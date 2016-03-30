Original • 3 seasons available (36 episodes)

The PathThe Path

The Path follows a family at the center of a controversial cult movement as they struggle with relationships, faith and power. Each episode takes an in-depth look at the gravitational pull of belief and what it means to choose between the life we live and the life we want. The series blends elements of mystery-thriller, romance and the supernatural.more

The Path follows a family at the center of a controversial cult m...More

Starring: Aaron PaulMichelle MonaghanHugh Dancy

Creator: Jessica Goldberg

TVMADramaTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Episode 13: Sneak Peek
Episode 12: Sneak Peek
Episode 11: Sneak Peek
Inside the Episode: The Strongest Souls
Episode 10: Sneak Peek
Episode 9: Sneak Peek
Inside the Episode: The Veil
Episode 8: Sneak Peek
Inside the Episode: Gardens at Giverny
Episode 7: Sneak Peek
Inside the Episode: Messiah
Episode 6: Sneak Peek
Inside the Episode: De Rerum Natura
Episode 5: Sneak Peek
Episode 4: Sneak Peek
Inside the Episode: The Beginning
The Path S3 - Trailer
The Path S2 - Trailer
Season 2 Look Ahead
Season 2 Date Announcement
Full Trailer
Season 1 Look Ahead
Teaser Trailer
Behind the Scenes

About this Show

The Path

The Path follows a family at the center of a controversial cult movement as they struggle with relationships, faith and power. Each episode takes an in-depth look at the gravitational pull of belief and what it means to choose between the life we live and the life we want. The series blends elements of mystery-thriller, romance and the supernatural.

Starring: Aaron PaulMichelle MonaghanHugh DancyKyle AllenEmma Greenwell

Creator: Jessica Goldberg

TVMADramaTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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