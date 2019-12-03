HOMICIDE CITY: CHARLOTTE tells the stories of the city's most memorable murders. Veteran homicide detective Garry McFadden and his colleagues at the CMPD share the remarkable cases that remain with each of these investigators to this day.more
HOMICIDE CITY: CHARLOTTE tells the stories of the city's most mem...More
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HOMICIDE CITY: CHARLOTTE tells the stories of the city's most memorable murders. Veteran homicide detective Garry McFadden and his colleagues at the CMPD share the remarkable cases that remain with each of these investigators to this day.
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Homicide City: Charlotte
HOMICIDE CITY: CHARLOTTE tells the stories of the city's most memorable murders. Veteran homicide detective Garry McFadden and his colleagues at the CMPD share the remarkable cases that remain with each of these investigators to this day.