The clock has run out on another unforgettable NFL season.

After an action-packed build-up to Super Bowl Sunday — capped by the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl win — pro football fans can finally take a breather.

But while game days are on pause for now, the countdown is already on for the next NFL season kicking off this fall. Until then, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about how to stream NFL games with Hulu — so you’ll be ready when the action returns.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Watch NFL Games Without Cable

Ready to start streaming NFL games? Hulu + Live TV has networks like ABC,* CBS,* NBC,* FOX,* and ESPN* so you can watch all season long every season. Here’s how to get started:

Sign up or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed. Current Hulu subscribers can simply switch to Live TV from their Account page . Set up any Live TV-supported devices , such as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStationⓇ, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your zip code to find local live TV availability for channels carrying NFL games and other live sports. Tune in to ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, or the NFL Network.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Explore Hulu + Live TV Options

Record NFL Games With Hulu’s Cloud DVR

Can’t catch the game live? With Hulu’s Cloud DVR, you won’t miss a yard.

Simply find the game you want to record using the Live Guide and click “Record.” That’s it! Now, you just have to avoid spoilers and watch on your own schedule.

Once you’ve got a game (or more) recorded, you can easily manage your Cloud DVR recordings .

How Much Does It Cost to Watch NFL Games on Hulu?

You can stream NFL games live through Hulu + Live TV, starting at $89.99 per month.

With a Hulu + Live TV subscription , you’ll also get access to Disney+ and ESPN so you can stream a football field’s worth of movies, shows, and other live sports.

FAQs and Upcoming NFL Games

The 2025 – 2026 NFL season has officially wrapped, ending with a memorable Super Bowl matchup featuring plenty of headline-worthy moments. As fans look back on the season and ahead to kickoff this fall, we’re answering key questions on what to expect when the NFL returns.

Who Won Super Bowl LX?

The Seattle Seahawks captured Super Bowl LX with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots. Despite the loss, New England remains one of the league’s most successful franchises, sitting tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history.

When Does the 2026 NFL Season Start?

The 2026 – 2027 NFL season is expected to begin in early September, with the full schedule release coming in the first half of this year.

How Many Games Are in the Regular NFL Season?

All 32 NFL teams will play 17 games throughout the 18-week regular season — each team gets one bye week.

NFL Network on Hulu

The NFL Network is available to all Hulu + Live TV* subscribers. Since 2021, Hulu + Live TV and the NFL Network have brought year-round NFL content to fans, including Good Morning Football .*

*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

NFL RedZone on Hulu

Can’t fathom football season without anchor and reporter Scott Hanson breaking down the live action on NFL RedZone?

Lucky for you, Hulu + Live TV subscribers with the Sports Add-on can enjoy NFL RedZone and other live sports networks like the Tennis Channel, MLB Strike Zone, MAVTV, TVG, and more.

Explore the Sports Add-on Package

ESPN on Hulu

Hulu + Live TV subscribers automatically get access to ESPN Select/Unlimited, meaning even more football content.

With ESPN on Hulu,* you can gain access to additional live events, including college football games , game replays, sports exclusives, and ESPN originals.

Discover More Perks of ESPN on Hulu

*Access ESPN content via Hulu and ESPN; select content only available via ESPN app and ESPN.com. Terms apply.