Happy Pride Month! To celebrate, we’re highlighting the best queer titles on Hulu.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of LGBTQ+ television and cinema, and explore inspiring stories of love, self-discovery, struggle, fierceness, and fearlessness with these LGBTQ+ movies and shows streaming now.

You can find even more incredible LGBTQ+ content from our Pride Never Stops hub , including live coverage of 2024 Pride parades across the U.S. for all Hulu subscribers.

LGBTQ+ Movies on Hulu

Celebrate Pride Month with these LGBTQ+ films streaming now on Hulu.

Crush (2022)

When a young artist (Rowan Blanchard) is forced to join her high school track team, she decides to use the opportunity to pursue her crush. However, she finds herself falling for a different (and very unexpected) teammate who shows her what real love feels like.

Crush is a Hulu Original produced by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, streaming right now.

Watch: Crush

Fire Island (2022)

Parties, romance, and a tropical island vacation — need we say more? Fire Island is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com surrounding a group of queer best friends who set out to have the best summer of their lives. If you’re looking for laugh-out-loud moments and ALL the drama, Fire Island is the perfect Pride Month pick.

Watch: Fire Island

Cloudburst (2011)

Heartwarming and funny, Cloudburst follows the story of Stella (Olympia Dukakis) and Dotty (Brenda Fricker) who have been together for over 30 years. When Dotty’s granddaughter puts her in a nursing home, Stella comes to her rescue — breaking her out so they can run away to Canada to get married and stay together forever.

On the way to Canada, they pick up a young hitchhiker named Prentice, who adds to the adventure.

Watch: Cloudburst

Boys on the Side (1995)

Humor, heart, and emotional depth make this female-driven road trip dramedy an instant classic. Boys on the Side tells the story of three very different women — Jane (Whoopi Goldberg), a lesbian singer looking for a fresh start in life and love, Robin (Mary-Louise Parker), a real estate agent with a grave illness, and Holly (Drew Barrymore), a young woman on the run from an abusive relationship.

Watch: Boys on the Side

Midnight Kiss (2019)

Part of Hulu’s Into the Dark anthology series, Midnight Kiss is an LGBTQ+ thriller film about a group of gay best friends and their straight female bestie who trek to the desert for a wild New Year’s Eve celebration and the tradition of the Midnight Kiss. Only this year, a murderer wants in on the game.

Watch: Midnight Kiss

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

This biographical drama tells the story of how the early lives of Allen Ginsberg (Daniel Radcliffe), William S. Burroughs (Ben Foster), and Jack Kerouac (Jack Huston) are intertwined at the hands of Lucien Carr (Dane DeHaan).

Kill Your Darlings is a true-to-life story of these iconic literary figures, delving deep into their relationships, the formation of their literary ideas, and a murder that changed everything.

Watch: Kill Your Darlings

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boys Don’t Cry is a powerful LGBTQ+ film based on the true story of Brandon Teena — a transgender man who was brutally murdered in Humboldt, Nebraska. Brandon’s story is an important one to tell, exposing his struggle for acceptance and the tragic outcomes of transphobia and violence against transgender individuals.

Watch: Boys Don’t Cry

Prayers for Bobby (2009)

Iconic actress Sigourney Weaver gives a moving portrayal of LGBTQ+ youth rights activist Mary Griffith. Prayers for Bobby tells the true story of Mary — a conservative Christian mother strong in her beliefs. When her young gay son commits suicide, she begins to question everything she’s ever stood for.

Watch: Prayers For Bobby *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

All of Us Strangers (2023)

In this poignant tale of love, family, and confronting past lives, screenwriter Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance romantic encounter with Harry (Paul Mescal) — a mysterious neighbor who awakens long-buried memories for Adam. As their relationship deepens, Adam is drawn back to his childhood home, where his deceased parents seemingly still reside, frozen in time after 30 years.

Watch: All of Us Strangers

Tell It to the Bees (2019)

After Lydia’s husband abandons her and their young son, Charlie, she is left to keep it all together on her own. That is until she meets Jean — the new doctor in town who happens to be caring for Charlie.

