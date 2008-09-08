TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2008)
David and Hilary help fed-up homeowners decide whether to live with renovations or move.
Home Town
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Erin and Ben Napier love their small Mississippi hometown, especially the old historical houses. Using found materials and old textiles, they're keeping the character of these classic homes but giving them modern and affordable updates. From Erin's imaginative hand sketches to Ben's custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town's future is as bright as its past.
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home buyers to buy the worst house on the block and make it beautiful. They then help transform the diamond in the rough into the home of their client's dreams.
House Hunters
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1998)
The pursuit of the perfect home involves big decisions. This series follows real buyers as they establish a budget, tour homes for sale, weigh pros and cons, and finally make an offer.
House Hunters International
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2005)
This spinoff of the wildly popular HGTV House Hunters globe trots from Sao Paolo to Prague. Home hunters and their real estate agents check out all sorts of architectural styles and work through the idiosyncrasies of buying real estate in other countries. In any language, home buying is an emotional experience.
