‘Tis the season to be jolly, and Hulu has exactly what you need to get into the holiday spirit — funny Christmas movies.

From classic Christmas comedy movies, like Elf (2003), to modern hits, like Nutcrackers (2024) and Santa Games (2022) — Hulu has all of the best holiday movies to keep you laughing all season long.

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Christmas Comedies on Hulu

1. Elf (2003)

It’s the classic Christmas comedy that needs no introduction. But in case you live under a rock in a candy cane forest next to a sea of swirly-twirly gumdrops, Will Ferrell’s Elf follows the grand adventures of Buddy — an orphaned human raised by elves.

Check out our Elf guide for cast information, quotes, and more.

Watch: Elf

2. Nutcrackers (2024)

Mike (Ben Stiller) is on the brink of sealing the biggest deal of his career when he receives devastating news about his sister’s sudden passing. Thrust into a new reality, he has no choice but to step away from the corporate world to care for his recently orphaned nephews in small-town Ohio.

Experience the heartwarming journey of family, resilience, and holiday spirit in Nutcrackers, a Hulu Original Christmas movie, now streaming.

Watch: Nutcrackers

3. Why Him? (2016)

Ned (Bryan Cranston) never imagined someone like Laird (James Franco) as the ideal match for his perfect daughter, Stephanie (Zoey Deutch). After a disastrous introduction over video chat, Stephanie hopes to smooth things over by bringing her family to Laird’s over-the-top San Francisco home for Christmas.

Can the holiday season thaw Ned’s cold and skeptical heart, or will Laird stay firmly on his naughty list?

Watch: Why Him?

4. It’s a Wonderful Binge (2022)

A festive sequel to the Hulu Original movie The Binge (2020), It’s a Wonderful Binge is set in the same future dystopia free of all drugs and alcohol — except on one chaotic day dubbed “The Binge.” This year, Binge Day happens to fall on Christmas. Magic storybooks, catchy tunes, and killer owls set the scene for this must-watch holiday comedy.

Watch: It’s a Wonderful Binge

5. A Christmas Story (1983)

All Ralphie wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder BB gun — is that too much to ask? Bring on the laughs and the nostalgia in this classic Christmas comedy set in the 1940s.

Watch: A Christmas Story *

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6. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

No one can make an antagonist funny and lovable the way Jim Carrey can. Watch the iconic comedian’s take on the classic Dr. Seuss Christmas story in the live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Watch: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas *

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7. Happiest Season (2020)

Love, acceptance, and friendship set the tone for this Hulu Original Christmas movie, featuring Schitt’s Creek star, Dan Levy. Follow along as partners Abby and Harper navigate the holidays with Harper’s conservative family in this festive, funny, and feel-good LGBTQ+ movie .

Watch: Happiest Season

8. Christmas With the Kranks (2004)

Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) are well–known in their neighborhood for going all out during the holidays. But this year, they’re opting out. With their daughter spending Christmas in Peru, they decide to skip the festivities and plan a secret luxury cruise in the Caribbean.

The couple’s plans take a chaotic turn when their daughter announces a last-minute trip home for the holidays — and she’s bringing her brand new fiancé. Now, the Kranks have less than 24 hours to pull off their signature Christmas extravaganza. Can they make it happen in time?

Watch: Christmas With the Kranks

9. Fred Claus (2007)

There’s a reason why Fred Claus isn’t mentioned in any Christmas carols or holiday movies like his famous brother, Santa. As Santa’s older and far less jolly sibling, Fred has a knack for landing himself on the naughty list.

In desperate need of money, Fred reluctantly takes a job at the North Pole, but what he gains from the experience proves far more rewarding than a paycheck.

Watch: Fred Claus

10. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Jake (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) is a college student determined to leave his small-town roots and family drama behind — even if it means skipping holiday celebrations at home. But he quickly changes his tune when his father offers him a vintage sports car as a Christmas gift. Motivated yet reluctant to make the trip back east, Jake’s plans quickly go awry when he misses his flight and ends up stranded in the middle of the desert.

Can he make it home in time to keep up his end of the bargain and score that vintage car as the ultimate Christmas gift?

Watch: I’ll Be Home for Christmas

11. Deck the Halls (2006)

If you’re craving holiday cheer in the form of light-hearted laughter, look no further than Deck the Halls — starring Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick, and Kristin Chenoweth — a chaotic Christmas tale of two neighbors who’ll do whatever it takes to out-Christmas each other.

Watch: Deck the Halls

12. Home Alone (1990)

When Kevin’s family accidentally leaves him home alone on Christmas, he has no choice but to fight off a pair of home burglars, known as the “Wet Bandits,” in this classic holiday comedy we all know and love.

Craving a Home Alone marathon this holiday season? All six Home Alone movies are streaming now on Disney+. Check out our Home Alone streaming guide for more information.

Watch: Home Alone *

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13. Four Christmases (2008)

The only thing more stressful than being the family member who hosts Christmas is being the one who has to travel to said family members on Christmas — especially if there’s more than one house to visit. If you can relate, you’ll love Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon in the Christmas comedy, Four Christmases.

Watch: Four Christmases

14. Holiday in Handcuffs (2006)

Melissa Joan Hart, from Sabrina the Teenage Witch , stars alongside Mario Lopez in this light-hearted Christmas rom-com about a single woman who’ll go to any lengths to bring a boyfriend home for the holidays.

Watch: Holiday in Handcuffs

Do you love romantic comedies with a Christmas twist? Check out our guide to watching Hallmark Christmas movies on Hulu .

15. Jingle All the Way (1996)

Howard the workaholic just can’t seem to get it right with his young son, Jamie — even on Christmas. When Howard fails to come through with the only thing on Jamie’s wish list (a Turbo Man action figure), he takes extreme measures on Christmas Eve to make it up to him.

Watch: Jingle All the Way

16. Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Tim Allen’s Santa Claus comes face-to-face with snow villain Jack Frost, played by Martin Short, in Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Stream the first movie of the Christmas franchise, The Santa Clause * (1994), now on Disney+ with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium .

Watch: Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause *

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17. Santa Games (2022)

Chaos and comedy ensue after beloved mall Santa, Charlie, decides to hang up his big red coat and retire from the gig. Who will fill Charlie’s Santa boots? Find out as job interviews turn into a cutthroat contest of trivia questions, obstacle courses, and a Christmas cookie contest.

Watch: Santa Games

18. Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

If you’ve seen the first Daddy’s Home (2015) movie, Daddy’s Home 2 might seem like a non-Christmas Christmas movie at first glance — but this laugh-out-loud sequel is delightfully festive.

Will Ferrell (the stepdad with a heart of gold) goes head-to-head with Mark Wahlberg (the biological dad with six-pack abs), and their dads, in this hilarious Christmas movie. Stuck in a remote cabin for the week — there’s officially no way to escape an impending Christmas disaster. That is unless the two pairs of fathers learn how to coexist and work together for the sake of the kids.

Watch: Daddy’s Home 2 *

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19. The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Live-action meets whimsical animation in this family Christmas comedy, where a reformed convict goes on an eye-opening holiday adventure with his niece and nephew.

Watch: The Good Witch of Christmas