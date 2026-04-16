The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, and the aroma of sizzling hot dogs — there’s nothing quite like cheering on your favorite team from the stands and taking in all the sights, sounds, and smells of a baseball game.

But if you can’t make it to the ballpark, streaming Major League Baseball games from home is the next best thing (hot dogs not included). With Hulu + Live TV , you can catch every MLB livestream across ESPN,* the MLB Network,* ABC,* FS1,* TBS,* FOX,* NBC,* and more.

It’s never too early to solidify your MLB streaming plans for 2026. And while you wait for Opening Day, you can fill the off-season void with baseball movies, documentaries, replays, and more on Hulu — here’s how.

Discover More Live Sports on Hulu

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How To Watch MLB Games Live Without Cable

You don’t have to be a season ticket holder to catch every game. Watch the action in real-time with Hulu + Live TV.

Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

Start streaming MLB games live in seconds with a Hulu + Live TV subscription — here’s how:*

Sign up or log in with your Hulu + Live TV credentials. Set up your live TV-supporting devices . Use the Live Guide to find available channels and game times. Put on your lucky jersey and fire up the grill!

Can’t watch live? Don’t throw your popcorn out. Set the game to record on Hulu + Live TV’s unlimited Cloud DVR , so you can watch it when you have time.

Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

MLB Channels Available to Stream on Hulu

With Hulu + Live TV, you can follow your favorite Major League Baseball teams on ABC,* the MLB Network,* FOX,* ESPN,* FS1,* TBS,* NBC,* and select regional sports networks.

Game availability for regional channels is determined by your home ZIP code, while local affiliate networks are based on your physical location. Be sure to enter your ZIP code at sign up to confirm Live TV network coverage in your area.

Discover All Hulu + Live TV Channels

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How To Watch the MLB Network

Watch MLB games, sports talk shows, and more with the MLB Network* — available to stream live with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Watch the MLB Network

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Get More Baseball With ESPN Unlimited

Keep up to date on everything baseball with the ESPN Unlimited Add-on, including select college baseball and Little League games, MLB replays, and studio shows. Subscribers also get access to exclusives like classic MLB archived games, the E:60 * sports stories, and the award-winning 30 for 30 * documentary series.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers have access to ESPN Unlimited using their Hulu log-in credentials. Basic Hulu subscribers can still bundle and save on streaming with the ESPN Unlimited Add-on.

Add ESPN Unlimited to a Basic Hulu Subscription

*Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Terms apply.

MLB Live Streaming FAQs

Can I Watch MLB Games Without Cable?

Yes, MLB games are easy to watch without cable using live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV.

What MLB Games Are on Tonight?

MLB games are played nearly every day during the season, with matchups airing throughout the day and evening. Check the official MLB schedule for a full list of games, times, and channels.

Does Hulu Have the MLB Network?

Yes, MLB Network is included with Hulu + Live TV, giving you access to live games, highlights, and expert analysis.

Baseball Movies Streaming Now