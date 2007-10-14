Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?more
Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic l...More
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Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?
About this Show
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?