Watch: Tell It to the Bees

Jack & Diane (2012)

Nothing hinders love like bad timing, as told in this coming-of-age romance film. Jack and Diane are two teenagers who meet one summer night in New York City, and the sparks fly instantly. But Jack is leaving the country soon, and Diane must make an impact to keep their love alive before she leaves.

Watch: Jack & Diane

Swan Song (2021)

Don’t miss the iconic Jennifer Coolidge in this fun and fabulous film about Pat Pitsenbrager (Udo Kier) — a retired hairstylist who escapes his nursing home to style a surprising client: a corpse. The process forces Pat to confront his own ghosts and reclaim the sparkle he’s lost in retirement.

Watch: Swan Song

Just Friends (2018)

Sparks flew instantly for Yad and Joris, but things outside of their control begin getting in the way of being together — including their overbearing mothers. Can love really conquer all for this unlikely pair with completely different backgrounds?

Watch: Just Friends

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Set in 18th-century France, a young artist named Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of a bride-to-be, Héloïse, when the two unexpectedly fall in love. Portrait of a Lady on Fire will have you mesmerized from beginning to end.

Watch: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight is the life story of Chiron, a man who was once a shy and withdrawn kid from a broken home. As he gets older, Chiron must choose his destiny — does he continue living the only way he’s ever known or will he make better choices while coming to terms with his identity and sexuality?

Watch: Moonlight *

*Moonlight is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Supernova (2020)

Supernova follows a gay couple as they travel across England while coping with a serious diagnosis. Don’t miss this 2020 tearjerker, starring Oscar®-winning actors Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth.

Watch: Supernova *

*Supernova requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

The Thing About Harry (2020)

The Thing About Harry is a Freeform movie that follows the unlikely friendship between Sam and his high school bully, Harry, as they reluctantly carpool home from college together. During the trip, their dynamic changes when Sam comes out as pansexual. Can these two former foes develop a relationship now that they have much more in common than before?

Watch: The Thing About Harry *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The World to Come (2020)

The World to Come is a period drama about forbidden love. Abigail is a 19th-century housewife whose journal entries are much more complex than her stoic demeanor leads her husband to believe. She quickly forms a bond with her new neighbor, Tallie, making their respective husbands jealous of their connection as they secretly fall in love.

Watch: The World to Come

Happiest Season (2020)

Pride month may be the unofficial kickoff to summer, but this LBGTQ+ holiday movie is funny and heartwarming enough to watch any time of year.

Happiest Season made history as the first LGBTQ+ Christmas movie to come from a major Hollywood studio. It follows lesbian couple Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) home for the holidays, where Harper struggles to come out to her conservative parents.

Watch: Happiest Season

LGBTQ+ Shows on Hulu

Start streaming these LGBTQ+ shows on Hulu this Pride Month and beyond.

Love, Victor

Set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon, this Hulu Original series follows a new student at Creekwood High School, Victor. Watch his journey of self-discovery as he faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation in this spinoff series.

Watch: Love, Victor

RuPaul’s Drag Race

It was over a decade ago that RuPaul’s Drag Race first brought the glamor and fierce fabulosity of drag into living rooms across America. The Emmy®-winning VH1 competition series, credited as one of the most important queer shows in history, follows contestants through a series of challenges to crown the next queen of drag.

Seasons 1 – 9 are streaming now on Hulu.

Can’t get enough drag? Check out these drag movies and shows on Hulu.

Watch: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Schitt’s Creek

The Roses were an elite and wealthy family until their business manager was convicted of fraud, causing them to lose everything. Well, almost everything. All that’s left to their name is a tiny rural town they once bought as a joke — Schitt’s Creek.

Can the Rose family adjust to the humble lifestyles of the non-rich and -famous? Find out by watching all six seasons of this heart-warming, LGBTQ+ character-driven comedy, starring Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy.

