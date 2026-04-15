The best type of drama is the kind you can watch from afar. And what better way to add some drama in your life than getting hooked on reality show characters that you can gossip about without it actually affecting you IRL?

If you can fit more unscripted television in your life, we’re your one-stop shop. Hulu has the largest reality TV library of any streaming provider, and we’re here to help you decide what to binge next.

Check out some of the best reality TV shows to watch right now. For real.

Best Reality TV Shows

Love Overboard

Love Overboard is a high-seas dating competition where a group of singles are set loose on a luxury yacht in search of romance. But as with any great reality dating series, there’s a twist: Access to the ship’s most lavish perks must be earned, turning up the heat as flirtations spark, alliances shift, and drama unfolds.

Hosted by The Bachelorette fan-favorite Gabby Windey, and from executive producer Alex Cooper (of the Call Her Daddy podcast and Unwell Productions) and the team behind The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, this addictive series will have you hooked from the start.

Watch: Love Overboard

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives exposes the behind-the-scenes lives of a group of glamorous Mormon moms and TikTok influencers known as “ MomTok ” — whose fame exploded amid a “soft-swinging” scandal.

The drama continues in this powder keg of a series, where the moms’ faith and traditional expectations clash with issues of friendship, fame, and infidelity. Plus, a flame-stoking reunion special features several of the Mormon wives and their partners.

Watch: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

90 Day Fiancé

Part romance, part culture clash, 90 Day Fiancé follows international couples navigating the K-1 visa process, which gives them 90 days to marry once the foreign partner arrives in the United States. The show thrives on the friction between real relationships and high-stakes logistics, capturing everything from awkward first meetings with skeptical families to explosive arguments about money, expectations, and long-distance trust.

Watch: 90 Day Fiancé

Sister Wives

One of TLC’s longest-running reality hits, Sister Wives follows the Brown family as patriarch Kody attempts to balance life with multiple wives and a sprawling group of 18 children. What began in 2010 as a look inside a modern polygamist household has gradually turned into a front-row seat to the family’s fractures, relocations, and increasingly public breakups.

Over the years, viewers have watched the relationships between Kody and Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn shift dramatically, transforming the show from a portrait of plural marriage into one of reality TV’s most drawn-out family sagas.

Watch: Sister Wives

Love Island

Sun, sand, and sexy singles. That’s a recipe for binge-worthy drama if you ask us. Love Island is a reality TV hybrid of all of your favorites — think Bachelor in Paradise meets Big Brother.

Intrigued yet? Just wait … it gets even better!

The show airs in real time, putting the contestants’ fates in the viewers’ hands. That’s right — the audience can vote to send their least favorite islanders packing.

Love all things Love Island? Discover more with our Love Island guide and watch Love Island (UK) , Love Island (Australia) , Love Island: Decade of Love Island , and select seasons of Love Island (US) now on Hulu.

Watch: Love Island (US)

LEGO® Masters

This reality show has built quite a following. In the series, amateur creatives compete to make amazing edifices, machines, and entire worlds out of LEGO blocks.

Twenty-four contestants, broken into teams of two, go brick-to-brick in executing the challenges — each one a tall order to complete. Who will hit a creative wall, who will crumble, and who will be the last team standing?

Watch: LEGO Masters

Not Her First Rodeo

This six-episode docuseries follows five members of the Elite Lady Bull Riders — each one hell-bent on winning a rodeo competition in this male-dominated sport. The series showcases the tremendous grit, dedication, and talent necessary to take the bull by the horns, compete, and ultimately swagger home with a coveted gold buckle.

Watch: Not Her First Rodeo

Vanderpump Villa

Lisa Vanderpump from Vanderpump Rules * (and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills *) welcomes guests to Chateau Rosabelle, a posh estate in France.

Lisa selected all the staff who tend to everything and everyone at the chateau. But maintaining Lisa’s astronomical standards is no bed of roses. Pressure and drama follow the staff up the back stairs as rivalries and romances boom and bloom.

Watch: Vanderpump Villa

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Farmer Wants a Wife

Will there be heartbreak in the heartland or will wedding (cow)bells ring? This reality dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife, takes four country men looking for love in rural America and pairs them up with a group of single city women.

Watch: Farmer Wants a Wife

Survivor

Add the Survivor theme song to the list of things that live in our heads rent free.

This reality game show has been testing the limits of “survival of the fittest” for 20 years and we still can’t get enough. Watch as contestants endure the wilderness together — living off the land, participating in challenges, and creating alliances to avoid being voted off the island.

Select seasons of Survivor are streaming now.

Watch: Survivor

The Masked Singer

Most aspiring musicians go on a competition show in hopes of getting their big break in the industry, but not these contestants. The Masked Singer challengers have already made a name for themselves as actors, athletes, comedians, musicians, politicians, streamers, and influencers.

Through elaborate costumes and voice distortion, the identity of each contestant is kept top secret — even from host Nick Cannon and judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. The only way to guess the celebrity underneath the costume is by listening closely to their singing voice and catching the subtle clues given throughout the season.

Watch select seasons now on Hulu.

Watch: The Masked Singer

The Kardashians

In true Kardashian/Jenner fashion, the first six seasons of this Hulu Original series are packed with family drama as the famous clan navigates Kim’s dating life, Khloé’s psychological health, Kylie’s postpartum issues, and so much more.

