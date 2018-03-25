1 season available

Trust

TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series • 2018

Inspired by actual events, "Trust" delves into the trials and triumphs of one of America's wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. Equal parts...more

Inspired by actual events, "Trust" delves into the trials and triumphs of one of America's wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. Equal parts...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

The House of Getty

Trust delves into the trials and triumphs of one of the twentieth century's most iconic dynasties, the Gettys, and explores the complexities at the heart of every family, rich or poor. The series begins in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.
Episode 2

Lone Star

As word of his grandson’s kidnapping spreads, J. Paul Getty sends his trusted fixer Fletcher Chace to Rome to investigate the mysterious disappearance.
Episode 3

La Dolce Vita

J. Paul Getty’s refusal to pay a single, solitary cent to his grandson’s captors has significant, unforeseen consequences in Italy.
Episode 4

That's All Folks!

Little Paul gets to know his captors, while Primo opens a channel of communication to Gail.
Episode 5

Silenzio

Little Paul and Angelo try to agree on their next steps, while Primo and Leonardo mobilize the local community.
Episode 6

John, Chapter 11

When a gruesome discovery is made, the Getty family fears the worst.
Episode 7

Kodachrome

Old Paul tries to follow through on his plan, Gail grows hopeful, but Big Paul obsesses about the quarrels of the past.
Episode 8

In the Name of the Father

Leonardo celebrates his son's Confirmation with Primo, Salvatore and the other Calabrians, but unresolved business casts a shadow over the special day.
Episode 9

White Car in a Snowstorm

An unexpected development prompts Gail to travel to London.
Episode 10

Consequences

The Gettys and the Italians deal with the repercussions of the kidnapping, and Chace embarks on a new journey.

