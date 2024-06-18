Jonathan Knight takes on the biggest risk of his life as he buys an abandoned campground in New Hampshire with mere months to transform the unlivable property into a destination oasis for summer travelers.more
Starring: Jonathan KnightKristina Crestin
About this Show
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp
