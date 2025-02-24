The Bachelor is back, and the drama is just getting started.

If you’re new to Bachelor Nation after getting hooked on the first Golden Bachelorette with Joan Vassos — welcome! In case you missed it, a fan-favorite bachelor from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, Grant Ellis, is our current Bachelor.

Lucky for the ladies of this season , Grant didn’t find love with Jenn despite being a much better choice than Devin (if you know, you know). But, as they say, everything happens for a reason. Following the end of Jenn’s heartbreaking season, she went on to place seventh on Dancing with the Stars , and we get an entire season dedicated to Grant.

Whether you’ve been a part of Bachelor Nation for the last 20+ years or you’re a newbie tuning in for the first time, Season 29 of The Bachelor is sure to be one of the most epic yet.

From the first impressions to the final rose, here’s what you need to know about where to watch The Bachelor live and on-demand.

When Is the Bachelor Finale?

Season 29 of The Bachelor concludes tonight, Monday, March 24 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch the episode live on ABC with Hulu + Live TV or stream it on-demand tomorrow (Tuesday) with any Hulu subscription.

Sign Up for Hulu

What Time Is the Bachelor Finale Tonight?

Find out who Grant chooses when the three-hour-long finale premieres at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Where to Watch The Bachelor

New to Bachelor Nation and wondering where to watch the latest season? There are two ways to watch — live on ABC or next-day streaming on Hulu.

How to Stream New Episodes of The Bachelor On-Demand

All Hulu subscribers can keep up with new episodes the next day (every Tuesday) throughout the season.

How to Watch The Bachelor Live

If you don’t want to wait for Tuesdays, you can watch each episode live on Mondays on ABC with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.* In addition to Hulu’s entire streaming library, Hulu + Live TV subscribers gain access to 75+ live channels, including ABC.

All Hulu subscribers can also access select past seasons of The Bachelorette , The Bachelor , The Golden Bachelor , The Golden Bachelorette , and Bachelor in Paradise for even more juicy drama.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV in four easy steps:

Sign up, or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Live TV*). Set up any Live TV-supported devices , such as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStationⓇ, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your zip code to see local live TV availability . Pour yourself a drink, and start texting your Bachelor Nation group chat.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Who Was Sent Home?: The Bachelor Episode Recaps

Season 29, E8: Week 8

Three women remain as Grant’s season heads south to the Dominican Republic for Fantasy Suites.

In this episode, Grant tells Litia “I love you” despite her boundaries for no physical intimacy during overnights. Meanwhile, he and Zoe are getting to know each other’s favorite colors on their first one-on-one.

Daisy and Rachel from Joey’s season and Kaity from Zach’s season make guest appearances to give the remaining contestants advice.

Who Did Grant Send Home?

Zoe

Watch: S29, E8: Fantasy Suites

Season 29, E7: The Women Tell All

There is no shortage of drama on the “Women Tell All” episode of Grant’s season. As expected, Carolina takes most of the heat the entire episode since the only other house villain, Zoe, is still in the running and headed to Fantasy Suites.

But the best drama of the entire episode perhaps is “No Drama” — as in an appearance from Linda the No Drama Lama.

Plus, Jesse makes an exciting Bachelor in Paradise announcement and shows a preview of Grant’s stressful season finale.

Watch: S29, E7: The Women Tell All

Season 29, E6: Week 6

It’s already time for the "Hometown Date" — a benchmark moment in every Bachelor and Bachelorette season where the contestants get to introduce their potential fiancé to their families.

There are only four women left heading into Hometown dates: Juliana (Newton, Massachusetts), Zoe (New York, New York), Litia (Star Valley, Wyoming), and Dina (Chicago, Illinois).

While all the dates seem to go well, one family refuses to show up for their daughter — Dina. Though Grant assures her that their absence has no impact on his feelings towards her, he does send her home at the end of the episode.

Who Did Grant Send Home?

Dina

Watch: S29, E6: Hometowns

Season 29, E5: Week 5

Grant and his seven remaining contestants leave sunny and warm Madrid for the dark and gloomy skies of Edinburgh, Scotland — which turns out to be incredibly romantic.

Shocked to be the only one without a one-on-one date all season, Zoe reluctantly joins Sarafiena, Alexe, Carolina, Dina, and Zoe for a Highland Faire-themed group date. Not surprising, however, is Carolina’s negative attitude and refusal to participate.

This leaves Juliana to go on her own fairy-tale one-on-one date with Gran where she gets the “Royal treatment” while Litia explores Scottish life like a local.

