It all comes down to this.

The NFL season ends with one final showdown, and Super Bowl LX is set to deliver. Airing live on NBC, coverage of the big game* is set for Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. EST as the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks for football’s ultimate prize. (The Super Bowl LX Pregame Show begins at 1:00 p.m. EST on NBC.)

Whether your fantasy team didn’t survive the playoffs, your team made it to the Big Game, or you’re here for the moments everyone will be talking about in the days and even years to come, here’s how to stream the Super Bowl live without cable.

*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Stream Super Bowl LX

The 2026 Super Bowl will air live on NBC. That means you can stream the game, without cable, using a live TV streaming service — like Hulu + Live TV* — that carries your local NBC affiliate. Hulu + Live TV includes 100 + local and national channels .

With Hulu + Live TV, you can:

Watch the Super Bowl live as it airs on NBC

Stream from home, the couch, or wherever the party migrates

Record the game with Cloud DVR in case kickoff overlaps with final snack prep

Explore Hulu + Live TV Options

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Getting Started With Hulu + Live TV

Getting ready for kickoff is easier than picking heads or tails:

Enter your ZIP code to confirm local NBC availability. Sign up for Hulu + Live TV or upgrade your existing Hulu subscription in your Account menu . Set up a supported device. Tune in to NBC on game day and enjoy the show.

Hulu + Live TV* works across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming sticks, game consoles, mobile devices, and web browsers — so you’re covered whether you’re planted on the couch or pacing around during the final drive.

If you have additional questions, check out more tips for troubleshooting the Super Bowl live stream.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

When Is the 2026 Super Bowl?

The 2026 Super Bowl game will be played on Sunday, February 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.

What Channel Is the Super Bowl on This Year?

The 2026 Super Bowl will be airing live on NBC. Hulu + Live TV subscribers get access to NBC*, which is included among 100+ local and network channels.

Stream NBC Live on Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

What Time Is the Super Bowl?

The 2026 Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Who Is Playing in the 2026 Super Bowl?

The NFC champion Seattle Seahawks will face off against the AFC champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, which brings one of the most influential Latin voices in modern music down to the gridiron.

Hailing from Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny blends reggaeton, Latin trap, hip-hop, and pop, helping push Latin music into the global mainstream. His hits — including “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Dakiti,” and “Yo Perreo Sola” — have dominated charts and playlists worldwide.

Where Is the 2026 Super Bowl?

The 2026 Super Bowl will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Levi’s Stadium last hosted the Super Bowl in 2016.

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