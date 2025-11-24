It’s the most wonderful time of the year to curl up with a warm blanket, a mug of hot cocoa, and the Christmas movies that you’ve watched a hundred times — and will happily watch a hundred more.

From beloved animated classics to rom-com staples, these are the Christmas movies that have earned their place in holiday history. And lucky for you, many of the best of all time are streaming on Hulu this season.

So, start the fireplace and dig out your coziest set of holiday PJs, because we’re breaking down our list of the best Christmas movies of all time.

Best Christmas Movies of All Time

The Polar Express (2004)

All aboard the Polar Express! This enchanting animated adventure will take you on a magical train ride to the North Pole, teaching important lessons about friendship, courage, and the magic of believing.

Be sure to check out the Hulu Polar Express guide for more.

Watch: Polar Express

Home Alone (1990)

Kevin (or as his mom calls him, “KEVIN!”) is the youngest in a large family of siblings and cousins, meaning he’s often misunderstood and overlooked. So much so that he’s accidentally left home alone while the rest of the family jets off to Paris for Christmas. It’s a good thing the family outcast is brave, clever, and resourceful enough to defend the family home against two bumbling burglars known as the “Wet Bandits.”

Starting Monday, December 1, get into the holiday spirit with the ultimate Home Alone movie marathon on Hulu, which includes Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), Home Alone 3 (1997), Home Alone 4 (2002), Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012), and Home Sweet Home Alone (2021).

Watch: Home Alone

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

We’re so glad it’s Christmas vacation, aren’t you? Join Clark, Ellen, Cousin Eddie, Uncle Lewis, and the entire Griswold family as they try to navigate the holidays together in one of the most quotable movies of all time.

Looking for more laughs this holiday season? Check out our list of the funniest Christmas movies streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Jingle All the Way (1996)

To what lengths would you go to make Christmas special for your kid? Howard (Arnold Schwarzenegger), will do anything but go Christmas shopping early. From fighting mobs of angry shoppers and attempting a home robbery to dressing up in a holiday parade, he turns Christmas into a full contact sport to get his son the only thing he wants for Christmas — a Turbo Man action figure.

Watch: Jingle All the Way

Nutcrackers (2024)

Just as Mike (Ben Stiller) is about to close the biggest deal of his career, he’s informed of his sister’s sudden passing — leaving him no choice but to temporarily take care of his recently orphaned nephews in rural Ohio.



Laugh and cry along to the Hulu Original Christmas movie Nutcrackers, streaming now.

Watch: Nutcrackers

The Santa Clause (1994)

It’s most kids’ dream for their dad to be Santa Claus. But when that dream becomes Charlie Calvin’s reality, he finds it isn’t all candy canes and gumdrops.



Starting Monday, December 1, stream The Santa Clause , The Santa Clause 2 (2002), and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) on Hulu, and the Disney+ Original series The Santa Clauses * on Disney+.



Watch: The Santa Clause



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*The Santa Clauses is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Four Christmases (2008)

Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn star in this laugh-out-loud Christmas comedy film about one of the most relatable holiday headaches: trying to visit every branch of the family tree in a single day.



Follow along as their characters trek to four different houses for family celebrations while attempting to keep their sanity, with Four Christmases streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Four Christmases

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

Frosty the Snowman is a timeless holiday favorite that generations young and old can sing along to together. This beloved Christmas classic brings a jolly snowman to life with the help of a magic top hat — and a touch of Christmas magic, of course.

Watch: Frosty the Snowman

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Jake (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) is a college student eager to distance himself from his estranged family and small-town roots — even if that means missing out on holidays at home. But when his father promises him a vintage sports car as a Christmas gift, Jake reluctantly agrees to make the trip. However, things take an unexpected turn when he misses his flight and finds himself stranded in the desert.

Watch: I’ll Be Home for Christmas *

*I’ll Be Home for Christmas is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Jack Frost (1998)

After losing his dad, Jack, in a tragic car accident, Charlie makes a Christmas wish to bring his father back. With the help of a little Christmas magic and the snowman he built in his front yard, Charlie’s wish comes true in the most incredible way.