Watch: Schitt’s Creek

I Kissed a Boy

I Kissed a Boy is the U.K.’s first gay dating show, and you can stream it on-demand right here on Hulu. Pop star and I Kissed a Boy host, Dannii Minogue, plays Cupid by helping people find love in the real world. Forget the small talk and endless swiping — in this show, it’s all about the first kiss.

Watch: I Kissed a Boy

Wreck

In light of the disappearance of his sister, Jamie Walsh (Oscar Kennedy) boards the mega cruise ship she worked on when she disappeared. Looking for answers, Jamie uncovers a conspiracy onboard the Sacramentum that’s darker and more twisted than anyone could ever imagine.

Wreck is a queer horror series with a heart that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Stream it now on Hulu.

Watch: Wreck

Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden

The first transgender actress to play a recurring transgender role in a primetime series (Dirty Sexy Money), Candis Cayne isn’t just a trailblazing actress — she’s also a style icon, a classically trained dancer, and now… a master gardener!

Candis Cayne welcomes you into her Secret Garden where, together, we’ll experience beauty, healing, camp, and kindness from her personal backyard paradise.

Watch: Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden

Vida

Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) are estranged Latinx sisters from East Los Angeles, forced to return home after their mother’s death to take over her bar. But to do so successfully (and peacefully), they must navigate family secrets, cultural identity, and their personal struggles while trying to keep the family business afloat.

The bar becomes an inclusive environment and a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community of East LA, addressing issues of identity, acceptance, and community.

Watch: Vida

Planet Sex

Model, actress, and LGBTQ+ icon, Cara Delevingne goes on a journey of self-discovery to explore the many intricate facets of human sexuality. From monogamy to queerness to body image — no topic is off limits on Plant Sex.

Watch: Planet Sex

The L Word

The Showtime® drama, The L Word, explores the lesbian scene in Los Angeles by following a group of friends (both gay and straight) through personal stories surrounding careers, family, inner struggle, friendship, and romantic relationships.

Watch: The L Word *

*The L Word requires SHOWTIME on Hulu add-on subscription.

Euphoria

Euphoria is a wildly popular drama series that follows the life of Rue (Zendaya) and her high school classmates as they navigate love, identity, gender, addiction, trauma, and friendship.

Stream both seasons of the hit HBO series and more shows like Euphoria now.

Watch: Euphoria *

*Euphoria requires a MAX add-on subscription.

Pose

Pose is a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ drama series that tells stories from inside New York City’s ball culture during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the ’80s and ’90s. This four-time Emmy-winning show stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Blanca, an HIV-positive trans woman who provides support for queer youth who have been rejected by their families.

Stream all three seasons of Pose on Hulu.

Watch: Pose

Will & Grace

Known for paving the way for LGBTQ+ television, the wildly popular sitcom Will & Grace broke ground in the ’90s by becoming one of the first popular shows with gay characters. The nothing-off-limits comedy centers on two best friends, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing), and their lives in New York City with hysterical pals Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally).

Seasons 1 – 8 of the Emmy-winning series are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Will & Grace

The Bisexual

The Bisexual is a Hulu Original dramedy following two roommates — Leila, a bisexual woman fresh from a breakup with her long-time girlfriend, and Gabe, a straight man with dating problems of his own. The unlikely duo help each other open their worlds to new experiences. For Leila, it’s dating men. For Gabe, it’s experiencing London’s queer scene.

Watch: The Bisexual

The Real O’Neals

The O’Neils are a family unlike others in their tight Chicago neighborhood, but matriarch Eileen tries everything she can to make them look like the perfect all-American family. Follow the O’Neils as they learn to let go of their idea of “perfect” and embrace who they are, as they are.

Stream both seasons of The Real O’Neals on Hulu now.

Watch: The Real O’Neals

Pride

One of the best docuseries to cover LGBTQ+ civil rights, Pride is an FX Original that chronicles the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement along with the ongoing fight for marriage equality, the evolution of transgender rights, and so much more.

From the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s “Lavender Scare” to the culture wars of the ’90s, six renowned LGBTQ+ directors explore the community’s battle for rights in America.

Watch: Pride