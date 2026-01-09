The PGA Tour brings the game’s biggest names to some of the most recognizable courses in golf, and PGA Tour live coverage is how fans follow tournaments as they unfold.

This guide explains how to stream PGA Tour live without cable, which channels carry coverage, and how Hulu + Live TV fits into that setup on tournament weeks.

Here’s how to get started.

Watch: PGA Tour Live Stream *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Watch the PGA Tour Live Without Cable

PGA Tour tournaments air live across a mix of sports cable networks and local broadcast channels. Hulu + Live TV gives you live access to those channels so you can watch rounds as they’re happening, not hours later in highlights.

Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

You don’t need cable to watch golf. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll have instant access to the PGA on the Golf Channel,* ESPN,* NBC,* CBS,* and more at home and on the go.

Here’s how to get Hulu + Live TV in just a few easy steps:

Current subscribers can log in with their current Hulu credentials and switch to Live TV* in the Account menu . New to Hulu? Sign up for a Hulu + Live TV account right off the bat (or should we say tee?). Set up the Live TV-supported devices you plan to stream with, including devices like Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and more. Enter your zip code to find local live TV availability for CBS, CBS Sports, NBC, ESPN, and the Golf Channel, depending on which networks are carrying the tournament you want to watch. Claim your virtual front-row seat to the most anticipated matches in professional golf!

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Hulu + Live TV Channels That Carry Live PGA Coverage

PGA Tour broadcasts air across a small group of national sports networks. Coverage can vary by tournament and round, which is why having access to multiple channels is important when watching live.

Hulu + Live TV includes these channels, giving you access to PGA Tour coverage as it airs.

Golf Channel

Golf Channel is one of the primary cable homes for PGA Tour coverage and carries live broadcasts throughout the season, along with studio coverage and replays tied to tournament play.

CBS

CBS broadcasts select PGA Tour events on network television, including weekend rounds for many tournaments.

NBC

NBC also holds broadcast rights to PGA Tour events and airs select tournament coverage across the season.

ESPN

ESPN is part of the broader PGA Tour broadcast mix, airing select live coverage, supplemental feeds, and golf-related programming tied to certain events across the season.

If you want to see the full list of channels included with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, check out our Hulu + Live TV channels guide to see what’s available in your area.

2026 PGA Tour Schedule

The PGA Tour season includes several marquee events that fans plan around each year. Here are some of the most anticipated tournaments on the schedule and when they’re happening:

THE PLAYERS Championship: March 12 – 15

Masters Tournament: April 9 – 12

PGA Championship: May 14 – 17

U.S. Open: June 18 – 21

TOUR Championship: August 27 – 30

Check out the PGA Tour hub on ESPN for the full schedule, as well as tournament winners.

PGA Tour Live Streaming FAQs

What Channel Is Carrying the PGA Golf Tournament?

PGA Tour coverage can air on different networks depending on the tournament and the broadcast schedule. Events are typically shown across channels like Golf Channel, CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

Because coverage varies by event, it’s best to check the official PGA Tour schedule . for the most up-to-date channel and start time information.

Can I Record PGA Tour Golf When Streaming Live?

Yes. Hulu + Live TV includes DVR, so you can record live coverage and watch later. This is especially useful for long tournament days or when you can’t watch every round live.

Can I Stream PGA Tournaments On My Phone or Tablet?

Yes. Live PGA Tour coverage can be streamed on phones and tablets using supported apps or web browsers. As long as you have an internet connection, you can keep up with tournament play whether you’re at home or on the go.