Watch: Jack Frost

Fred Claus (2007)

Did you know Santa has a sibling? Meet his older and much less merry brother, Fred (Vince Vaughn), who’s probably on the naughty list. Strapped for cash, Fred agrees to work for his brother in the North Pole — but what he learns from the experience is much more valuable.

Watch: Fred Claus

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ebenezer Scrooge is a bitter old man who’s forced to take an introspective look at his past, present, and future when he’s visited by the ghost of his former business partner. This lively adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic Christmas story will inspire you to spread kindness and cheer this holiday season.

Watch: A Christmas Carol

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

A remake of the 1947 film, Miracle on 34th Street follows Susan (Mara Wilson), a little girl who has lost faith in Santa Claus. That’s until she befriends a man named Kris, who claims to be the big man himself — but will Susan believe him?

Both the 1947 and 1994 versions of Miracle on 34th Street are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Miracle on 34th Street (1994) and Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Love Actually (2003)

A certified holiday classic, Love Actually follows a tangle of Londoners stumbling into romance during the holiday season. Their stories quietly overlap as Christmas approaches, forming one big, cozy collage of love in all its messy forms. Charmingly chaotic and packed with a star-studded cast, Love Actually is endlessly rewatchable and still one of the most beloved Christmas movies out there.

Watch: Love Actually

The Family Stone (2005)

A Christmas dramedy with bite, The Family Stone drops an anxious overachiever into her boyfriend’s loud, tight-knit clan for the holidays — led by Diane Keaton in peak no-nonsense matriarch mode. One uncomfortable dinner after another pushes everyone’s nerves (and hearts) to their limits as the weekend spirals, leading to an ending no one saw coming.

Watch: The Family Stone

‘Twas the Night (2001)

A very early-2000s Christmas caper, ’Twas the Night follows a teen and his well-meaning but trouble-magnet uncle as they take over Santa’s route after accidentally knocking the Big Guy out of commission. Their quick fix sends them racing through town to keep Christmas on schedule before sunrise. Part holiday adventure, part Disney Channel time capsule, 'Twas the Night delivers the kind of nostalgia only a 2001 Christmas movie can.

Watch: ‘Twas the Night *

*Twas the Night is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Sound of Music (1965)

Not a Christmas movie on paper but absolutely a Christmas movie in practice, The Sound of Music has earned its holiday-classic status thanks to decades of December TV marathons and its unmistakably feel-good magic. The film follows aspiring nun Maria, played by the iconic Julie Andrews, as she reshapes life in the von Trapp household through music. Its timeless songs and big, hopeful heart have made it a beloved seasonal staple, even if there’s not a snowflake or Santa hat in sight.

Watch: The Sound of Music

A Christmas Story (1983)

Set in 1940s Indiana, A Christmas Story follows young Ralphie Parker on his single-minded mission to score the ultimate gift: a Red Ryder BB gun. Between mall Santas, classroom dares, a “fra-gee-lay” leg lamp, and the constant warning that he’ll shoot his eye out, the movie turns everyday childhood misadventures into holiday legend.

Watch: A Christmas Story

Happiest Season (2020)

In this Hulu Original Christmas rom-com, Kristen Stewart plays Abby, a young woman preparing to propose to her girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), while meeting her future in-laws over Christmas. But there’s one little problem — her conservative family thinks Abby is just her roommate.

With the help of Abby’s best friend (played by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy), the couple navigates love, family, and the holidays while discovering the magic of being true to themselves.

Watch: Happiest Season

It’s a Wonderful Binge (2022)

The Hulu Original movie The Binge (2020) gets a holiday twist in this sequel in the same dystopian future where all drugs and alcohol are banned except for one day of the year — Binge Day. This year, the annual binge takes place on Christmas Eve, setting the stage for holiday songs, magical storybooks, and a lot of illegal substances.

Watch: It’s a Wonderful Binge

Die Hard (1988)

This Bruce Willis movie may have premiered in 1988, but one lingering question still remains all these years later: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? While it’s mostly an action thriller, it does take place at a holiday party on Christmas Eve, which is good enough for us to include it on this list.

For even more offbeat festive picks, check out the best non-Christmas Christmas movies streaming now on Hulu.