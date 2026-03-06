Where To Watch March Madness® 2026: Livestream the NCAA® Tournament
March 6, 2026
It all comes down to this. Your hometown college basketball teams have been fighting all season long for a spot on the March Madness® brackets.
From Selection Sunday® to the championship games, you can catch every moment of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA®) men’s and women’s basketball tournaments live.
Wondering how to watch March Madness? Here’s what you need to know.
Watch: NCAA Tournament*
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Where To Watch March Madness Games
March Madness games air across CBS,* TBS,* TNT,* and truTV* for the men’s NCAA tournament, with select women’s tournament games airing on ESPN,* ESPN2,* and ABC.*
With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can stream nationally televised games live without a traditional cable subscription. That means you can switch between matchups, follow your bracket in real time, and watch the NCAA championship game live as it airs.
Watch at home or on the go on compatible smart TVs, streaming devices, laptops, tablets, and phones. Switch between matchups, follow your bracket in real time, and catch every buzzer-beater as it happens.
From Selection Sunday through the final possession of the title game, you won’t miss a moment.
Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV
2026 March Madness Schedule
The 2026 NCAA tournament unfolds over several weeks of nonstop college basketball action. Here’s how this year’s tournament breaks down.
Selection Sunday
Men’s Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m. on CBS
Women’s Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN
First Four
Men’s First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18
Women’s First Four: Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19
First Round
Men’s First Round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20
Women’s First Round: Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21
Second Round
Men’s Second Round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22
Women’s Second Round: Sunday, March 22 and Monday, March 23
Sweet 16
Men’s Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27
Women’s Sweet 16: Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28
Elite Eight
Men’s Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29
Women’s Elite Eight: Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30
Final Four
Men’s Final Four: Saturday, April 4
Women’s Final Four: Friday, April 3
NCAA Championship Game
Men’s NCAA Championship Game: Monday, April 6
Women’s NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 5
March Madness FAQs
Where Can I Stream March Madness Live?
With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream men’s and women’s March Madness games live on CBS,* TBS,* TNT,* truTV,* ESPN,* ESPN2,* and ABC.* Watch the 2026 NCAA tournament — including the Final Four and NCAA championship game — at home or on the go on compatible smart TVs, streaming devices, laptops, tablets, and phones, without a traditional cable subscription.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
What Channel Is the NCAA Championship On?
The 2026 men’s NCAA championship game will air on CBS and the 2026 women’s NCAA championship game will air on ABC. Both championship games can be streamed live with Hulu + Live TV in most areas.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Can I Watch March Madness on My Phone?
Yes. With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream March Madness games live and on-the-go with compatible smartphones and tablets using the Hulu app. You can also watch on smart TVs, streaming devices, and laptops.
Who Won March Madness 2025?
The top-seeded Florida Gators beat the Houston Cougars 65-63 to earn their third national championship and first title since their consecutive wins in 2006 and 2007.
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