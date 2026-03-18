A basketball player holding the rim in a reverse dunk

Live TV

What Channels Are on Hulu + Live TV? See the Full Streaming List

March 18, 2026

Just because you ditched your cable box doesn’t mean you have to miss out on local channels, live sports, award shows, and primetime premieres. 

With Hulu + Live TV, you get access to 95+ live and local channels, unlimited DVR recording, and a seamless setup without hidden fees — so you can start streaming your favorite networks in no time. 

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about streaming live TV on Hulu, including the full list of Hulu + Live TV channels, plans, pricing, and more. 

Watch: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Channels Full List

A Live TV plan is required to watch the following channels on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

  • A&E

  • ABC

  • ABC Localish

  • ABC News Live

  • ACC Network

  • Adult Swim

  • Animal Planet

  • BET

  • Big Ten Network

  • Bloomberg Television

  • Bravo

  • Cartoon Network

  • CBS

  • CBS News

  • CBS Sports Network

  • Charge!

  • CMT

  • CNBC

  • CNN

  • CNN International

  • Comedy Central

  • Comedy.tv

  • Comet

  • Cozi TV

  • Crime+Investigation

  • C-SPAN

  • C-SPAN2

  • C-SPAN3

  • The CW

  • Dabl

  • Discovery

  • Discovery Turbo

  • Disney Channel

  • Disney Channel Junior

  • Disney XD

  • E!

  • ESPN

  • ESPN2

  • ESPN News

  • ESPN U

  • FanDuel TV

  • Food Network

  • FOX

  • FOX Business

  • FOX News

  • FOX Soul

  • FOX Weather

  • Freeform

  • FS1

  • FS2

  • Fubo Sports Network

  • FX

  • FXM

  • FXX

  • FYI

  • Galavision

  • Game Show Network

  • Golf Channel

  • Great American Family

  • Hallmark Channel

  • Hallmark Mystery

  • HGTV

  • HLN

  • Investigation Discovery (ID)

  • Justice Central

  • Lifetime

  • Lifetime Movies

  • LiveNOW from FOX

  • LMN

  • Magnolia Network

  • MLB Network

  • MotorTrend

  • MS NOW

  • MTV

  • National Geographic

  • National Geographic Wild

  • NBC

  • NBC News NOW

  • Newsmax

  • NewsNation

  • NFL Network

  • Nick Jr.

  • Nickelodeon

  • OWN

  • Oxygen

  • Paramount Network

  • PBS

  • PBS Kids

  • Pop (Pop TV)

  • QVCⓇ

  • SEC Network

  • Smithsonian Channel

  • Start TV

  • SYFY

  • T2 Live Tennis

  • TBS

  • TCM

  • Telemundo

  • The History Channel

  • The Weather Channel

  • TheGrio-TV

  • TLC

  • TNT

  • Travel Channel

  • TruTV

  • True Crime Network

  • TUDN

  • TV Land

  • UniMas

  • Univision

  • USA Network

  • VEVO

  • VH1

  • Vice

  • World at War

Disney+ and ESPN+

The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ logos on a blue background.

Hulu + Live TV subscriptions also come with full streaming access to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy on-demand libraries. 

Hulu

Get on-demand streaming access to all of your favorite movies and shows, including hit Hulu Original series like Only Murders in the Building, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and Paradise.

Discover More Hulu Original Series

Disney+

Watch movies, series, and originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more with Disney+. 

Check out these family night movie picks streaming now on Disney+. 

ESPN+

Stream live sports and ESPN+ Originals anytime, anywhere with ESPN+. With documentaries like ESPN’s 30 for 30,* event replays, and sports talk programs like The Pat McAfee Show* — you can always get your sports fix whether or not your team is playing. 

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Does Hulu Have Local Channels?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV has local channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and the CW, so you can watch live local news, sports programming, and more. Enter your zip code to discover the local channels available in your area.

Local Channels Streaming Guide

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Does Hulu Have Live Sports?

Yes, sports fans can stream live games on Hulu with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. From local networks like ABC, CBS, and FOX to dedicated sports channels like ESPN, MLB Network, and the Golf Channel — you can follow your favorite teams all season long. 

Hulu Live Sports Guide

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Does Hulu Have Live News?

Hulu + Live TV does have live news. Stream local and national news channels, including CNN,* ABC News, NBC, CBS, MS NOW, FOX, and NewsNation* live to keep up with breaking news from your backyard and around the world.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How Much Is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV plans start at $89.99 per month for 100+ live channels and access to the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy streaming libraries of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more. 

Discover Hulu + Live TV Plans and Pricing

How to Get Hulu + Live TV

New to Hulu or looking to upgrade your current subscription? Getting started with Hulu + Live TV is easy:

  1. Sign up, or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Hulu + Live TV from their Account page).

  2. Set up any Live TV-supported devices to start streaming, such as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStationⓇ, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more.

  3. Start streaming live and local channels at home or on the go!

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV

Latest News