The episode ends with a shocking Rose Ceremony as Grant makes a couple of unexpected choices.

Who Did Grant Send Home?

Alexe

Carolina

Sarafiena

Watch: S29, E5: Week 5

Season 29, E4: Week 4

This week, Grant and his women go to Madrid, where they immerse themselves in all of the art, food, music, romance, and drama Spain has to offer. With Grant’s journey already half way over, tensions and emotions are running high.

So far, most of the negative attention among the group has been directed towards Zoe, with Carolina following closely behind in the unofficial race for season villain. However, the tables turn as Carolina’s constant crying begins to feel like a calculated move — even Zoe is over it.

From a dreamy one-on-one date strolling through Madrid’s picturesque streets to bull riding and bridge jumping in the name of love — you’re not going to want to miss this week’s episode streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: S29, E4: Week 4

Who Did Grant Send Home?

Natalie

Parisa

Rose (Self-elimination)

Season 29, E3: Week 3

Week 3 was nothing short of chaotic. There were tears, accusations, snarky remarks, even more tears, Grant-bucks, a mysterious self-elimination, and a surprise appearance from Lisa Vanderpump ( Vanderpump Villa ) and the men from The Golden Bachelorette . Oh, and did we mention the crying?

Once again, Zoe manages to make the group date about herself and Sarafiena isn’t having it. She fires back with a snarky comment about Zoe’s dress, which Zoe takes as her cue to run straight to Grant and spill the drama.

Later, just before her highly anticipated one-on-one, Beverly mysteriously vanishes after falling ill the night before — leaving Dina, Sarafiena, and Litia on a mini-group date at Vanderpump Dogs.

Meanwhile, back at the mansion, Carolina is spiraling. After an incredible one-on-one date with Grant the night before, the thought of him being out with other women the next day is unbearable for her. Things only get worse when Rose drops a bombshell: during last week’s group date, Grant confessed he was thinking of Rose while dancing on stage with Carolina. Cue the meltdown.

Want to watch the drama unfold for yourself? Stream The Bachelor Week 3 now on Hulu.

Watch: S29, E3: Week 3

Who Did Grant Send Home?

Bailey

Chloie

Alli Jo

Season 29, E2: Week 2

It’s only Week 2, and tensions are high amongst the group-date girls. It all starts when Zoe pulls Grant away for one-on-one time in the middle of a group activity and again while engaged in private conversations with other girls — not once, but twice. But before Zoe can be crowned the villain of the season another bachelorette steps into the ring.

The second group date of the episode forced the contestants to step outside of their comfort by participating in a talent show. The winner gets a slow dance on stage with Grant and Carolina takes full advantage of her prize — ending the dance with an NSFW make-out in front of everyone.

As for the one-on-one date with Alexe? There’s a clear chemistry between the two, and we can’t wait to see where this blossoming relationship leads.

Watch: S29, E2: Week 2

Who Did Grant Send Home?

Ella

Rebekah

Vicky

Allysha

Season 29, E1: Night 1

The new season is finally here, and we can't get enough of Grant and the hilariously creative ladies bidding for his heart. With first-impression entrances ranging from the "no drama lama" to a t-shirt gun and an actual wedding cake — we're in for a very entertaining season.

Missed the season premiere? Watch the episode on-demand on Hulu and tune in to ABC next Monday, February 3 at 8:00 p.m. to see how Grant's first date with Alexe goes.

Watch: S29, E1: Night One

Who Did Grant Send Home?

Christina

J'Nae

Kelsey

Kyleigh

Neicey

Radhika

Savannah

The Bachelor FAQs

Keep up with everything happening in the franchise with our insider’s guide to Bachelor Nation .

Who Is the New Bachelor?

The new bachelor is Grant Ellis, a former pro basketball player whose infectious smile made him a fan-favorite contestant from the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

By day, he’s a 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey. But outside of work, Grant can be found cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers, getting strikes at the bowling alley, or singing his heart out in karaoke — some activities he hopes to share with a future wife.

How Old Is the Bachelor?

Bachelor Grant Ellis is 31 years old.

What Night Is The Bachelor On?

New episodes of The Bachelor will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC throughout the season.

Who Was the Last Bachelor?

Before Grant, Joey Graziadei was the Season 28 bachelor.

Where Is The Bachelor Mansion?

The Bachelor mansion is located in Agoura Hills, California.

What Streaming Service Is The Bachelor On?

Don’t miss a single rose ceremony. New episodes of The Bachelor are available to stream on-demand on Hulu along with select past seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette , The Golden Bachelor , The Golden Bachelorette , and Bachelor in Paradise .