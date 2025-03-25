A promotional image of Jesse Palmer, the host of all of the Bachelor Franchise shows.

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Bachelor Nation News: Get the Latest Gossip, Streaming Info, Much More

Revised: March 26, 2025

Welcome, Bachelor Nation — we’re glad you’re here!

Whether you’re a newcomer intrigued by the allure of roses and reality romance or a seasoned fan seeking all the latest news and hottest gossip — Hulu has everything you need to keep up with one of the most iconic reality dating franchises of all time. 

Keep reading for the latest Bachelor news, show updates, streaming information, and more. 

The Bachelor Franchise on Hulu

The Bachelor

Title art for The Bachelor Franchise reality dating series, The Bachelor.

It’s the show that started it all. The Bachelor is a reality dating series-turned-cultural staple that first premiered over 20 years ago. Since then, there have been several Bachelor Nation marriages, babies, divorces, break ups, and spin-offs the world can’t get enough of. 

Get more Bachelor updates with the Hulu insider’s guide to The Bachelor, including show news, recaps, and more. 

Watch: The Bachelor

How Many Seasons of The Bachelor Are There?

There have been 29 seasons of The Bachelor in total since 2002, including Grant Ellis’ current season. 

Who Is the Next Bachelor?

The next Bachelor is Grant Ellis from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

Every Bachelor in Franchise History

  • 2002 (Spring): Alex Michel

  • 2002 (Fall): Aaron Buerge 

  • 2003 (Spring): Andrew Firestone 

  • 2003 (Fall): Bob Guiney

  • 2004 (Spring): Jesse Palmer

  • 2004 (Fall): Byron Velvick

  • 2005: Charlie O’Connell 

  • 2006 (Spring): Travis Stork 

  • 2006 (Fall): Lorenzo Borghese

  • 2007 (Spring): Andrew “Andy” Baldwin 

  • 2007 (Fall): Brad Womack

  • 2008: Matt Grant

  • 2009: Jason Mesnick

  • 2010: Jake Pavelka 

  • 2011: Brad Womack 

  • 2012: Ben Flajnik 

  • 2013: Sean Lowe

  • 2014: Juan Pablo Galavis 

  • 2015: Chris Soules

  • 2016: Ben Higgins

  • 2017: Nick Viall

  • 2018: Arie Luyendyk Jr.

  • 2019: Colton Underwood

  • 2020: Peter Weber 

  • 2021: Matt James 

  • 2022: Clayton Echard

  • 2023: Zach Shallcross

  • 2024: Joey Graziadei

  • 2025: Grant Ellis

The Bachelorette

Title art for the hit ABC reality dating series, The Bachelorette.

From the first impression to the final rose, there’s nothing more exciting than a new season of The Bachelorette to clear your Monday night schedule for. Follow along as one lucky lady (or two lucky ladies in the case of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, and Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey) write their own love stories — for better or worse. 

Love The Bachelorette? Check out the Hulu insider’s guide to The Bachelorette for the inside scoop on your favorite reality dating series. 

Watch: The Bachelorette

How Many Seasons of The Bachelorette Are There?

There are currently 21 seasons in total of The Bachelorette, including the newest season with Jenn Tran as the Bachelorette. 

Who Is the Next Bachelorette?

Jenn Tran from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor was the most recent Bachelorette. The next Bachelorette will be chosen from Grant’s season of The Bachelor.

Every Bachelorette in Franchise History

  • 2003: Trista Rehn

  • 2004: Meredith Phillips 

  • 2005: Jen Schefft 

  • 2008: DeAnna Pappas 

  • 2009: Jillian Harris 

  • 2010: Ali Fedotowski 

  • 2011: Ashley Hebert 

  • 2012: Emily Maynard

  • 2013: Desiree Hartsock 

  • 2014: Andi Dorfman

  • 2015 Kaitlyn Bristowe 

  • 2016: JoJo Fletcher

  • 2017: Rachel Lindsay

  • 2018: Becca Kufrin 

  • 2019: Hannah Brown

  • 2020: Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams

  • 2021 (Spring): Katie Thurston

  • 2021 (Fall): Michelle Young

  • 2022: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

  • 2023: Charity Lawson

  • 2024: Jenn Tran

Bachelor in Paradise

Title art for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC.

