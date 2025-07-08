The 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise is approaching faster than a jacked-up wave. But who will ride the pocket, and who will wipe out? You’ll have to stream it to believe it!

Fan-favorites from The Bachelor franchise (including The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette) make another attempt to find love — this time, in beautiful Costa Rica.

Host-at-large Jesse Palmer returns, and bartender Wells Adams is back to stir up tropical cocktails — and maybe some drama. At the helm of Paradise Relations, Hannah Brown welcomes viewers to the new champagne lounge, where the cast can clink glasses or clash personalities.

Whether you’ve been part of Bachelor Nation for the last 20+ years or you’re tuning in for the first time, the Bachelor in Paradise 2025 season is sure to have you sitting on the edge of your beach chair.

From the first sunny scene to the last rose, here’s how to watch Bachelor in Paradise live without cable on Hulu.

Watch: Bachelor in Paradise

When Does Bachelor in Paradise Start?

The Bachelor in Paradise 2025 season premieres Monday, July 7, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. The first episode will be available to stream on Hulu Tuesday, July 8.

How to Watch Bachelor in Paradise Without Cable

Wondering where to watch Bachelor in Paradise? New episodes air every Monday on ABC and become available to stream on Hulu the next day (Tuesdays).

If you want to catch all the drama as it unfolds, watch each episode live on ABC with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.* In addition to Hulu’s entire streaming library, Hulu + Live TV subscribers gain access to 75+ live channels, including ABC.

All Hulu subscribers can also access select past episodes of The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , and The Golden Bachelorette to relive some of the franchise’s juiciest moments.

SIGN UP FOR HULU + LIVE TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV in four easy steps:

Sign up, or login with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Live TV*). Set up any Live TV-supported devices — such as Android, Apple, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStationⓇ, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your zip code to see local live TV availability . Pour yourself a refreshing beverage and start texting your Bachelor Nation group chat.

GET HULU + LIVE TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Bachelor in Paradise First Look

Paradise awaits! Take a peek at the most shocking and dramatic season yet.

Watch: Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise FAQs

Who Is the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10?

This season, for the first time, you’ll see former Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette cast members strolling the beach. These Goldens include April Kirkwood and Natascha Hardee from Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, along with Kim Buike and Ralph “RJ” Johnson from Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette.

Also in Paradise are former Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members, including Bailey Brown from Season 29 of The Bachelor, Dale Moss from Season 16 of The Bachelorette, Jeremy Simon from Season 21 of The Bachelorette, and Kat Izzo from Season 27 of The Bachelor and Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Want to know more about who will be there? See the 2025 Bachelor in Paradise cast lineup on ABC.

Where Was Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise Filmed?

Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise was filmed at Azura Beach Resort in Playa Samara, Costa Rica. Other seasons of Bachelor in Paradise were filmed in Mexico at the Playa Escondida resort — with the exception of the first season, which was filmed in Tulum, Mexico.

How Does Bachelor in Paradise Work?

If you’re new to Bachelor in Paradise, welcome to the most chaotic series in The Bachelor franchise. Here’s how it works: former contestants from previous Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons are selected to come to the island for a second (or third…or fourth…) chance at finding love.

Many of the basic premises are the same as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. For instance, there are rose ceremonies, scheduled dates, and overnights. Jesse Palmer is also the host.

The main differences? There’s no one bachelor or bachelorette contestants are fighting for. Instead, contestants test the waters with each other to see if sparks fly with anyone else in Paradise.

The elimination process for Bachelor in Paradise is also quite different from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. On this series, contestants are sent home if they aren’t coupled up by the end of the rose ceremony. But there’s a catch. Contestants are also added each episode, which always keeps things interesting.

At the end of the season, contestants who are paired up have the option to walk away hand in hand to carry on their relationship, or they can choose to propose with a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring.