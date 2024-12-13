We all have our favorite Christmas movies that aren’t actually Christmas movies. Some might be Christmas adjacent by having a single scene or mention of the holidays, some may be set during the winter — like Die Hard (1988) — and others might not even mention Christmas at all.

But all of these movies still have a way of amplifying the comfy-cozy feeling we get when we’re snuggled up on the couch by a twinkling Christmas tree with a warm drink in hand — and that’s all that really matters anyway.

Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie?

It depends on who you ask.

Some people consider Die Hard a Christmas movie because it takes place on Christmas Eve and briefly features a company Christmas party.

Disbelievers, however, don’t think these Christmas elements are enough to categorize Die Hard as a holiday film. In other words, they believe the movie could take place in the middle of summer, and it would have no impact on the plot.

If you ask us, Die Hard is a classic Bruce Willis action flick worthy of watching any time of year (but we really enjoy it at Christmas).

The Best Christmas Movies That Aren’t Christmas Movies

From Hallmark movies to Christmas comedies , there’s no better feeling than pressing play on our holiday favorites each year.

But not every “Christmas movie” has to be chock-full of Santa, elves, and haphazard family gatherings. Some non-Christmas Christmas movies become a holiday tradition simply because of a single holiday scene, a winter setting, or an overall cozy vibe that ignites holiday cheer in even the grumpiest of Scrooges.

Check out our list of the best non-Christmas Christmas movies streaming now on Hulu.

1. Die Hard (1988)

Perhaps one of the most debated non-Christmas Christmas movies, Bruce Willis’ Die Hard franchise centers around NYPD officer John McClain as he finds himself in a Christmas Eve battle with a terrorist.

No matter where you stand on this age-old debate, Die Hard is a classic American action film worth watching year-round.

Die Hard 2 (1990), Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995), Live Free or Die Hard (2007), A Good Day to Die Hard (2013), and A Day to Die (2022) are also available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Die Hard

2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Aside from the snowfall in the iconic Great Hall scene, there are several moments throughout the entire eight-movie franchise that make Harry Potter perfect for a Christmas movie marathon.

For example, there’s caroling ghosts and tree decorating in The Sorcerer’s Stone , the Weasley family Christmas in The Order of the Phoenix (2007), and Christmas at the Burrow in The Half-Blood Prince (2009) — and that’s just to name a few.

Watch: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone *

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3. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

With no mention of Christmas at all, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is still a fan-favorite fantasy film around the holidays. Set in a wintery fantasy world, this film adaptation of the classic C.S. Lewis novel features holiday-esque themes, including hope, magic, and good versus evil.

Watch: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

4. The Sound of Music (1965)

Despite not having a single mention of Christmas throughout the film, Julie Andrews’ The Sound of Music has been a popular family holiday tradition for decades. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why, but many relate it to the film’s wholesome nature and uplifting songs that include the lyrics, “snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes,” “brown paper packages tied up with strings,” and “silver white winters that melt into springs.”

Watch: The Sound of Music *

*The Sound of Music is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

5. Silent Night (2020)

For those who prefer their Christmas movies on the non-traditional side, Silent Night is a dark action thriller featuring hit men, crime, and Christmas.

Watch: Silent Night *

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6. Mean Girls (2004)

As if you needed an excuse to watch Tina Fey’s coming-of-age comedy, Mean Girls, there’s one Christmas-centric scene (if you know, you know) that classifies this movie as a holiday gem if you ask us.

Watch: Mean Girls *

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7. Little Women (2019)

Christmas is the backdrop, though not the focus, of the book-turned-movie , Little Women. With heart-warming themes of family, selflessness, and togetherness — it’s no wonder why many consider Little Women a must-watch during the holiday season.

Watch: Little Women

8. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Though there’s no specific mention of Christmas, the Disney classic cartoon Beauty and the Beast is a family-friendly film with strong themes of love, acceptance, and celebrating winter — making it a cozy and heartwarming movie perfect for holiday streaming.

Watch: Beauty and the Beast *

*Beauty and the Beast is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

9. Forrest Gump (1994)

The end of the year is a time to focus on family, friends, kindness, hope, and self-reflection, which makes Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump a classic non-Christmas Christmas movie despite its few (yet iconic) holiday-related scenes.

Watch: Forrest Gump *

*Forrest Gump requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

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10. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

The fantastical and winter-themed elements of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, along with themes adjacent to the classic E.T.A. Hoffmann tale, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, make this movie perfect for the entire family to watch during the holiday season.

Watch: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms *

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11. Iron Man 3 (2013)

Released during the holiday season in 2013, Iron Man 3 is undoubtedly more of a traditional Marvel superhero movie than a Christmas movie. However, this chapter of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man does take place during Christmas and features some festive decorations not typically seen in Marvel films, leading fans to consider this a must-watch during the holidays.

Watch: Iron Man 3 *

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*Iron Man 3 is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

12. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Is it a Halloween movie? Is it a Christmas movie? Is it both?

We think Tim Burton’s one-of-a-kind take on themes of joy, redemption, and holiday spirit make The Nightmare Before Christmas a quintessential, non-traditional Christmas movie to be enjoyed all season long.

Watch: The Nightmare Before Christmas *

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*The Nightmare Before Christmas is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

13. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

It often doesn’t take much for a movie to be considered a Christmas classic. Though there’s only one holiday scene in the Disney animated film Lady and the Tramp, where a litter of adorable cartoon puppies prances around a Christmas tree, the warm-hearted and family-friendly nature of this film makes it the perfect addition to your list of holiday traditions.

Watch: Lady and the Tramp *

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*Lady and the Tramp is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

14. Frozen (2013)

An ever-popular Disney film, Frozen may not be a Christmas movie in the traditional sense. But the animated film’s snowy setting of Arendelle coupled with whimsical, winter-themed elements and heart-warming storylines make this film perfect to watch in the days leading up to Christmas.

Watch: Frozen *

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15. Downhill (2020)

Who needs a Christmas storyline when there’s an abundance of breathtaking, snow-clad scenery surrounding the Swiss Alps? This Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus dramedy film, Downhill, is about a marriage on the rocks after the couple barely escapes an avalanche.