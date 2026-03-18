Hulu has always been your streaming home for the top scripted comedies, like Abbott Elementary , Only Murders in the Building , Modern Family , and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — just to name a few.

Now, we’re going off script and expanding our comedy repertoire to spotlight a lineup of stand-up specials from some of the most popular comedians on stage today.

Check out these Hulu Original stand-up specials featuring your favorite comedians, including Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, Ilana Glazer, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Stand-Up Comedy Streaming Now

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right (2025)

Straight out of his hometown of Chicago and filmed live at the legendary United Center, Sebastian Maniscalco’s It Ain’t Right marks his seventh stand-up special, as the powerhouse comedian takes aim at family chaos, aging, and the everyday irritations that make us all lose it. With his trademark physicality and sparkling wit, Maniscalco transforms life’s little frustrations into big laughs.

Watch: Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts (2025)

Restless late-night thoughts inspire Kumail Nanjiani’s introspective stand-up special. Drawing from his life in Hollywood and his experiences navigating identity, Nanjiani turns personal reflections into smart, relatable comedy. The set mixes self-examination with easygoing humor as he unpacks the thoughts that tend to surface after dark.

Watch: Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man (2025)

Jessica Kirson unleashes her unapologetic comedic voice in the Hulu Original stand-up special I’m the Man, delivering personal stories and brutally honest observations. Pulling from family life, relationships, and her own larger-than-life persona, she explores the absurdities of everyday experiences. The result is a fast-paced set packed with fearless humor and quotable punchlines.

Watch: Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man

Andrew Santino: White Noise (2025)

Comedian Andrew Santino takes the mic for a no-holds-barred hour in White Noise, digging into misadventures with his dad at a Monday Night Football game and the hilariously misguided chaos of mixing up medication names. With his bold energy and razor-sharp one-liners, Santino turns his everyday life into a chaotic, laugh-out-loud ride.

Watch: Andrew Santino: White Noise

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy (2025)

In Damn That’s Crazy, Frankie Quiñones brings his signature blend of storytelling and heart to the stage — riffing on family gatherings gone sideways, the highs and lows of growing up, and the hilarious mess of trying to do better (keyword: trying). With wild personal stories and spot-on impressions, Quiñones delivers a high-energy hour of comedy that’ll keep you laughing from start to finish.

Watch: Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa (2025)

Don’t let Ralph Barbosa’s chill nature fool you. He may be self-effacing, but his wit and humor cut deep. In Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa, his new stand-up special on Hulu, Barbosa reflects on his Latino culture while taking aim at a multitude of subjects, including dating, his temper, and what’s in the news.

Barbosa was a winner of the “Latino Stand-Up! Comedy Competition” in 2021. He also performs in the 2022 comedy special Entre Nos: The Winners 3 ,* featuring the winners.

Watch: Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa

*Entre Nos: The Winners 3 requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.

Zarna Garg: Practical People Win (2025)

Zarna Garg’s debut Hulu comedy special, Zarna Garg: Practical People Win, pulls viewers from nod-along recognition to pure shock. No one’s safe: not spouses, in-laws, children, or even Indian moms like herself.

In 2021, Garg won the Ladies of Laughter Newcomer Award. And in 2023, she was included on the list of “10 Comics to Watch” from Variety.

Watch: Zarna Garg: Practical People Win

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (2025)

Writer and actress Atsuko Okatsuka infuses her comedy with cheeky observations about marriage, family, and life in the U.S. after moving from Japan as a child. Her talents earned her a spot on Variety’s 2002 list of “Top 10 Comics to Watch” while her bowl cut and distinct fashion choices endeared her to audiences.



Catch Okatsuka’s “Hularious” new comedy special, Atsuko Okatsuka: Father, streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: Atsuko Okatsuka: Father

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special (2025)

Stand-up comedian, podcast host, cookbook author, and trained opera singer — Matteo Lane is a true multi-hyphenate.

Known for his quick wit and vibrant storytelling, he blends sharp observational humor with reflections on LGBTQ+ life, modern culture, and his Italian-Mexican upbringing.

Now, he’s serving up big laughs in his newest stand-up comedy special, The Al Dente Special — streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (2025)

Known for his blunt delivery, dynamic wit, and unapologetic takes, Bill Burr has built a legendary career in stand-up, acting, and podcasting. In his 12th and newest stand-up special, Drop Dead Years, Burr tackles everything from male sadness to the pitfalls of aging — like dropping dead.

Don’t miss one of Burr’s most personal and introspective sets yet in this Hulu Original stand-up special, streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Discover more Bill Burr comedy streaming now.

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (2024)

Jim Gaffigan’s 11th stand-up special marks a first for Hulu.

In The Skinny, his debut Hulu Original stand-up special, Gaffigan uses his signature self-deprecation and honesty to dish on everything from appetite suppressants to the chaos of raising teenagers.

Watch: Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Watch more Jim Gaffigan stand-up specials streaming now.

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate (2025)

On his Hulu Original stand-up special, It’s Just Unfortunate, Chris Distefano takes on the highs and lows of fatherhood and his less-than-expert DIY skills. Whether you know him from his hit podcasts — Chrissy Chaos and Hey Babe! with Sal Vulcano of Impractical Jokers — or his start on MTV, Distefano’s high energy and Brooklyn attitude will leave you in stitches.

Watch: Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate

Learn more about Chris Distefano , including stand-up specials, TV shows, and more.

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)

From her comedy film Babes (2024) to the series Broad City , Ilana Glazer has made her mark in comedy.

Delving into a new chapter of life, Glazer delivers a raw and unfiltered take on the realities of labor, delivery, and motherhood in her second stand-up special, Human Magic.

Watch: Ilana Glazer: Human Magic

Discover more Ilana Glazer movies, TV shows, and specials streaming now.

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers (2025)

Best known as Trevor Noah’s sharp-witted Daily Show * correspondent, Roy Wood Jr. is a brilliant stand-up comic who masterfully blends humor with smart social commentary.

In his latest special, Lonely Flowers, he shares his views on society’s growing disconnect and the unexpected ways we navigate loneliness — all with his signature storytelling.

Watch: Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers

Stream more from Roy Wood Jr. on Hulu.

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