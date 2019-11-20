Mad About You is a continuation of the hit 1990s series of the same name. As Paul and Jamie Buchman (Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt) approach their 25th year of marriage, their beloved but challenging daughter Mabel heads off to NYU (a mere six blocks away) leaving them with an empty nest and an unexpected challenge: how to reconnect and reignite the passion they once shared now that they’re much older and really tired.more
Mad About You is a continuation of the hit 1990s series of the sa...More
Starring: Paul ReiserHelen HuntAbby Quinn
Creators: Paul ReiserDanny JacobsonPeter Tolan
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Mad About You is a continuation of the hit 1990s series of the same name. As Paul and Jamie Buchman (Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt) approach their 25th year of marriage, their beloved but challenging daughter Mabel heads off to NYU (a mere six blocks away) leaving them with an empty nest and an unexpected challenge: how to reconnect and reignite the passion they once shared now that they’re much older and really tired.
About this Show
Mad About You (2019)
Mad About You is a continuation of the hit 1990s series of the same name. As Paul and Jamie Buchman (Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt) approach their 25th year of marriage, their beloved but challenging daughter Mabel heads off to NYU (a mere six blocks away) leaving them with an empty nest and an unexpected challenge: how to reconnect and reignite the passion they once shared now that they’re much older and really tired.