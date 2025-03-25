Welcome, Bachelor Nation — we’re glad you’re here!

Whether you’re a newcomer intrigued by the allure of roses and reality romance or a seasoned fan seeking all the latest news and hottest gossip — Hulu has everything you need to keep up with one of the most iconic reality dating franchises of all time.

Keep reading for the latest Bachelor news, show updates, streaming information, and more.

The Bachelor Franchise on Hulu

The Bachelor

It’s the show that started it all. The Bachelor is a reality dating series-turned-cultural staple that first premiered over 20 years ago. Since then, there have been several Bachelor Nation marriages, babies, divorces, break ups, and spin-offs the world can’t get enough of.

Get more Bachelor updates with the Hulu insider’s guide to The Bachelor , including show news, recaps, and more.

Watch: The Bachelor

How Many Seasons of The Bachelor Are There?

There have been 29 seasons of The Bachelor in total since 2002, including Grant Ellis’ current season.

Who Is the Next Bachelor?

The next Bachelor is Grant Ellis from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

Every Bachelor in Franchise History

2002 (Spring): Alex Michel

2002 (Fall): Aaron Buerge

2003 (Spring): Andrew Firestone

2003 (Fall): Bob Guiney

2004 (Spring): Jesse Palmer

2004 (Fall): Byron Velvick

2005: Charlie O’Connell

2006 (Spring): Travis Stork

2006 (Fall): Lorenzo Borghese

2007 (Spring): Andrew “Andy” Baldwin

2007 (Fall): Brad Womack

2008: Matt Grant

2009: Jason Mesnick

2010: Jake Pavelka

2011: Brad Womack

2012: Ben Flajnik

2013: Sean Lowe

2014: Juan Pablo Galavis

2015: Chris Soules

2016: Ben Higgins

2017: Nick Viall

2018: Arie Luyendyk Jr.

2019: Colton Underwood

2020: Peter Weber

2021: Matt James

2022: Clayton Echard

2023: Zach Shallcross

2024: Joey Graziadei

2025: Grant Ellis

The Bachelorette

From the first impression to the final rose, there’s nothing more exciting than a new season of The Bachelorette to clear your Monday night schedule for. Follow along as one lucky lady (or two lucky ladies in the case of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, and Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey) write their own love stories — for better or worse.

Love The Bachelorette? Check out the Hulu insider’s guide to The Bachelorette for the inside scoop on your favorite reality dating series.

Watch: The Bachelorette

How Many Seasons of The Bachelorette Are There?

There are currently 21 seasons in total of The Bachelorette, including the newest season with Jenn Tran as the Bachelorette.

Who Is the Next Bachelorette?

Jenn Tran from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor was the most recent Bachelorette. The next Bachelorette will be chosen from Grant’s season of The Bachelor.

Every Bachelorette in Franchise History

2003: Trista Rehn

2004: Meredith Phillips

2005: Jen Schefft

2008: DeAnna Pappas

2009: Jillian Harris

2010: Ali Fedotowski

2011: Ashley Hebert

2012: Emily Maynard

2013: Desiree Hartsock

2014: Andi Dorfman

2015 Kaitlyn Bristowe

2016: JoJo Fletcher

2017: Rachel Lindsay

2018: Becca Kufrin

2019: Hannah Brown

2020: Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams

2021 (Spring): Katie Thurston

2021 (Fall): Michelle Young

2022: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

2023: Charity Lawson

2024: Jenn Tran

Bachelor in Paradise

What do you get when you take the best (and worst) of Bachelor Nation past and present, and put them under the same roof on a private island? You get the unpredictable and dramatic happenings of Bachelor in Paradise (BIP).

Visit the Hulu insider’s guide to Bachelor in Paradise to keep up with all the show’s juiciest details.

Watch: The Bachelor in Paradise

How Many Seasons of Bachelor in Paradise Are There?

There are currently 9 seasons in total of Bachelor in Paradise — stream select seasons now on Hulu.

When Is the Next Bachelor in Paradise Season?

A new season of Bachelor in Paradise has not yet been announced. The most recent season of BIP premiered in September 2023.

The Golden Bachelor

In 2023, we fell head-over-heels for 72-year-old Gerry Turner — the first ever Golden Bachelor. This long-awaited Bachelor Franchise spin-off series proved to the world that it’s never too late to find love.

Stay golden with Hulu’s insider’s guide to The Golden Bachelor for streaming, updates, and more.

Watch: The Golden Bachelor

How Many Seasons of The Golden Bachelor Are There?

There has been one season of The Golden Bachelor so far.

Who Is the Next Golden Bachelor?

The next Golden Bachelor will be determined by the upcoming group of hopefuls in Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Every Golden Bachelor in Franchise History

2023: Gerry Turner

The Golden Bachelorette

In Gerry Turner’s debut season of The Golden Bachelor, he fell hard to Joan Vassos — a 61-year-old widowed mother, grandmother, and private school administrator. Despite their spark, Gerry and Joan’s time together was cut short due to a family emergency that led her to a sudden exit from the show mid-season.

But if there’s anything the first Golden season taught us is that new love can be found at any age. Rewatch Joan’s journey as she gets another second chance at love — all nine episodes of the debut spinoff series are available to stream now on Hulu.

Be sure to check out our insider’s guide to The Golden Bachelorette for everything you need to know about Joan’s season and future seasons.

Watch: The Golden Bachelorette

How Many Seasons of The Golden Bachelorette Are There?

There is currently only one season of The Golden Bachelorette which premiered in September 2024.

Who Is the Next Golden Bachelorette?

Joan Vassos was the first and most recent Golden Bachelorette. The next Golden Bachelor is yet to be announced.

Every Golden Bachelorette in Franchise History

2024: Joan Vassos

Bachelor Nation News

Stay up to date on all of the latest Bachelor franchise tea.

Grant Chooses…

Congratulations to Bachelor Nation’s newest couple — Grant and Juliana!

Down to the wire with only minutes to spare, Grant listened to his heart to make a nearly impossible decision. Watch how it all went down on S29, E9: “Finale and After the Final Rose” – streaming now on Hulu.

Bachelor in Paradise 2025 Is Looking “Golden”

The Bachelor is back on the beach, but this summer will look more “golden” than seasons past.

During the Season 29 Bachelor finale, Golden Bachelor(ette) favorites Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston reveal a giant plot twist: our favorite contestants from The Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette are heading to Bachelor in Paradise!

How will it all work? Tune in this summer to find out.

Serene and Brendan Hard Launch Their Relationship

Was Serene and Brendan getting together on your Bachelor bingo card? The Bachelor in Paradise alumnus hard-launched their relationship in March, sending shockwaves through all of Bachelor Nation.

Gabby and Robby are Married!

Love is in the air and wedding bells are ringing for former Bachelorette Gabby Windey and her now-wife Robby Hoffman .

Let’s raise a toast to the newlyweds!