VIRGINIA
Virginia law provides Virginia residents with the rights listed below.
|
Your Rights
|
How to Exercise
|
Right to Access
|
To make an access or deletion request, log in to your account on the Hulu website, go to "Privacy and Settings" in account settings and click on "US State Privacy Rights" and follow the instructions. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Delete
|
Right to Correct
|
You can correct some information, such as your contact email, through the account settings on the Hulu website. For all other requests, please email DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives. You may be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means.
|
Right to Opt Out of Targeted Advertising and Sale of Personal Information
|
To submit a request to opt out, you may click on the link “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” on the footer of our website or in our application settings or you may choose to enable online, where available, a universal tool that automatically communicates your opt-out preferences, such as the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”). We will process the GPC signal as a request to opt out.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising these rights.
To appeal our decision regarding a request related to these rights, you may email us at DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.
VIRGINIA PRIVACY DISCLOSURES
Information on who we are, the categories of personal information processed by The Walt Disney Family of Companies, the purposes for processing that information, including for targeted advertising, the categories of third parties with whom we share that information, the categories of personal data we share with third parties, which may include any of the categories of information we collect, the process for notifying you about changes to this notice, and how to contact us can be found in our Privacy Policy sections “Who We Are,” “Types of Information We Collect,” “Use of Your Information by The Walt Disney Family of Companies,” “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities,” “Changes to This Privacy Policy,” and “Comments and Questions.”
We may “sell” and process for “targeted advertising” (as defined by VA law) identifiers, demographic information, commercial information, Internet or other electronic network activity information, approximate geolocation, and inferences drawn from the above with business partners and other third parties as described in the “Sharing Your Information with Other Entities” section of the Privacy Policy.
If you have a question about our privacy practices, please send an email to DTC.Hulu-Privacy@disney.com.