What Channels Are on Hulu + Live TV? See the Full Streaming List
March 18, 2026
Just because you ditched your cable box doesn’t mean you have to miss out on local channels, live sports, award shows, and primetime premieres.
With Hulu + Live TV, you get access to 95+ live and local channels, unlimited DVR recording, and a seamless setup without hidden fees — so you can start streaming your favorite networks in no time.
Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about streaming live TV on Hulu, including the full list of Hulu + Live TV channels, plans, pricing, and more.
Watch: Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV Channels Full List
A Live TV plan is required to watch the following channels on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
A&E
ABC
ABC Localish
ABC News Live
ACC Network
Adult Swim
Animal Planet
BET
Big Ten Network
Bloomberg Television
Bravo
Cartoon Network
CBS
CBS News
CBS Sports Network
Charge!
CMT
CNBC
CNN
CNN International
Comedy Central
Comedy.tv
Comet
Cozi TV
Crime+Investigation
C-SPAN
C-SPAN2
C-SPAN3
The CW
Dabl
Discovery
Discovery Turbo
Disney Channel
Disney Channel Junior
Disney XD
E!
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPN News
ESPN U
FanDuel TV
Food Network
FOX
FOX Business
FOX News
FOX Soul
FOX Weather
Freeform
FS1
FS2
Fubo Sports Network
FX
FXM
FXX
FYI
Galavision
Game Show Network
Golf Channel
Great American Family
Hallmark Channel
Hallmark Mystery
HGTV
HLN
Investigation Discovery (ID)
Justice Central
Lifetime
Lifetime Movies
LiveNOW from FOX
LMN
Magnolia Network
MLB Network
MotorTrend
MS NOW
MTV
National Geographic
National Geographic Wild
NBC
NBC News NOW
Newsmax
NewsNation
NFL Network
Nick Jr.
Nickelodeon
OWN
Oxygen
Paramount Network
PBS
PBS Kids
Pop (Pop TV)
QVCⓇ
SEC Network
Smithsonian Channel
Start TV
SYFY
T2 Live Tennis
TBS
TCM
Telemundo
The History Channel
The Weather Channel
TheGrio-TV
TLC
TNT
Travel Channel
TruTV
True Crime Network
TUDN
TV Land
UniMas
Univision
USA Network
VEVO
VH1
Vice
World at War
Disney+ and ESPN+
Hulu + Live TV subscriptions also come with full streaming access to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy on-demand libraries.
Hulu
Get on-demand streaming access to all of your favorite movies and shows, including hit Hulu Original series like Only Murders in the Building, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and Paradise.
Discover More Hulu Original Series
Disney+
Watch movies, series, and originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more with Disney+.
Check out these family night movie picks streaming now on Disney+.
ESPN+
Stream live sports and ESPN+ Originals anytime, anywhere with ESPN+. With documentaries like ESPN’s 30 for 30,* event replays, and sports talk programs like The Pat McAfee Show* — you can always get your sports fix whether or not your team is playing.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Does Hulu Have Local Channels?
Yes, Hulu + Live TV has local channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and the CW, so you can watch live local news, sports programming, and more. Enter your zip code to discover the local channels available in your area.
Local Channels Streaming Guide
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Does Hulu Have Live Sports?
Yes, sports fans can stream live games on Hulu with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. From local networks like ABC, CBS, and FOX to dedicated sports channels like ESPN, MLB Network, and the Golf Channel — you can follow your favorite teams all season long.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Does Hulu Have Live News?
Hulu + Live TV does have live news. Stream local and national news channels, including CNN,* ABC News, NBC, CBS, MS NOW, FOX, and NewsNation* live to keep up with breaking news from your backyard and around the world.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
How Much Is Hulu + Live TV?
Hulu + Live TV plans start at $89.99 per month for 100+ live channels and access to the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy streaming libraries of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more.
Discover Hulu + Live TV Plans and Pricing
How to Get Hulu + Live TV
New to Hulu or looking to upgrade your current subscription? Getting started with Hulu + Live TV is easy:
Sign up, or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Hulu + Live TV from their Account page).
Set up any Live TV-supported devices to start streaming, such as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStationⓇ, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more.
Start streaming live and local channels at home or on the go!
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