3 seasons available (57 episodes)

Prison Breaking With Sarah and PaulPrison Breaking With Sarah and Paul

Just have a little faith. We got a runner! The chicken foot challenge. And welcome to the hunt for SCYLLA.... Welcome to the Prison Break re-watch podcast you always knew you needed. Sarah Wayne Callies (Dr. Sara Tancredi) & Paul Adelstein (Agent Paul Kellerman) re-watch and re-live the show episode by episode. The on-screen adversaries and real-life friends share never-before-heard stories about filming the series and welcome guests including the actors, directors and writers from Prison Break’s 5 seasons. They answer fan questions, run a few contests, and dig into the way TV - and our culture - has changed since the show premiered in 2005. Whether you’re a fan from way back or new to the show: come join us. We’ll leave the door open for you.more

Just have a little faith. We got a runner! The chicken foot chall...More

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EpisodesWatch Prison BreakDetails
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)

About this Show

Prison Breaking With Sarah and Paul

Just have a little faith. We got a runner! The chicken foot challenge. And welcome to the hunt for SCYLLA.... Welcome to the Prison Break re-watch podcast you always knew you needed. Sarah Wayne Callies (Dr. Sara Tancredi) & Paul Adelstein (Agent Paul Kellerman) re-watch and re-live the show episode by episode. The on-screen adversaries and real-life friends share never-before-heard stories about filming the series and welcome guests including the actors, directors and writers from Prison Break’s 5 seasons. They answer fan questions, run a few contests, and dig into the way TV - and our culture - has changed since the show premiered in 2005. Whether you’re a fan from way back or new to the show: come join us. We’ll leave the door open for you.

TVMATalk & Interview
  • hd

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