In the middle of the 2008 global financial crisis, Vanda finds herself alone and broke, with two children to raise. She embarks on a string of bank heists using a blonde wig and a toy gun and, in the process, becomes a folk hero.more
In the middle of the 2008 global financial crisis, Vanda finds he...More
Starring: Gabriela BarrosJoão BaptistaPedro Casablanc
Creator: Patricia Müller
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In the middle of the 2008 global financial crisis, Vanda finds herself alone and broke, with two children to raise. She embarks on a string of bank heists using a blonde wig and a toy gun and, in the process, becomes a folk hero.
Starring: Gabriela BarrosJoão BaptistaPedro CasablancJoana de VeronaRaúl Prieto
Creator: Patricia Müller
About this Show
Vanda
In the middle of the 2008 global financial crisis, Vanda finds herself alone and broke, with two children to raise. She embarks on a string of bank heists using a blonde wig and a toy gun and, in the process, becomes a folk hero.
Starring: Gabriela BarrosJoão BaptistaPedro CasablancJoana de VeronaRaúl Prieto
Creator: Patricia Müller