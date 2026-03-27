Looking to catch up on The Bachelorette? Whether you're revisiting favorite seasons or watching for the first time, you can stream select seasons on demand right now on Hulu.

Watch: The Bachelorette



How To Watch The Bachelorette

Wondering where to watch The Bachelorette live without cable? During new seasons, you can watch episodes live on ABC* with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, or stream episodes on demand the day after they air with any Hulu subscription.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How To Watch The Bachelorette Live With Hulu + Live TV

Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV in three easy steps:

1. Sign up, or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Live TV*).

2. Set up any Live TV-supported devices such as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStationⓇ, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more.

3. Enter your zip code to see local live TV availability.

4. Pour yourself a glass of wine, and start texting your Bachelor Nation group chat.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How To Watch The Bachelorette On Demand

To start watching, sign up for Hulu or simply open the Hulu app, search for The Bachelorette, and press play on the latest episode anytime, anywhere.

Sign Up for Hulu

The Bachelorette FAQs

When Do New Episodes of The Bachelorette Come Out?

New episodes of The Bachelorette are available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on ABC, which means you can watch the latest episode before your social media feed is full of spoilers.

Stay tuned for more on upcoming seasons.

Can I Watch Past Seasons of The Bachelorette on Hulu?