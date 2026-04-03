Ready to cut the cord, but don’t know where to start? Unlike your antenna signal, the answer is crystal clear — it’s time to start streaming with Hulu + Live TV.

If you want the convenience of local channels without the inconvenience of cable, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about making the switch.

Start Streaming Live TV

How To Get Local Channels Without Cable

You don’t need a cable box or a pesky antenna to get local TV channels. Keep up with everything happening in your neck of the woods by streaming the top local broadcast channels, including ABC,* NBC,* and CBS* with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

You’re ready for a more reliable way to watch your local network stations. Say goodbye to those extra cable fees, and get started with Hulu + Live TV in seconds — it’s easy!

First, choose the plan that works best for you — Hulu + Live TV with ads or Hulu + Live TV without ads. Then, create an account, follow the prompts, and start streaming your local networks on your phone, computer, or smart TV before the 5 o’clock news.

Hulu + Live TV Features

It’s more than just local and cable channels. Discover everything you get with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

95+ Channels

You won’t miss cable with all of the channels available to watch live with Hulu + Live TV. From sports channels like ESPN* and the NFL Network* to kids’ programming like Disney Channel* and PBS Kids,* along with other favorites like the Food Network,* Game Show Network,* Hallmark Channel,* HGTV,* the HistoryⓇ Channel,* and Magnolia Network* — you’ll never run out of things to watch.

Hulu’s On-Demand Streaming Library

On the off chance you can’t find something live to watch, Hulu + Live TV subscribers also get access to Hulu’s on-demand library of thousands of Hulu Originals , hit TV shows, new and classic movies, kids’ content, and can’t-miss documentaries.

Disney+ and ESPN+

Get everything we have to offer in one package with Hulu + Live TV — subscribers also get full access to the Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming apps.

Cloud DVR

Record live TV with Hulu’s unlimited Cloud DVR at no additional cost. With this feature, you can store live TV recordings for up to nine months with the ability to fast forward and rewind through all of your DVR content.

Watch Live TV On the Go

Can’t be home to catch the game? With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream sports channels, including ESPN,* ESPN2,* ESPNU,* ACCN,* B1G Network,* CBS Sports,* NFL Network,* and more on the go from the palm of your hand.

Whether you’re trying to pass the time at an airport or can’t back out of a commitment (even though it’s at the same time as the premiere of a new episode of your favorite show), you don’t have to miss a thing with Hulu on your phone or tablet.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Hulu + Live TV FAQs

How Can I See Which Channels Are Available in My Area?

To check channel availability in your area, go to the Hulu + Live TV sign up page , click on “View Channels in Your Area,” enter your ZIP code, and press “submit.” The full list of channels available in your ZIP code will appear.

Is ABC on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, ABC* is available on Hulu + Live TV in many locations via local affiliates, allowing you to watch it live without cable. Most ABC shows are also available on demand the day after airing for next-day streaming with any Hulu plan.

Is CBS on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, CBS* is often available on Hulu + Live TV, including local news, sports, and primetime shows. Since local affiliate availability varies, check your ZIP code to confirm if your local CBS station is included.

Is NBC on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV provides live NBC* streaming in most regions via local affiliates, covering popular shows, news, and major events like Sunday Night Football. Verify local NBC coverage before subscribing, as availability is location dependent.

Does Hulu Have Live News?

Hulu + Live TV offers a range of live local and national news, including local affiliates, like ABC,* CBS,* FOX,* and NBC* based on your location, and national networks, including CNN,* FOX News,* and MS NOW.* This allows you to easily follow breaking news at home or on the go without a cable subscription.

Select ABC News programming can also be watched live on Hulu for all subscribers.

Does Hulu Have Live Sports?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV offers extensive live sports coverage . The service includes major sports networks like ESPN,* FS1,* NFL Network,* Golf Channel,* and your local broadcast channels, where you can watch NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, and more.

How Do I Get Local Channels on My Smart TV?

Subscribe to a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV to watch local channels on your smart TV. Download the Hulu app, sign in, and stream live local channels available in your area.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.