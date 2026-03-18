Just because you ditched your cable box doesn’t mean you have to miss out on local channels, live sports, award shows, and primetime premieres.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get access to 95+ live and local channels, unlimited DVR recording, and a seamless setup without hidden fees — so you can start streaming your favorite networks in no time.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about streaming live TV on Hulu, including the full list of Hulu + Live TV channels, plans, pricing, and more.

Watch: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Channels Full List

A Live TV plan is required to watch the following channels on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

A&E

ABC

ABC Localish

ABC News Live

ACC Network

Adult Swim

Animal Planet

BET

Big Ten Network

Bloomberg Television

Bravo

Cartoon Network

CBS

CBS News

CBS Sports Network

Charge!

CMT

CNBC

CNN

CNN International

Comedy Central

Comedy.tv

Comet

Cozi TV

Crime+Investigation

C-SPAN

C-SPAN2

C-SPAN3

The CW

Dabl

Discovery

Discovery Turbo

Disney Channel

Disney Channel Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN News

ESPN U

FanDuel TV

Food Network

FOX

FOX Business

FOX News

FOX Soul

FOX Weather

Freeform

FS1

FS2

Fubo Sports Network

FX

FXM

FXX

FYI

Galavision

Game Show Network

Golf Channel

Great American Family

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Mystery

HGTV

HLN

Investigation Discovery (ID)

Justice Central

Lifetime

Lifetime Movies

LiveNOW from FOX

LMN

Magnolia Network

MLB Network

MotorTrend

MS NOW

MTV

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

NBC

NBC News NOW

Newsmax

NewsNation

NFL Network

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

OWN

Oxygen

Paramount Network

PBS

PBS Kids

Pop (Pop TV)

QVCⓇ

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

SYFY

T2 Live Tennis

TBS

TCM

Telemundo

The History Channel

The Weather Channel

TheGrio-TV

TLC

TNT

Travel Channel

TruTV

True Crime Network

TUDN

TV Land

UniMas

Univision

USA Network

VEVO

VH1

Vice

World at War

Disney+ and ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV subscriptions also come with full streaming access to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy on-demand libraries.

Hulu

Get on-demand streaming access to all of your favorite movies and shows, including hit Hulu Original series like Only Murders in the Building , The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives , and Paradise .

Discover More Hulu Original Series

Disney+

Watch movies, series, and originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more with Disney+.

Check out these family night movie picks streaming now on Disney+.

ESPN+

Stream live sports and ESPN+ Originals anytime, anywhere with ESPN+. With documentaries like ESPN’s 30 for 30 ,* event replays, and sports talk programs like The Pat McAfee Show * — you can always get your sports fix whether or not your team is playing.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Does Hulu Have Local Channels?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV has local channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and the CW, so you can watch live local news, sports programming, and more. Enter your zip code to discover the local channels available in your area.

Local Channels Streaming Guide

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Does Hulu Have Live Sports?

Yes, sports fans can stream live games on Hulu with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. From local networks like ABC, CBS, and FOX to dedicated sports channels like ESPN, MLB Network, and the Golf Channel — you can follow your favorite teams all season long.

Hulu Live Sports Guide

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Does Hulu Have Live News?

Hulu + Live TV does have live news. Stream local and national news channels, including CNN ,* ABC News , NBC, CBS, MS NOW, FOX, and NewsNation* live to keep up with breaking news from your backyard and around the world.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How Much Is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV plans start at $89.99 per month for 100+ live channels and access to the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle Basic/Premium or Legacy streaming libraries of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more.

Discover Hulu + Live TV Plans and Pricing

How to Get Hulu + Live TV

New to Hulu or looking to upgrade your current subscription? Getting started with Hulu + Live TV is easy: