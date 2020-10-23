ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Black Stories Movies

Dramas
Bad Hair
Bad Hair
TVMA • Horror, Black Stories • Movie (2020)
In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music TV. However, her career comes at a cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.
If Beale Street Could Talk
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Based on the novel by James Baldwin, "If Beale Street Could Talk" is a soulful drama about a young couple fighting for justice in the name of love and the promise of the American dream.
Queen & Slim
Queen & Slim
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A black couple's first date turns into a nightmare after a traffic stop spirals out of control and the man kills a cop in self-defense.
Belly
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
A pair of violent men have spiritual awakenings.
Ali
R • Drama, History • Movie (2001)
A pivotal decade in the life of heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali - his rise to the top of the sport, his refusal to go to Vietnam, and his comeback fights with Foreman and Frazier.
Eve's Bayou
Eve's Bayou
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
When a young girl catches her dad in a compromising situation with a local woman, her subsequent revelations tear her family apart. Stars Samuel L. Jackson and Lynn Whitfield. In HD.
Detroit
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
From the Academy Award winning director of THE HURT LOCKER and ZERO DARK THIRTY, DETROIT tells the gripping story of one of the most terrifying moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of '67.
Idlewild
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2006)
Andre Benjamin and Antwan A. Patton--a.k.a. Outkast--star in this musical fable set around a freewheeling Georgia nightclub in 1935.
Monsters and Men
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
A bystander films the death of a black man at the hands of police, which sparks rising tensions in a New York neighborhood as some are moved to take a stand.
Clemency
Clemency
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2019)
Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard). As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates.
Tyrel
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Tyler (Jason Mitchell) is the lone black man on a weekend getaway with hard partying white strangers. As the testosterone and alcohol get out of hand, Tyler's trip begins to feel like a nightmare.
Nina
Nina
Biography, Drama • Movie (2016)
Nina Simone (Zoe Saldana) was one of the century’s most extraordinary talents, but fame and fortune came with a price. Rediscovering the meaning of her life and work took courage, strength and one true friend: Clifton Henderson (David Oyelowo).
Brian Banks
Brian Banks
PG-13 • Drama, Legal • Movie (2019)
An All-American football player's dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name within an unjust system.
Brown Girl Begins
TV14 • Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
It’s 2049 and a druglord owns the streets of The Burn. Young Ti-Jeanne must choose between her fear of dying like her mother, or harnessing the power of the Caribbean spirits to save her people.
Waves
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
A suburban African-American family comes together after a loss.
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
TVMA • Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
Oprah Winfrey stars in the true story of a woman's search for enlightenment about her mother--whose cancer cells would save millions.
Confirmation
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Kerry Washington and Wendell Pierce star in this riveting film about the explosive 1991 Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination hearings.
Native Son
Drama • Movie (2019)
A young African American man in Chicago navigates a perilous world of money and power in this adaptation of Richard Wright's novel.
Harriet
PG-13 • Action, Biography • Movie (2019)
The extraordinary story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman is chronicled in this “powerful” (New York Times) drama starring Cynthia Erivo.
Get On Up
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
Chadwick Boseman electrifies as the legendary 'Godfather of Soul,' James Brown, in this exhilarating bio-pic.
Ray
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2004)
Ray Charles's rags-to-riches story from his poor beginnings in Albany, Georgia to his rise through the music industry while battling racism, drug use, and problems in love.
Daddy's Little Girls
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
Monty, a garage mechanic who lives in a poor neighborhood and struggles to make ends meet raising his three young daughters on his own. But when the courts award custody of his daughters to his corrupt, ex-wife, Monty tries to win them back.
Comedies
The Weekend
R • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
What Men Want
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Support the Girls
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
D.L. Hughley: Reset
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2012)
Playin' For Love
Comedy • Movie (2015)
A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Sorry to Bother You
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2018)
Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1994)
Nobody's Fool
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
35 and Ticking
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Life
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them Softly
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
Documentaries
Baltimore Rising
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
The Final Year
TV14 • Documentaries, Romance • Movie (2018)
The Gospel According to André
PG-13 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2017)
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2017)
Whitney: Can I Be Me
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
The Rape of Recy Taylor
Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2017)
4 Little Girls
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (1997)
The Loving Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2012)
Popular
Belly
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Like a Boss
R • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2020)
Poetic Justice
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Madea's Family Reunion
TVPG • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2006)
The Nutty Professor
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (1996)
Men in Black 3
TV14 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Brown Sugar
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
Bayou Caviar
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Body Cam
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
First Sunday
PG-13 • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2008)
Love & Basketball
PG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
Like Mike
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2002)
Daddy Day Care
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
The Bounce Back
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Are We Done Yet?
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Guess Who
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2005)
Sorry to Bother You
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2018)
Detroit
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Ricochet
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1991)
Reasonable Doubt
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Higher Learning
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Our Family Wedding
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Bad Hair
TVMA • Horror, Black Stories • Movie (2020)
Eve's Bayou
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1994)
Next Day Air
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Kiss The Girls
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1997)
Armored
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Good Deeds
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
Fahrenheit 451
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Luce
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2019)
If Beale Street Could Talk
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Idlewild
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2006)
Snow Dogs
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Ali
R • Drama, History • Movie (2001)
John Q
PG-13 • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2002)
Light It Up
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
Changing Lanes
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Daddy Day Camp
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Blue Story
Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Premature
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
The Taking of Pelham 123
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Whitney: Can I Be Me
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
Clemency
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2019)
The Samaritan
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2012)
Little Woods
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2019)
For Colored Girls
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2010)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
TVMA • Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
I Think I Love My Wife
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
Jumping the Broom
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2011)
The Rape of Recy Taylor
Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2017)
Bessie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2015)
Brian Banks
PG-13 • Drama, Legal • Movie (2019)
Something the Lord Made
TVPG • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2004)
Finding Forrester
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Boycott
PG • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2001)
Monsters and Men
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Miss Evers' Boys
PG • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Life Support
TVMA • Drama, Legal • Movie (2007)
For Ahkeem
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
Tyrel
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Double Team
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (1997)
Traffic Stop
TV14 • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
The Weekend
R • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Wetlands
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
A-Z
3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets
TVMA • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2015)
Across the Line
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Ali
R • Drama, History • Movie (2001)
Amazing Grace
G • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
Are We Done Yet?
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Armored
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Bad Hair
TVMA • Horror, Black Stories • Movie (2020)
Baltimore Rising
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
Bayou Caviar
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Belly
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
Bessie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Blood Is At the Doorstep
Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
Blue Story
Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Body Cam
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
The Bounce Back
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Boycott
PG • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2001)
Brian Banks
PG-13 • Drama, Legal • Movie (2019)
Brown Sugar
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
Bulletproof
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Changing Lanes
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Chris Rock: Never Scared
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Clemency
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2019)
Confirmation
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
The Cookout
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Crime + Punishment
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
D.L. Hughley: Clear
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
D.L. Hughley: Going Home
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic
TVMA • Comedy, Sports • Movie (2007)
Daddy Day Camp
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Daddy Day Care
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
Detroit
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Do the Right Thing
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1989)
Double Team
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (1997)
Drumline
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Eve's Bayou
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Fahrenheit 451
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
The Final Year
TV14 • Documentaries, Romance • Movie (2018)
Finding Forrester
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2000)
First Sunday
PG-13 • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2008)
For Ahkeem
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
For Colored Girls
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2010)
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Good Deeds
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
The Gospel According to André
PG-13 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2017)
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2017)
Guess Who
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2005)
Higher Learning
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
I Am Not Your Negro
PG-13 • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
I Think I Love My Wife
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
Idlewild
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2006)
If Beale Street Could Talk
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
TVMA • Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
Jasper Redd: Jazz Talk
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
Jerrod Carmichael: 8
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2017)
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
John Q
PG-13 • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2002)
Jumping the Broom
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2011)
Kareem: Minority of One
TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2015)
King in the Wilderness
TV14 • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
Kiss The Girls
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1997)
LA 92
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2017)
Life Support
TVMA • Drama, Legal • Movie (2007)
Life Without Basketball
Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2019)
Light It Up
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
Like a Boss
R • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2020)

ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE

Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on