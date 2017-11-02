S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.
Mom and Dad
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
A teenage girl and her little brother try to survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of unknown origins causes parents to turn violently on their own children.
Designing Women
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1986)
Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2016)
When mysterious visitors arrive in the Kingdom, Princess Alise, Lucas and their friends go undercover on a secret spy adventure.
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
G • Animation, Kids • Movie (1998)
The spirited animals of Swan Lake help their prince and princess save the kingdom from a sinister sorceress.
Start watching Sony
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Mom and Dad
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Designing Women
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1986)
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2016)
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
G • Animation, Kids • Movie (1998)
The Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery
PG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2018)
The Swan Princess Christmas
PG • Musicals, Animation • Movie (2012)
Designing Women
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1986)
Mom and Dad
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Swan Princess Christmas
PG • Musicals, Animation • Movie (2012)
The Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery
PG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2018)
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2016)
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
G • Animation, Kids • Movie (1998)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on