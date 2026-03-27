Where to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’: Stream Select Past Seasons on Hulu
March 27, 2026
Looking to catch up on The Bachelorette? Whether you're revisiting favorite seasons or watching for the first time, you can stream select seasons on demand right now on Hulu.
Watch: The Bachelorette
How To Watch The Bachelorette
Wondering where to watch The Bachelorette live without cable? During new seasons, you can watch episodes live on ABC* with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, or stream episodes on demand the day after they air with any Hulu subscription.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
How To Watch The Bachelorette Live With Hulu + Live TV
Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV in three easy steps:
1. Sign up, or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Live TV*).
2. Set up any Live TV-supported devices such as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStationⓇ, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more.
3. Enter your zip code to see local live TV availability.
4. Pour yourself a glass of wine, and start texting your Bachelor Nation group chat.
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
How To Watch The Bachelorette On Demand
To start watching, sign up for Hulu or simply open the Hulu app, search for The Bachelorette, and press play on the latest episode anytime, anywhere.
The Bachelorette FAQs
When Do New Episodes of The Bachelorette Come Out?
New episodes of The Bachelorette are available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on ABC, which means you can watch the latest episode before your social media feed is full of spoilers.
Stay tuned for more on upcoming seasons.
Can I Watch Past Seasons of The Bachelorette on Hulu?
Yes. Hulu streams select past seasons of The Bachelorette along with other shows from across Bachelor Nation, including The Bachelor, The Golden Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise. It’s the perfect way to revisit iconic moments while you wait for the next rose ceremony.
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