In the middle of the 2008 global financial crisis, Vanda finds herself alone and broke, with two children to raise. She embarks on a string of bank heists using a blonde wig and a toy gun and, in the process, becomes a folk hero.more

Starring: Gabriela BarrosJoão BaptistaPedro Casablanc

Creator: Patricia Muller

ThrillerDramaCrimeTV Series2022

In the middle of the 2008 global financial crisis, Vanda finds herself alone and broke, with two children to raise. She embarks on a string of bank heists using a blonde wig and a toy gun and, in the process, becomes a folk hero.

Starring: Gabriela BarrosJoão BaptistaPedro CasablancJoana de VeronaRaúl Prieto

