Wondering how to watch college football live now that the regular season is over? From the bowl games to the College Football Playoff, we’ll show you how to stream the best of the college football postseason with Hulu + Live TV from your living room — tailgating optional.

Watch: College Football *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Watch College Football Without Cable

Hulu has live sports. From your hometown college football team to your favorite NFL team, you can watch your favorite sports live from home or on the go with Hulu + Live TV* — here’s how.

Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

Streaming sports has never been so simple. Hulu + Live TV has networks like ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ABC, CBS Sports, NBC, and ESPN so you never have to miss a moment of football.

Start watching live in no time with these four easy steps:

Sign up or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can simply switch to Live TV from their Account page ). Set up any Live TV-supported devices , such as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStationⓇ, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your ZIP code to find local live TV availability for channels carrying NFL games and other live sports. Put on your team jersey and get ready for game time!



*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

What Channels Are Regular Season College Football Games On?

Collegiate football games air on several channels throughout the season, including:

ACCN*

Big Ten Network*

ABC*

CBS*

CBS Sports*

NBC*

ESPN*

ESPNU*

FOX*

FS1*

SEC Network*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

College Football Playoff and Bowl Game Schedule

The College Football Playoff (CFP) and college football bowl season run from Saturday, December 13, 2025 through the CFP National Championship on Monday, January 19, 2026.

View the full bowl and College Football Playoff schedule at ESPN.com for game times and channels.

More Football on Hulu

Game days are only part of the football picture. Keep up with your favorite college players who took the next step into the NFL and check out our library of football documentaries and TV shows.

NFL Network

From the preseason to the Super Bowl, Hulu has you covered. Stream NFL games live with Hulu + Live TV* or record games to watch later with our Cloud DVR feature.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Watch NFL Games With Hulu + Live TV

ESPN Unlimited

Did you know you can bundle ESPN Unlimited with your current Hulu subscription? Stream select live football games, in-depth replays, engaging talk shows, and more by adding ESPN Unlimited from your Account page .

Football Movies and Shows

If you want to get hyped for your team’s potential playoff run, check out the ESPN original documentary Inside the College Football Playoff ,* which is available exclusively through the ESPN App and takes you behind the scenes and into the locker rooms of the top teams competing for the national championship over the last seven seasons, including this one.

Or maybe you’re interested in seeing the work ethic of the (mostly undisputed) GOAT, Tom Brady? The ESPN documentary Man in the Arena: Tom Brady * takes you through his prolonged battle with Father Time and chronicles his emotional decision to leave New England for Tampa Bay.

For those who prefer to laugh with their pigskin, FX’s The League has drawn a cult following for its hilarious take on the game we love.

Want more live football? Check out our NFL guide to discover how to stream NFL games — without cable — with Hulu + Live TV.

*Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Terms apply.