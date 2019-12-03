1 season available (6 episodes)

Homicide City: CharlotteHomicide City: Charlotte

HOMICIDE CITY: CHARLOTTE tells the stories of the city's most memorable murders. Veteran homicide detective Garry McFadden and his colleagues at the CMPD share the remarkable cases that remain with each of these investigators to this day.more

HOMICIDE CITY: CHARLOTTE tells the stories of the city's most mem...More

Starring: Garry McFadden

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2019
  • hd

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About this Show

Homicide City: Charlotte

HOMICIDE CITY: CHARLOTTE tells the stories of the city's most memorable murders. Veteran homicide detective Garry McFadden and his colleagues at the CMPD share the remarkable cases that remain with each of these investigators to this day.

Starring: Garry McFadden

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2019
  • hd

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