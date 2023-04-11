1 season available (26 episodes)

Insomniacs After SchoolInsomniacs After School

High schooler Ganta Nakami has trouble falling asleep most nights, and is looking for a place to get some shut-eye.more

High schooler Ganta Nakami has trouble falling asleep most nights...More

Starring: Gen SatoKonomi TamuraHaruka Tomatsu

DramaAnimationAnimeTV Series2023
  • hd

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About this Show

Insomniacs After School

High schooler Ganta Nakami has trouble falling asleep most nights, and is looking for a place to get some shut-eye.

Starring: Gen SatoKonomi TamuraHaruka TomatsuSeiichiro YamashitaLynn

DramaAnimationAnimeTV Series2023
  • hd

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