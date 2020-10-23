In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music TV. However, her career comes at a cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.
If Beale Street Could Talk
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Based on the novel by James Baldwin, "If Beale Street Could Talk" is a soulful drama about a young couple fighting for justice in the name of love and the promise of the American dream.
Queen & Slim
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A black couple's first date turns into a nightmare after a traffic stop spirals out of control and the man kills a cop in self-defense.
Belly
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
A pair of violent men have spiritual awakenings.
Ali
R • Drama, History • Movie (2001)
A pivotal decade in the life of heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali - his rise to the top of the sport, his refusal to go to Vietnam, and his comeback fights with Foreman and Frazier.
Eve's Bayou
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
When a young girl catches her dad in a compromising situation with a local woman, her subsequent revelations tear her family apart. Stars Samuel L. Jackson and Lynn Whitfield. In HD.
Detroit
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
From the Academy Award winning director of THE HURT LOCKER and ZERO DARK THIRTY, DETROIT tells the gripping story of one of the most terrifying moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of '67.
Idlewild
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2006)
Andre Benjamin and Antwan A. Patton--a.k.a. Outkast--star in this musical fable set around a freewheeling Georgia nightclub in 1935.
Monsters and Men
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
A bystander films the death of a black man at the hands of police, which sparks rising tensions in a New York neighborhood as some are moved to take a stand.
Clemency
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2019)
Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard). As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates.
Tyrel
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Tyler (Jason Mitchell) is the lone black man on a weekend getaway with hard partying white strangers. As the testosterone and alcohol get out of hand, Tyler's trip begins to feel like a nightmare.
Nina
Biography, Drama • Movie (2016)
Nina Simone (Zoe Saldana) was one of the century’s most extraordinary talents, but fame and fortune came with a price. Rediscovering the meaning of her life and work took courage, strength and one true friend: Clifton Henderson (David Oyelowo).
Brian Banks
PG-13 • Drama, Legal • Movie (2019)
An All-American football player's dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name within an unjust system.
Brown Girl Begins
TV14 • Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
It’s 2049 and a druglord owns the streets of The Burn. Young Ti-Jeanne must choose between her fear of dying like her mother, or harnessing the power of the Caribbean spirits to save her people.
Waves
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
A suburban African-American family comes together after a loss.
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
TVMA • Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
Oprah Winfrey stars in the true story of a woman's search for enlightenment about her mother--whose cancer cells would save millions.
Confirmation
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Kerry Washington and Wendell Pierce star in this riveting film about the explosive 1991 Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination hearings.
Native Son
Drama • Movie (2019)
A young African American man in Chicago navigates a perilous world of money and power in this adaptation of Richard Wright's novel.
Harriet
PG-13 • Action, Biography • Movie (2019)
The extraordinary story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman is chronicled in this “powerful” (New York Times) drama starring Cynthia Erivo.
Get On Up
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
Chadwick Boseman electrifies as the legendary 'Godfather of Soul,' James Brown, in this exhilarating bio-pic.
Ray
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2004)
Ray Charles's rags-to-riches story from his poor beginnings in Albany, Georgia to his rise through the music industry while battling racism, drug use, and problems in love.
Daddy's Little Girls
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
Monty, a garage mechanic who lives in a poor neighborhood and struggles to make ends meet raising his three young daughters on his own. But when the courts award custody of his daughters to his corrupt, ex-wife, Monty tries to win them back.
