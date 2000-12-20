Finding Forrester

PG-13DramaComedyBlack StoriesMovie • 2000

From Academy Award-nominated director Gus Van Sant and starring Academy Award-winning...more

From Academy Award-nominated director Gus Van Sant and starring A...More

About this Movie

Finding Forrester

From Academy Award-nominated director Gus Van Sant and starring Academy Award-winning actor Sean Connery, comes a drama about a unique relationship between an eccentric, reclusive novelist and a young, amazingly gifted scholar-athlete.

Starring: Sean ConneryRob BrownF. Murray AbrahamAnna PaquinBusta Rhymes

Director: Gus Van Sant

