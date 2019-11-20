1 season available (12 episodes)

Mad About You (2019)Mad About You (2019)

Mad About You is a continuation of the hit 1990s series of the same name. As Paul and Jamie Buchman (Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt) approach their 25th year of marriage, their beloved but challenging daughter Mabel heads off to NYU (a mere six blocks away) leaving them with an empty nest and an unexpected challenge: how to reconnect and reignite the passion they once shared now that they’re much older and really tired.more

Mad About You is a continuation of the hit 1990s series of the sa...More

Starring: Paul ReiserHelen HuntAbby Quinn

Creators: Paul ReiserDanny JacobsonPeter Tolan

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Mad About You (2019)

Mad About You is a continuation of the hit 1990s series of the same name. As Paul and Jamie Buchman (Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt) approach their 25th year of marriage, their beloved but challenging daughter Mabel heads off to NYU (a mere six blocks away) leaving them with an empty nest and an unexpected challenge: how to reconnect and reignite the passion they once shared now that they’re much older and really tired.

Starring: Paul ReiserHelen HuntAbby QuinnCynthia HarrisCloris Leachman

Creators: Paul ReiserDanny JacobsonPeter Tolan

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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