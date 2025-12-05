Do you have an “affinity for elf culture?” Or perhaps just a fondness for funny Christmas movies? Either way, you’ll be delighted to know that new and existing Hulu subscribers can stream Elf* this holiday season by bundling HBO Max with Hulu.

Don’t be a cotton-headed ninny muggins — Hulu has everything you need to stream your favorite Christmas comedies , which is great news if you happen to have 11 cookies crammed in your VCR.

Bundle HBO Max with Your Hulu Subscription

*Elf requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the HBO Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2025 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2025 Home Box Office, Inc.

How to Watch Elf This Season

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear” — and by streaming Elf over, and over, and over again.

You can watch Elf on Hulu this season with the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle or the HBO Max Add-on . When you add HBO Max to your Hulu plan, you can watch Elf in the Hulu app or via the HBO Max app using the same login.

Watch: Elf *

*Elf requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the HBO Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2025 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2025 Home Box Office, Inc.

Meet the Elf Cast

Meet the characters and actors behind the quotable lines and big laughs that made Elf a holiday classic.

Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf

Buddy the Elf — he’s a human who was raised by elves and lives by their four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

Zooey Deschanel as Jovie

Jovie is Buddy’s love interest and co-worker at Gimbels department store. She can sing, though she claims she can’t — after all, it’s just like talking except longer and louder.

James Caan as Walter

Walter is a selfish workaholic who could learn a thing or two about holiday cheer from his estranged son, Buddy.

Mary Steenburgen as Emily

Emily is Walter’s wife, and she’s trying her best to be understanding about this whole “Buddy” situation — so much so, she choked down a bite of Buddy’s signature breakfast dish (spaghetti and maple syrup).

Bob Newhart as Papa Elf

When Buddy was abandoned as a newborn, Papa Elf stepped up and took him in as his own — despite inevitably being a fraction of his size.

The Best Elf Quotes to Repeat All Season

“You sit on a throne of lies!” — Buddy

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” — Buddy

“I’m a cotton-headed ninny muggins.” — Buddy

“Buddy the elf, what’s your favorite color?” — Buddy

“Bye, Buddy. Hope you find your dad!” — Mr. Narwhal

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