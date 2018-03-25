Trust

Inspired by actual events, "Trust" delves into the trials and triumphs of one of America's wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. Equal parts family history, dynastic saga and an examination of the corrosive power of money, "Trust" explores the complexities at the heart of every family, rich or poor. Told over multiple seasons and spanning the 20th century, the series begins in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, an heir to the Getty oil fortune, by the Italian mafia in Rome. His captors banked on a multimillion-dollar ransom. But Paul's grandfather, enigmatic oil tycoon J. Paul Getty Sr. -- possibly the richest man in the world -- is busy being marooned in a Tudor mansion in the English countryside with a harem of mistresses and a pet lion. Paul's father, J. Paul Getty Jr., is lost in a daze in London and refuses to answer the phone. Only Paul's mother, Gail Getty, is left to negotiate with the increasingly desperate kidnappers. Unfortunately, she's broke.