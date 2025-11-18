All the roses have been handed out, and The Golden Bachelor Season 2 has reached its dramatic conclusion. After a whirlwind journey, did 66-year-old retired NFL player Mel Owens find the love he’s been searching for — or did he fumble his shot at forever?

Whether you’re new to Bachelor Nation or you’re a seasoned fan, here’s everything you need to know about streaming the sophomore season of The Golden Bachelor.

Watch: The Golden Bachelor

Where to Watch the Latest Season of The Golden Bachelor

Now that Mel’s journey is over, you can watch the entire season on-demand from Hulu’s streaming library. Here’s how:

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Choose the Hulu subscription that works best for you and start streaming your favorite ABC shows, including The Golden Bachelor.

Who is The Golden Bachelor?

Meet Mel Owens — the latest Golden Bachelor.

This former NFL linebacker has traded in his playbook for a love story, even if this kind of Hail Mary wasn’t exactly in the game plan.

After a divorce from an 18-year marriage, Mel has stepped back onto the field with an open heart and a hopeful spirit. He’s a proud dad, a lover of life, and a big believer that you can still win big in the second half.

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 Episode Recaps

S2, Episode 9: ‘Finale and After the Final Rose’

The moment of truth arrived in Antigua as Mel finally faced his biggest decision yet. A tense date with Cindy during Fantasy Suite week ended in heartbreak when she walked away after realizing Mel wasn’t ready to fully commit. Then, on a beach straight out of a fairytale, Mel offered Peg Munson a stunning promise ring, of sorts — not the usual franchise finish, but definitely a headline-making choice for Bachelor Nation.

Watch: The Golden Bachelor , ‘Finale and After the Final Rose’

S2, Episode 8: ‘Week 7’

It was Fantasy Suite week in Antigua, marking Mel’s last chance to deepen his final two connections before the season finale. From romantic dancing and a champagne toast with Peg to swimming with stingrays and navigating an awkward discussion with Cindy, it was chemistry versus caution in real time. But just as emotions peaked, Mel and Cindy’s tough conversation ended on a cliffhanger — leaving fans to wonder where all this is headed. With the season finale next week, Bachelor Nation is officially holding its breath.

Watch: The Golden Bachelor , ‘Week 7’

S2, Episode 7: ‘The Women Tell All’

It was “The Women Tell All” night, and Bachelor Nation got exactly what it came for — tears, truth-bombs, and a few well-aimed jabs. Mel faced the women he once wooed, while Nicolle took the hot seat to defend her Housewives hustle. Between fiery confrontations and heartfelt apologies, the drama hit peak Golden Bachelor levels. Now, all eyes are on Antigua, where Peg, Cindy, and Mel’s final rose await.

Watch: The Golden Bachelor , 'The Women Tell All '

S2, Episode 6: ‘Week 6’

Mel hit the road for hometowns, meeting the families of his final three ladies — Peg in Las Vegas, Debbie in Denver, and Cindy in Austin. Each woman took the intimate opportunity to wear her heart on her sleeve, but Mel’s hesitation was hard to miss. Now, Bachelor Nation is on the edge of their seats — will he be ready to settle down with anyone? Back at the mansion, Mel handed roses to Peg and Cindy, bringing Debbie’s journey to an emotional close.

Who Went Home: Episode 6

Debbie

Watch: The Golden Bachelor , 'Week 6 '

S2, Episode 5: ‘Week 5’

Things got real at the Butterfly Mountain retreat, where even mud baths and tantric yoga couldn’t mask the pressure — and Carol, doubting her connection with Mel, dropped out on her own terms. Mel then whisked Cindy away on a magical one-on-one under the stars, locking in her place in the final three. At the rose ceremony, Mel bid farewell to Nicolle and Cheryl, leaving Peg, Debbie, and Cindy headed into hometown week.

Who Went Home: Episode 5

Carol (self-eliminated)

Nicolle

Cheryl

Watch: The Golden Bachelor , 'Week 5 '

S2, Episode 4: ‘Week 4’

Mel turned on the charm at the OC Fair, winning Peg’s heart (and a rose) between funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, and a KC and The Sunshine Band concert that hit all the right nostalgic notes. The ladies hit the beach for a glam photoshoot that got sandy and a bit spicy with Carol stealing both the show and the group date rose. Back at the mansion, Nicolle’s Housewives ambitions stirred the pot, and by night’s end, three ladies were sent home.

Who Went Home: Episode 4

Robin

Roxanne

Gerri

Watch: The Golden Bachelor , 'Week 4 '

Season 2, Episode 3: ‘Week 3’

Mel found himself in the roast hot seat this week, taking the jokes and jabs in stride before heating things up during a one-on-one with Nicolle. A slumber party crash by Season 1 alums kept the drama alive, and by the end of the night, four women were sent packing.

Who Went Home: Episode 3

Monica B.

Amy

Monica P.

Terri

Watch: The Golden Bachelor , 'Week 3 '

Season 2, Episode 1: ‘Week 1/Week 2’

Mel Owens kicked off his Golden Bachelor run with an apology tour for some very un-golden podcast comments, earning side-eye (and a few zingers) from the women — but ultimately, most gave him a second chance. Sparks flew with Gerri, who snagged the First Impression rose, while nine hopefuls got benched before the first week was over.

Who Went Home: Episode 1

Susie

Carla

Andra

Lisa

Alexandra

Mylene

Lily

Maia

Diane

Watch: The Golden Bachelor , 'Week 1/Week 2 '

The Golden Bachelor Contestants 2025

Meet the 23 women who vied to be the MVP of Mel’s heart on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor. Ranging in age from 58 to 77, these ladies have a lot of life left to live in their golden years, and they set out to prove to the world that it’s never too late to find love.