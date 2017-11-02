S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.
Mom and Dad
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
A teenage girl and her little brother try to survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of unknown origins causes parents to turn violently on their own children.
Designing Women
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1986)
Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2016)
When mysterious visitors arrive in the Kingdom, Princess Alise, Lucas and their friends go undercover on a secret spy adventure.
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
G • Animation, Kids • Movie (1998)
The spirited animals of Swan Lake help their prince and princess save the kingdom from a sinister sorceress.
