Stand Up

Leading Women of Comedy
Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Grammy®-nominated comedian Tig Notaro headlines and directs this stand-up comedy special taped at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, MA.
Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Prepare for an evening of riotously shocking material as stand-up superstar Sarah Silverman steps up for her first HBO solo special.
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo - Extended Cut
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Comedy superstar Amy Schumer brings her unique blend of honesty and an unapologetic sense of humor to HBO in this stand-up special.
Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2000)
The sassy actress/comedian's third solo HBO special features material taped at New York City's Beacon Theater.
Tracey Ullman: Live & Exposed
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Tracey Ullman takes to the stage to explore the twists, turns and triumphs that have shaped her remarkable life and career.
Rosie O'Donnell: A Heartfelt Stand up
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Rosie O'Donnell speaks straight from the heart (literally) in this stand-up special that details her life-changing heart attack; and more.

Popular TV

More Funny Women of a Certain Age
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Mo'Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
All Def Comedy
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
One-night Stand
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (1991)
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Cultureshock
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Hot Gay Comics
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Just Another Immigrant: Romesh at the Greek
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Nick Cannon: Stand Up, Don't Shoot
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Flophouse
TV14 • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Dane Cook's Tourgasm
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Craig Ferguson: I'm Here To Help
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Erik Griffin: AmERIKan Warrior
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Kirk Fox: That Guy
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
The UCB Show
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Night Train with Wyatt Cenac
TVMA • Comedy, Variety • TV Series (2016)
Entre Nos
Entre Nos
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2017)

Popular Movies

Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them Softly
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2000)
T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Ron White: A Little Unprofessional
Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Eddie Murphy Raw
R • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Dane Cook Vicious Circle
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Funny Women of a Certain Age
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Talkin' Dirty After Dark
R • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Gary Owen: I Agree with Myself
Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Sommore: A Queen with No Spades
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Jim Jefferies: I Swear to God
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2009)
D.L. Hughley: Reset
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Tone Bell: Can't Cancel This
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin'
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Bill Maher: Live from D.C.
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Lewis Black: Old Yeller - Live at the Borgata
Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo - Extended Cut
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Tracey Ullman: Live & Exposed
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1994)
Aries Spears: Comedy Blueprint
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2017)
George Lopez: It's Not Me, It's You
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2010)
George Lopez: Tall, Dark & Chicano
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Chris Rock: Never Scared
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Whitney Cummings: I'm Your Girlfriend (Extended Cut)
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Gilbert Gottfried: Dirty Jokes
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Dave Attell: Captain Miserable
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Kevin Hart Presents: Plastic Cup Boyz
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
George Lopez: America's Mexican
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Tracey Ullman in the Trailer Tales
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Lewis Black: Black on Broadway
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2004)
David Spade: Take the Hit
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Comedy's Dirtiest Dozen
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (1988)
Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Jim Norton: Monster Rain
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Kevin Hart Presents: Lil Rel Howery - RELevent
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Dan Soder: Son of a Gary
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Jerrod Carmichael: 8
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2017)
D.L. Hughley: Going Home
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Lewis Black: Red, White & Screwed
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Whitney Cummings: I'm Your Girlfriend
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Kevin Hart Presents: Keith Robinson - Back of the Bus Funny
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2014)

A-Z

All Def Comedy
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin'
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo - Extended Cut
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Aries Spears: Comedy Blueprint
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Bill Maher: Live from D.C.
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Bill Maher: The Decider
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Bill Maher: Victory Begins at Home
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Chris Rock: Never Scared
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Comedy's Dirtiest Dozen
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (1988)
Craig Ferguson: I'm Here To Help
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Cultureshock
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
D.L. Hughley: Clear
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2014)
D.L. Hughley: Going Home
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1999)
D.L. Hughley: Reset
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2012)
D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Dan Soder: Son of a Gary
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Dana Carvey: Squatting Monkeys Tell No Lies
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Dane Cook Vicious Circle
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Dane Cook's Tourgasm
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
Dave Attell: Captain Miserable
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them Softly
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2000)
David Brenner Back With a Vengeance
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2000)
David Cross: The Pride Is Back
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1999)
David Spade: Take the Hit
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Dennis Miller: All In
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Dennis Miller: The Raw Feed
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Drew Michael
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Dwayne Perkins: Take Note
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Eddie Murphy Raw
R • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now
TVPG • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Entre Nos
Entre Nos
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2017)
Erik Griffin: AmERIKan Warrior
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
F*Ck Nick Cannon
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Flophouse
TV14 • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Funny Women of a Certain Age
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Gary Owen: I Agree with Myself
Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
George Lopez: America's Mexican
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2007)
George Lopez: It's Not Me, It's You
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2012)
George Lopez: Tall, Dark & Chicano
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Gilbert Gottfried: Dirty Jokes
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Gina Yashere: Laughing To America
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Hot Gay Comics
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Ian Harvie: May the Best Cock Win
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Jasper Redd: Jazz Talk
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Jerrod Carmichael: 8
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Jim Jefferies: I Swear to God
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Jim Norton: Monster Rain
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Jimmie JJ Walker & Michael Winslow: We Are Still Here
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Just Another Immigrant: Romesh at the Greek
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Kevin Hart Presents: Keith Robinson - Back of the Bus Funny
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Kevin Hart Presents: Lil Rel Howery - RELevent
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)

