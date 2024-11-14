A Golden Bachelor fan-favorite contestant, Joan Vassos has officially been crowned the first leading lady of The Golden Bachelorette — a Golden Bachelor spinoff series airing on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Despite being adored by much of Bachelor Nation during Gerry Turner’s pioneer Golden season, our time with Joan was cut short when she had to leave the show due to be with her daughter in an emergency.

She might be the one who got away (especially in light of Gerry’s divorce from Theresa Nist), but all’s well that ends well because Joan is getting another second chance at love.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joan’s season and how to watch The Golden Bachelorette on Hulu.

When Does The Golden Bachelorette Premiere?

New episodes of The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays throughout the season and be available to stream on Hulu the next day (Thursdays).

What Time Is The Golden Bachelorette On?

The Golden Bachelorette is on at 8:00 p.m. ET every Wednesday throughout the season.

How to Watch The Golden Bachelorette

Whether you’re looking to watch new episodes live or stream them later on-demand — Hulu has you covered.

Watch The Golden Bachelorette Live

You don’t need cable to watch your favorite ABC shows live . With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll get access to 90+ local and cable channels streaming in real-time at home or on the go from your mobile device.

Get Hulu + Live TV

Watch The Golden Bachelorette On-Demand the Next Day

Can’t watch it live? New episodes of The Golden Bachelorette will be available to stream on-demand every Thursday throughout the season with any Hulu subscription.

Sign Up for Hulu

Who Is the Golden Bachelorette?

Meet your very first Golden Bachelorette: Joan Vassos.

Everything You Need to Know About Joan

Joan Vassos is a 61-year old private school administrator from Rockland, Maryland. A mom of four and grandma of two, Vassos was widowed after 32 years of marriage when her husband passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2021.

Family First

We know from the first season of The Golden Bachelor that she takes her role as a mother seriously, and she always puts her family first.

Down Time

When she’s not working, Joan loves to drink wine and dance to Elton John, play with her dog, relax at the beach, and cook delicious meals.

Looking for Love

As for her next partner? She just wants to find someone to enjoy life with who will seamlessly blend with her family.

The Golden Bachelorette Cast

Visit the official ABC Golden Bachelorette page to meet the 24 men biding over Joan's heart (including Joey Graziadei's future father-in-law, Mark Anderson).

Golden Bachelorette Episode Recaps: Who Did Joan Send Home?

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

S1, E9: The Finale

She’s engaged!

In an emotional end to Joan’s pioneer season, the 61-year-old Golden Bachelorette is officially off the market. Watch as Joan chooses who she wants to live happily ever after with — even if it means breaking a great guy’s heart.

Watch: S1, E8: “The Finale”

Who Did Joan Send Home?:

Guy

S1, E7: The Men Tell All

The “Tell All” episode is the highlight of any Bachelor franchise season and Joan’s episode did not disappoint. From laugh-out-loud bloopers, a new rendition of “Mansion Men,” and a welcome visit from Bachelor Joey — you don’t want to miss this episode.

Watch: S1, E7: “The Men Tell All”

S1, E6: Hometowns

There is something so wholesome about Golden “hometown” dates. Maybe it’s the adorable grandchildren asking innocent questions or the emotional interactions between the bachelors and their adult kids. No matter the case — Week 6 took Joan all over the country, from Lake Tahoe to Chicago to Wichita.

Each family introduction seemed to go well — however, upon returning to the Bachelor mansion she admits she’s unsettled and questioning her connections. While it’s clear Chock and Guy are all in, Pascal and Jordan haven’t proven their commitment, which led Joan to send Jordan home at the rose ceremony.

Next stop? Tahiti! Watch what happens during Joan’s overnight dates on Wednesday, October 30 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, or stream it the next day (Thursday) on Hulu.

Watch: S1, E6: “Hometowns”

Who Did Joan Send Home?:

Jordan

S1, E5: Week Five

It’s Week 5 already and Joan’s remaining men are desperate to not strike out with their Bachelorette. Only six men remain with “hometown” dates on the line for the following week, making every single moment with Joan a crucial one.

This week Joan takes her group date out for a round of bowling with cliché bowling shirts and all (despite Pascal’s disdain for the material and design). Before long, the guys felt like they were intruding on a one-on-one date between Joan and Chock, who made it clear that he had no desire to read the room or give any of the other guys even a short moment with the Bachelorette. It may have taken five weeks, but there’s finally some drama between the golden men — Chock vs. everyone else.

As for the final one-on-one dates this week? Keith and Mark scored the last opportunities for moments alone with Joan before hometowns — a moment Mark had been waiting five weeks for. Unfortunately, Joan did not save the best for last. To much of Bachelor Nation’s surprise, Mark and Keith did not receive Week 5 roses.