What do you get when you take the best (and worst) of Bachelor Nation past and present, and put them under the same roof on a private island? You get the unpredictable and dramatic happenings of Bachelor in Paradise (BIP)

Visit the Hulu insider’s guide to Bachelor in Paradise to keep up with all the show’s juiciest details. 

Watch: The Bachelor in Paradise

How Many Seasons of Bachelor in Paradise Are There?

There are currently 9 seasons in total of Bachelor in Paradise — stream select seasons now on Hulu. 

When Is the Next Bachelor in Paradise Season?

A new season of Bachelor in Paradise has not yet been announced. The most recent season of BIP premiered in September 2023. 

The Golden Bachelor

Title art for The Golden Bachelor featuring Gerry.

In 2023, we fell head-over-heels for 72-year-old Gerry Turner — the first ever Golden Bachelor. This long-awaited Bachelor Franchise spin-off series proved to the world that it’s never too late to find love. 

Stay golden with Hulu’s insider’s guide to The Golden Bachelor for streaming, updates, and more. 

Watch: The Golden Bachelor

How Many Seasons of The Golden Bachelor Are There?

There has been one season of The Golden Bachelor so far. 

Who Is the Next Golden Bachelor?

The next Golden Bachelor will be determined by the upcoming group of hopefuls in Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette

Every Golden Bachelor in Franchise History

  • 2023: Gerry Turner

The Golden Bachelorette

A promotional image of Joan Vassos, the first Golden Bachelorette.

In Gerry Turner’s debut season of The Golden Bachelor, he fell hard to Joan Vassos — a 61-year-old widowed mother, grandmother, and private school administrator. Despite their spark, Gerry and Joan’s time together was cut short due to a family emergency that led her to a sudden exit from the show mid-season. 

But if there’s anything the first Golden season taught us is that new love can be found at any age. Rewatch Joan’s journey as she gets another second chance at love — all nine episodes of the debut spinoff series are available to stream now on Hulu.

Be sure to check out our insider’s guide to The Golden Bachelorette for everything you need to know about Joan’s season and future seasons.

Watch: The Golden Bachelorette

How Many Seasons of The Golden Bachelorette Are There?

There is currently only one season of The Golden Bachelorette which premiered in September 2024. 

Who Is the Next Golden Bachelorette?

Joan Vassos was the first and most recent Golden Bachelorette. The next Golden Bachelor is yet to be announced.

Every Golden Bachelorette in Franchise History

  • 2024: Joan Vassos

Bachelor Nation News

Stay up to date on all of the latest Bachelor franchise tea.

Grant Chooses…

Congratulations to Bachelor Nation’s newest couple — Grant and Juliana! 

Down to the wire with only minutes to spare, Grant listened to his heart to make a nearly impossible decision. Watch how it all went down on S29, E9: “Finale and After the Final Rose” – streaming now on Hulu. 

Bachelor in Paradise 2025 Is Looking “Golden

The Bachelor is back on the beach, but this summer will look more “golden” than seasons past. 

During the Season 29 Bachelor finale, Golden Bachelor(ette) favorites Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston reveal a giant plot twist: our favorite contestants from The Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette are heading to Bachelor in Paradise!

How will it all work? Tune in this summer to find out. 

Serene and Brendan Hard Launch Their Relationship

Was Serene and Brendan getting together on your Bachelor bingo card? The Bachelor in Paradise alumnus hard-launched their relationship in March, sending shockwaves through all of Bachelor Nation. 

Gabby and Robby are Married!

Love is in the air and wedding bells are ringing for former Bachelorette Gabby Windey and her now-wife Robby Hoffman

Let’s raise a toast to the newlyweds!

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