It all comes down to this. Your hometown college basketball teams have been fighting all season long for a spot on the March Madness® brackets.

From Selection Sunday® to the championship games, you can catch every moment of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA®) men’s and women’s basketball tournaments live.

Wondering how to watch March Madness? Here’s what you need to know.

Watch: NCAA Tournament *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Where To Watch March Madness Games

March Madness games air across CBS,* TBS,* TNT,* and truTV* for the men’s NCAA tournament, with select women’s tournament games airing on ESPN,* ESPN2,* and ABC.*

With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can stream nationally televised games live without a traditional cable subscription. That means you can switch between matchups, follow your bracket in real time, and watch the NCAA championship game live as it airs.

Watch at home or on the go on compatible smart TVs, streaming devices, laptops, tablets, and phones. Switch between matchups, follow your bracket in real time, and catch every buzzer-beater as it happens.

From Selection Sunday through the final possession of the title game, you won’t miss a moment.



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2026 March Madness Schedule

The 2026 NCAA tournament unfolds over several weeks of nonstop college basketball action. Here’s how this year’s tournament breaks down.

Selection Sunday

Men’s Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m. on CBS

Women’s Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN

First Four

Men’s First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18

Women’s First Four: Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19

First Round

Men’s First Round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20

Women’s First Round: Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21

Second Round

Men’s Second Round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22

Women’s Second Round: Sunday, March 22 and Monday, March 23

Sweet 16

Men’s Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27

Women’s Sweet 16: Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28

Elite Eight

Men’s Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29

Women’s Elite Eight: Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30

Final Four

Men’s Final Four: Saturday, April 4

Women’s Final Four: Friday, April 3

NCAA Championship Game

Men’s NCAA Championship Game: Monday, April 6

Women’s NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 5

March Madness FAQs

Where Can I Stream March Madness Live?

With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream men’s and women’s March Madness games live on CBS,* TBS,* TNT,* truTV,* ESPN,* ESPN2,* and ABC.* Watch the 2026 NCAA tournament — including the Final Four and NCAA championship game — at home or on the go on compatible smart TVs, streaming devices, laptops, tablets, and phones, without a traditional cable subscription.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

What Channel Is the NCAA Championship On?

The 2026 men’s NCAA championship game will air on CBS and the 2026 women’s NCAA championship game will air on ABC. Both championship games can be streamed live with Hulu + Live TV in most areas.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Can I Watch March Madness on My Phone?

Yes. With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream March Madness games live and on-the-go with compatible smartphones and tablets using the Hulu app. You can also watch on smart TVs, streaming devices, and laptops.

Who Won March Madness 2025?

The top-seeded Florida Gators beat the Houston Cougars 65-63 to earn their third national championship and first title since their consecutive wins in 2006 and 2007.