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Black Stories Movies

Dramas
Hidden FiguresHidden Figures
Three African American women become unlikely heroes in the 1960s Space Race in this Best Picture Oscar® nominee.
PG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
Save the Last DanceSave the Last Dance
A teen tries to fit in at an inner-city Chicago high-school after tragedy derails her dream of a dance career.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
ATL
Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Harlem Nights
Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor run the slickest nightclub around in this comedy set in the speakeasy world of 1930s Harlem.
R • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
The Best ManThe Best Man
A novelist and his pals comically mull over love, friendship and marriage while attending their friend's New York nuptials.
R • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
The Hate U GiveThe Hate U Give
A teen witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a trigger-happy cop and must decide whether to testify or not.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
ObsessedObsessed
A successful professional with a beautiful wife finds his idyllic life threatened by a temp in his office - a sexy blonde who just can't take "no" for an answer! A sultry, explosive thriller, with Ali Larter.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
Mr. 3000
Bernie Mac is a riot as a selfish former baseball star who makes an unlikely return to the game to get his 3,000th hit.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
All Eyez on MeAll Eyez on Me
Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in this stirring bio-pic that chronicles the life of the late rap superstar.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
Creed IICreed II
Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.
PG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Idlewild
Andre Benjamin and Antwan A. Patton--a.k.a. Outkast--star in this musical fable set around a freewheeling Georgia nightclub in 1935.
R • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Imagine That
A stressed-out executive discovers that his daughter's fantasy world of imaginary princesses contains the answers to all his problems.
PG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Vacation FriendsVacation Friends
A couple meets up with another couple while on vacation in Mexico, but their friendship takes an awkward turn when they get back home.
R • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Soul Men
Estranged backup singers reluctantly travel together to a musical reunion.
R • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2008)
Changing LanesChanging Lanes
A minor car accident between a yuppie attorney and a recovering alcoholic triggers an all-out war.
R • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayThe United States vs. Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In the 1940’s, the government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial ballad, “Strange Fruit.”
R • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Mary J. Blige's Family AffairMary J. Blige's Family Affair
The love story of Kendra and Ben picks up as Kendra and Ben move out of the city in hopes of finally building a life together. The family must come together to help Kendra and Ben save their relationship and stay true to their real love.
TVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2025)
KidnapKidnap
A mother stops at nothing to recover her kidnapped son.
R • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
John Q
Denzel Washington delivers a searing performance as a desperate father who takes drastic measures when his son needs a heart transplant.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2002)
Undisputed
A heavyweight champion boxer is sent to prison, where he must face the penetentiary's reigning champ in the ring. A gritty slugfest.
R • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2002)
MarshallMarshall
Thurgood Marshall encounters one of his earliest challenges in 1940.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Obsessed en EspañolObsessed en Español
Un ejecutivo exitoso con una esposa hermosa, que antes fue asistente en su oficina, ve su vida perfecta amenazada por una nueva empleada que se revela como acosadora. Sharon se ve obligada a luchar para salvar su matrimonio y su propia vida.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
BruiserBruiser
During summer break, 14-year-old Darious explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm his strict father and a burgeoning mentorship with mysterious drifter Porter.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2023)
Black Snake Moan
A nymphomaniac is imprisoned and reformed by a kindly blues guitarist.
R • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Rye LaneRye Lane
Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two 20-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an eventful day in South London-helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.
TVMA • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
StarkeishaStarkeisha
Inspired by songs from Music For The Movement, a young woman is sent on an intense journey though her own subconscious that challenge her ideas of self-identity.
