Wondering where to watch the Home Alone movies this holiday season? You’re not (home) alone.

As one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, Home Alone is one of those classic films that entertains audiences year after year. And now, you can stream all six movies in the Home Alone franchise on Hulu and Disney+.

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Where Is Home Alone Streaming?

All six movies in the Home Alone franchise are available to stream on Hulu for the 2025 holiday season or all year long on Disney+. Bundle Hulu and Disney+ together to save big on streaming.

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How Many Home Alone Movies Are There?

There are six Home Alone movies, including two films with the original cast and four with new casts and — in some cases — new characters.

Home Alone (1990)

The beloved Home Alone adventure begins when 8-year-old Kevin McCallister’s Christmas wish for his entire family to disappear comes true.

You can imagine his delight when he wakes up the next morning completely alone. But it doesn’t take long for Kevin to learn the importance of family, especially when he has no choice but to defend his home from two bumbling burglars, Harry and Marv (aka the “Wet Bandits”).

Unbeknownst to the crooks, Kevin is no ordinary kid. With his quick thinking and inventive booby traps, he’s ready to take on the intruders all by himself.

Watch: Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

The McCallister family is jetsetting for Christmas once again. This time, they make sure Kevin isn’t left behind. But just because he makes it to the airport doesn’t mean he arrives in Florida with his parents, siblings, and cousins.

After a whirlwind race to their gate, Kevin gets lost in the shuffle and ends up on a plane to New York City, where he must fend for himself and fight off the notorious Wet Bandits (who have rebranded themselves as the Sticky Bandits).



Watch: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3 (1997)

In a fresh, new take on the beloved classic franchise, Home Alone 3 introduces a clever and resourceful 8-year-old boy — Alex Pruitt.

When a group of international spies unknowingly hides a valuable microchip inside a toy car that now belongs to Alex, they target the Pruitt house to retrieve it. Little do the spies know that Alex is home alone with chickenpox, and he’s a force to be reckoned with — even while sick.

Watch: Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4 (2002)

The McCallister family returns for Home Alone 4, albeit with a new cast of actors.

The continuation of the McCallister Home Alone story takes place in the future, where everyone is a bit older and life looks a lot different. Kevin’s parents are now divorced and seeing other people. When the house becomes a target for thieves, Kevin finds himself defending it solo — again.



Watch: Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

Meet Finn Baxter, a young boy who moves into a new house in Maine with his family. When Finn is left alone while his family heads out to a Christmas event in town, he discovers his new home is the target of a group of thieves determined to steal a valuable painting hidden within the house.

With a little resourcefulness and quick thinking, Finn defends the house in the most Kevin McCallister way possible.

Watch: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

In the sixth and most recent installment of the Home Alone franchise, we’re introduced to Max Mercer — a mischievous young boy who’s accidentally left behind when his family travels to Japan for the holidays (sound familiar?). Much like Kevin, Max is thrilled to have the house to himself — but the peace and quiet are cut short when a couple of thieves target the Mercer family home in search of a valuable doll.

Watch out for a special cameo from Buzz McCallister (Kevin’s older brother) as he reprises his original role. Only now, he’s an adult and happens to be the police officer tasked with keeping an eye on the Mercers’ home.

Watch: Home Sweet Home Alone

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Home Alone Cast

Watch more from the original Home Alone cast streaming now on Hulu.

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister

Kevin McCallister is a young mastermind with a knack for turning his home into a fortress and outsmarting burglars with a level of ingenuity that would make MacGyver jealous.

Joe Pesci as Harry

One half of the Wet Bandits, Harry is a clumsy criminal with a knack for falling into Kevin’s traps. No matter how hard he’s hit, Harry just can’t seem to understand that crime doesn’t pay — especially when you’re up against a child mastermind.

Daniel Stern as Marv

As the less-bright half of the Wet Bandits, Marv is a clumsy crook who can’t seem to ever learn his lesson despite falling for Kevin’s physically painful traps over, and over, and over again.

Catherine O’Hara as Kate McCallister

Kate McCallister is a determined, no-nonsense mom who’ll stop at nothing to get back to her son — even if it means navigating hectic airports and hitching a ride with a touring polka band.

Devin Ratray as Buzz McCallister

Buzz McCallister is Kevin’s older and obnoxious brother. He gets away with being the family’s troublemaker — often passing blame for his actions onto Kevin. It’s no wonder why Kevin was happy to be left home alone.

John Heard as Peter McCallister

Peter McCallister is a well-meaning but perpetually distracted father whose biggest holiday mistake is somehow forgetting his son — twice.