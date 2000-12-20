About this Movie
Finding Forrester
From Academy Award-nominated director Gus Van Sant and starring Academy Award-winning actor Sean Connery, comes a drama about a unique relationship between an eccentric, reclusive novelist and a young, amazingly gifted scholar-athlete.
Starring: Sean ConneryRob BrownF. Murray AbrahamAnna PaquinBusta Rhymes
Director: Gus Van Sant
