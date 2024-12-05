Is there anything better than cozying up on the couch with your favorite snacks and all the Hallmark Christmas movies your heart desires? With Hulu and Hulu + Live TV, you can watch the holiday romances unfold live on the Hallmark Channel or on-demand on your own time — here’s how.

How to Watch the Hallmark Channel Without Cable

Wondering how to watch the Hallmark Channel live without cable? In addition to Hulu’s entire streaming library, Hulu + Live TV subscribers get access to 75+ TV networks and local channels,* including Hallmark.

Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV in four easy steps:

Sign up, or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers can switch to Live TV*). Set up any Live TV-supported devices you plan to stream from, including Android, Apple, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, internet browsers, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your zip code to see local live TV availability. Check out the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movie schedule to stream your holiday favorites all season long.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.



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Hallmark Christmas Movies On-Demand on Hulu

All Hulu subscribers can stream these swoon-worthy Hallmark Christmas movies on-demand — anytime, anywhere.

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The Santa Stakeout (2021)

Unwrap a jolly caper in The Santa Stakeout — a Hallmark Christmas movie about two detectives pretending to be newlyweds in order to solve a case involving a crooked Santa.

Watch: The Santa Stakeout

A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022)

In an attempt to impress his mom for Christmas, Prince Edmond gifts her a corgi puppy. But when it becomes apparent that the new family member is quite the rascal, Edmond turns to Cecily — a dog trainer who just so happens to win the heart of the corgi and Edmond.

Watch: A Royal Corgi Christmas

Christmas Sail (2021)

The relationship between Liz and her father has been anything but smooth-sailing. When he calls her and asks her to come home for Christmas, however, she strives to create a whimsical Christmas celebration for their little family.

Watch: Christmas Sail

A Timeless Christmas (2020)

Hallmark Christmas meets sci-fi in A Timeless Christmas — a heart–warming story about Charles, a man from the early 1900s who finds himself in love … more than 100 years into the future. Is a 21st-century Christmas everything he thought it would be?

Watch: A Timeless Christmas*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019)

Quietly and quaintly nestled deep within the woods of Vermont lies Evergreen — a tiny town known for its Christmas magic. When the people of Evergreen discover a holiday time capsule at the local museum, Christmas as they know it is turned upside down.

Watch: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Christmas Comes Twice (2020)

If you had the opportunity to go back in time and make a different choice, would you take it? In this Hallmark Christmas movie, Christmas Comes Twice, former astronomer Cheryl (played by Sister, Sister star Tamera Mowry) gets to do just that. Is a second chance a gift, or will Cheryl learn that everything happens for a reason?

Watch: Christmas Comes Twice*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.