All Kaught up? Don’t worry. You can enjoy other Kardashian shows, like Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons , Kourtney & Kim Take New York , and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami .*

Watch: The Kardashians

Dance Moms

Set at the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh, Dance Moms follows competitive (and sometimes reluctant) young dance students, their cut-throat mothers, and their controversially hard-core instructor, Abby Lee.

Watch all nine seasons of Dance Moms now on Hulu, then grande jeté your way over to Dance Moms: A New Era and Dance Moms: Miami for even more dance drama.

Watch: Dance Moms

Claim to Fame

What’s your claim to fame? For these contestants, it’s their connection to a big Hollywood name.

Wondering who each Claim to Fame contender is related to? You’re not alone. The show follows each of the contestants as they try to figure out each other’s famous familial ties. As connections are made, contestants go home until the last Hollywood relative standing takes the $100,000 cash prize.

Watch: Claim to Fame

Catfish

Don’t let the title fool you — this isn’t a show about catching aquatic animals. Instead, MTV’s Catfish is a reverse reality dating show where host Nev Schulman takes couples out of their virtual relationships and connects them physically for the very first time.

Spoiler: Not everyone is who they claim to be online.

Watch: Catfish

Jersey Shore

​​There are four things we lived for in 2009: the gym, tanning, laundry, and Jersey Shore. Relive all the juicy drama only Jersey can dish with Snookie, JWoww, Vinny, Pauly D, Ronnie, Sammi, and Mike “The Situation” streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Jersey Shore

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Drag, death drops, and DRAMA — what more do you need to satisfy your reality TV appetite? Watch your favorite queens dress to the gods and perform their hearts out in hopes of becoming America’s next drag superstar.

Watch: RuPaul’s Drag Race *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

America's Next Top Model

There’s more to modeling than meets the eye, and America’s Next Top Model gives us an inside look into the cut-throat world of professional modeling. Beauty icon and mentor Tyra Banks hosts this classic reality competition show that takes a group of beautiful people with big aspirations and puts them through modeling boot camp. Each week, contestants are given a challenge, and the weakest performer is sent home. The last one left is crowned America’s Next Top Model.

Seasons 1 – 8 and Season 16 of this iconic reality show are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: America’s Next Top Model

Shark Tank

Do you have the next big idea? These budding entrepreneurs think they do, too. We’ll just leave it up to the sharks to make that decision.

Watch as inventors and business owners give their very best elevator pitch to some of the biggest investors in the world throughout 17 seasons of Shark Tank streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Shark Tank

America’s Got Talent

Talent shows shouldn’t be left to the singers. That’s why America’s Got Talent (AGT) welcomes individuals and groups with talents of all shapes and sizes. From dance teams, magicians, and acrobats to dog trainers, sword swallowers, and daredevils, AGT will leave you cringing, laughing, crying, and cheering before each episode is over.

Watch: America’s Got Talent *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

MasterChef

Do you have what it takes to become a MasterChef? In this culinary competition series, world-famous chef Gordon Ramsay takes the best amateur home cooks in the country and turns them into kitchen professionals.

All 15 seasons of MasterChef are streaming now on Hulu. Don’t forget — MasterChef Junior is also available to watch on demand.

Watch: MasterChef

Hell’s Kitchen

To become America’s next culinary star, chefs must make it through Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant boot camp. And it’s not for the faint of heart. Even the most seasoned chefs have been known to shed a tear or two throughout the season.

All seasons of Hell’s Kitchen are now available to watch on Hulu — if you can handle the heat.

Plus, for anyone hungering for more Gordon Ramsay, Hulu serves up an enormous platter of his shows, including Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars , Kitchen Nightmares , G ordon Ramsay’s Secret Service , Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back , Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted , Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course , Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking , and Next Level Chef .

Watch: Hell’s Kitchen

Watch more cooking and food shows on Hulu .

Naked and Afraid

Most of us wouldn’t make it one day on Survivor. So imagine being left to survive in a remote wilderness naked and with just one other bare-bottomed person. Lucky for us, all we have to do is watch these survivalists fend for themselves from the comfort of our own homes.

Can’t get enough of the Naked and Afraid series? Check out Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing , Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse , Naked and Afraid XL ,* Naked and Afraid of Love ,* Naked and Afraid: Solo ,* and Naked and Afraid: Castaways .*

Watch: Naked and Afraid

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Below Deck

What happens at sea stays at sea — and that doesn’t just apply to the guest passengers onboard multimillion-dollar charter yachts. Find out what really happens behind the scenes from the perspective of the captain and crew in the reality TV series Below Deck.

Love watching real-life drama at sea? Check out other Below Deck reality series like Below Deck: Mediterranean * and Below Deck: Sailing Yacht .*

Watch: Below Deck *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Married at First Sight

We’ve been led to believe that first comes love, then comes marriage. But what happens if marriage comes first? Would love follow?

These brave souls are so desperate for companionship, they’re willing to risk it all for their shot at lifelong happiness with a partner they just met. Believe it or not, some Married at First Sight couples have stayed together and even started families.

Watch select seasons of Married at First Sight and the franchise spinoffs Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island and Married at First Sight: Second Chances streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Married at First Sight

Love real-life drama? Check out Hulu’s Reality TV Hub for more of the best reality TV shows streaming now.