Watch: S1, E5: Week 5

Who Did Joan Send Home?:

Mark

Jonathan

Keith

S1, E4: Week Four

Joan turns up the heat this week on her journey by getting her Golden Guys to bare all in a charity Chippendales show for the group date. We don’t know how Joan is making decisions this season, because each of her men deserve all the roses. However, this date group rose goes to Chock as a way to recognize her appreciation to him for deepening their already flourishing connection.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Guy prepare for their respective one-on-one dates. But before Joan takes off with Jordan to their ice skating date — Chock pulls Joan aside to confide in her with shocking news.

Watch: S1, E4: Week 4

Who Did Joan Send Home?:

Charles

Dan

Gil

Gary

S1, E3: Week Three

Things got emotional in Week 3 — Charles L. leaned on a fellow contestant to help him find answers surrounding his wife’s passing, Jonathan was honest about Joan with where her head is at during their one-on-one date, and Joan even let her walls down and allowed herself to be emotionally vulnerable with her men during the episode’s rose ceremony.

But don’t worry, this episode wasn’t too emotionally heavy — many lighthearted moments will make you laugh, too. For instance, Charles L. and Gary try to help the guys with their snoring problems so they can all get better sleep, and Kim tries to get the entire group in on performing a sea chanty he wrote for Joan.

As for this week’s dates, Joan’s guys found themselves all banged up after a kickball group date, and both Pascal and Jonathan enjoy their own one-on-one dates with Joan. Plus, the Golden Bachelorette gets a surprise visit from a familiar face.

Watch: S1, E3: Week 3

Who Did Joan Send Home?:

Charles K

Gregg

Kim

S1, E2: Week Two

It’s only episode two, but Joan’s inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette is already shaping up to be one of the most-loved seasons in franchise history.

In this episode, Joan goes on two group dates — one being a prom and the other being a talent show. All of Joan’s men brought their a-game to the dates and even cheered on their competition in the most genuine ways (already a far cry from Jenn Tran’s men).

The very first Golden Bachelorette one-on-one date went to Chock who bonded with Joan over all of their shared experiences on a romantic Disney Land date. By the night’s end, it’s clear that our Golden Bachelorette is already quite smitten.

Catch up on all of the dates, laughs, cannonballs, and singing you missed in Episode 2 now on Hulu.

Watch: S1, E2: Week 2

Who Did Joan Send Home?:

Bob

Christopher

Jack

Michael

S1, E1: Week One

The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette couldn’t be off to a better start. In this first episode, we learn more about Joan and what she wants in a potential partner. Speaking of potential partners — it’s safe to say Bachelor Nation is already obsessed with each one of Joan’s men, so it’s understandable why she needed to step away from the rose ceremony to figure out how she could possibly send any of these men home.

This night one episode has everything: Prune juice, a Navy captain, soup tasting, a fully packed station wagon ready for a road trip, serenading, happy tears, French accents, and most importantly — Mark Anderson. Watch what you missed during night one by streaming The Golden Bachelorette now on Hulu.

Watch: S1, E1: Week 1

Who Did Joan Send Home?:

Bill

David

Ken

Pablo

RJ

Thomas

Watch More From The Bachelor Franchise on Hulu

Check out our insider’s guide to Bachelor Nation for all the latest news, updates, and gossip — and be sure to stream your favorite seasons of The Bachelor franchise shows and spin-offs now on Hulu.

The Bachelor

What happens when one handsome guy dates 25 women at the same time? We’ll tell you — equal amounts of love and drama. But don’t let the formula fool you. Even with 28 seasons under its belt, you never know what’s actually going to happen on The Bachelor.

Watch select seasons streaming now on Hulu, and check out our insider’s guide to The Bachelor .

Watch: The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Bachelor walked so The Bachelorette could run. After each season of The Bachelor, a bombshell Bachelorette is chosen from the current cast as the leading lady for the next season of The Bachelorette.

Watch select seasons available to stream now on Hulu including Jenn Tran’s current season, and be sure to check out our insider’s guide to The Bachelorette for more juicy details.

Watch: The Bachelorette

The Golden Bachelor

We first met Joan on Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor when the series debuted September 2023. Though their time together was cut short just as a connection was blooming, we couldn’t be more excited to watch Joan have the main character moment she deserves.

Bachelor in Paradise

What do you get when you take cast members from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and turn the drama all the way up? You get Bachelor in Paradise — a reality dating series featuring the best (and worst) contestants from Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons past. Except this time, they’re on an isolated island, where they live together and explore potential relationships with each other.

Check out the Hulu insider’s guide to Bachelor in Paradise for everything you need to know.

Watch: Bachelor in Paradise