TVPG • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (2022)
Comedies
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Harlem NightsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
Mr. 3000PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Vacation FriendsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Soul MenR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2008)
Three WaysTVMA • Black Stories, Romantic Comedy • Movie (2023)
Little MonstersR • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2019)
Rye LaneTVMA • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can LeaveTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Sinbad: Where U Been?Not Rated • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Documentaries
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2022)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
AftershockTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School StoryPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Crime + PunishmentTVMA • Black Stories, Latino • Movie (2018)
Sound of the PoliceNot Rated • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
ImportedTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2025)
Hoops, Hopes & DreamsPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
HomeroomTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
New on Hulu
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Obsessed en EspañolPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Changing LanesR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2002)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Hate U GivePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
Harlem NightsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Mr. 3000PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Popular
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Harlem NightsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
The Hate U GivePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
Mr. 3000PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
Body CamR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Vacation FriendsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Soul MenR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2008)
Changing LanesR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The Man In My BasementR • Thriller, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
ShaftR • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (2000)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
Mary J. Blige's Family AffairTVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2025)
KidnapR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
The SystemR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2022)
John QPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2002)
StayTVMA • Romance, Horror • Movie (2025)
UndisputedR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2002)
MarshallPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Obsessed en EspañolPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2009)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
BruiserTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2023)
Black Snake MoanR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2022)
Three WaysTVMA • Black Stories, Romantic Comedy • Movie (2023)
Bad HairTVMA • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2020)
Little MonstersR • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2019)
Rye LaneTVMA • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can LeaveTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Sinbad: Where U Been?Not Rated • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2010)
AftershockTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School StoryPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Crime + PunishmentTVMA • Black Stories, Latino • Movie (2018)
Sound of the PoliceNot Rated • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
StarkeishaTVPG • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (2022)
ImportedTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2025)
Hoops, Hopes & DreamsPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
HomeroomTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Most Liked Black Stories
The Man In My BasementR • Thriller, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
Mary J. Blige's Family AffairTVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2025)
StayTVMA • Romance, Horror • Movie (2025)
Vacation FriendsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
KidnapR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Little MonstersR • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2019)
Hoops, Hopes & DreamsPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Rye LaneTVMA • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can LeaveTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2022)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
BruiserTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2023)
Three WaysTVMA • Black Stories, Romantic Comedy • Movie (2023)
Bad HairTVMA • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2020)
Sinbad: Where U Been?Not Rated • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
The SystemR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2022)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
John QPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2002)
The Quincy Avery EffectTV14 • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School StoryPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
ShaftR • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (2000)
AftershockTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
ImportedTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2025)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
Sound of the PoliceNot Rated • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
A-Z
4 Little GirlsTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1997)
AftershockTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Bad HairTVMA • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2020)
Baltimore RisingTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
The Best ManR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1999)
Between the World and MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2020)
Black Art: In the Absence of LightTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Black Snake MoanR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Body CamR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2020)
The BodyguardR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1992)
The Bounce BackPG-13 • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (2016)
BoycottPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Brian BanksPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2019)
BruiserTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2023)
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You HigherTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Changing LanesR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Chris Rock: Bigger & BlackerTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock: Kill the MessengerTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Chris Rock: Never ScaredTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
ConfirmationTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2016)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Crime + PunishmentTVMA • Black Stories, Latino • Movie (2018)
D.L. Hughley: Going HomeTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1999)
D.L. Hughley: UnapologeticTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2007)
Fahrenheit 451TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Final YearTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni ProjectTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Good BurgerTVPG • Family, Black Stories • Movie (1997)
Harlem NightsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1989)
The Hate U GivePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
HomeroomTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Hoops, Hopes & DreamsPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Imagine ThatPG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2009)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta LacksTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
ImportedTVMA • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2025)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can LeaveTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Jerrod Carmichael: 8TVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the StoreTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2014)
John QPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2002)
KidnapR • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
King in the WildernessTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Life SupportTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2007)
Like a BossR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Little MonstersR • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2019)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2022)
Love & BasketballPG-13 • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2000)
Loving JezebelR • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (2000)
The Loving StoryTV14 • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2011)
A Low Down Dirty ShameR • Adventure, Black Stories • Movie (1994)
Magic & Bird: A Courtship of RivalsSports, Black Stories • Movie (2010)
The Man In My BasementR • Thriller, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
MarshallPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Martin Lawrence: You So CrazyTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (1994)
Mary J. Blige's Family AffairTVPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2025)
Miss Evers' BoysPG • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1997)
Mr. 3000PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2004)
NightingaleTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2015)
No Good DeedPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2014)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)

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