Build your own plan
Only pay for the shows, movies, or sports you want to watch. Starting at $7.99/mo. for Hulu (With Ads) - don't worry, this won't take long.
iconHow would you like to watch?
Our ad-free plan lets you watch content with no ad interruptions.
A few excluded shows play with ads
Would you like to add other services to your Hulu plan?
Access live sports with ESPN+ and endless entertainment with Disney+.
iconPlot twist. Hulu also has Live TV plans - want to switch?
If you switch now to a Live TV plan, you get access to 85+ channels live & on-demand, endless entertainment with Disney+, and live sports with ESPN+. Live TV plans can include either Hulu (With Ads) and Hulu (No Ads).
What channels can I watch?
Looking for our student discount?