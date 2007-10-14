21 seasons available (290 episodes)

Keeping Up with the KardashiansKeeping Up with the Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?more

Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic l...More

Starring: Kris JennerKim KardashianKhloé Kardashian

TV14RealityTV Series2007

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Keeping Up With The Kardashians S1-S20 - Trailer

About this Show

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?

Starring: Kris JennerKim KardashianKhloé KardashianKourtney KardashianKendall Jenner

TV14RealityTV Series2007

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