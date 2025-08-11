War is coming — are you ready to do your part?

FX’s Shōgun is an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, which is set in Japan at the end of the 16th century and is loosely inspired by true events and real people.

Like the book, this 10-episode limited series follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga — a warrior fighting for his life as his enemies unite against him. Meanwhile, a mysterious Englishman and his ship wash up on nearby shores, harboring secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power.

At its core, Shōgun is a story about agency and control over one’s own fate, how we create meaning in our lives, how we inhabit the world based on our culture, identity, ethnicity, gender, and language, and how we must find common ground to survive.

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the Shōgun series on Hulu.

Watch: Shōgun

How to Watch FX’s Shōgun Series

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Shōgun Release Dates

Season 1 of Shōgun premiered on Hulu February 2024. A second season is scheduled to enter production in January 2026. The release date for Season 2 hasn't been announced yet.

Shōgun Cast

Meet the incredible cast behind Shōgun’s complex characters.

Anna Sawai as Lady Mariko

Deeply faithful, darkly determined, highly intelligent, and fiercely loyal — Lady Mariko is assigned as a translator between the Japanese and their mysterious Englishman visitor.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga

Yoshii Toranaga is a powerful warrior whose enemies underestimate his skill for strategy and mastery of the long game.

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

John Blackthorne is an English pilot who finds himself washed up on the Japanese shores of the Toranaga Territory and is taken captive by a powerful warlord.

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Kashigi Yabushige is Lord of Izu and servant of Toranaga. He’s unafraid to use his brilliance and charisma to change his loyalties in order to survive.

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Yoshii Nagakado adores his father, Toranaga, against his better judgment. However, where he lacks common sense, he makes up for it with heart.

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Ishido Kazunari is a former peasant who has risen to power through grit and determination, and he will stop at nothing to take down Toranaga.

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Young yet powerful, Kashigi Omi is the Lord of Ajiro and an asset to those even more powerful than himself.

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

As the granddaughter of Toranaga’s closest ally, Usami Fuji’s unwavering sense of self stems from a lifetime of tragedy.

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Father Martin Alvito is a Portuguese priest who was brought to Japan as a young boy. He’s thoughtful, sensitive, and fiercely empathetic despite his brutal surroundings.

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu

After experiencing a lifetime of war, Tokuma Nishioka has seen it all. As Toranaga’s greatest friend, ally, and champion — Hiromatsu is exactly the type of person a leader needs at their side.