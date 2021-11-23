You’re looking for some good movies to watch on Hulu, and the last thing we want is for you to spend more time looking for a movie than it actually takes you to watch the movie.

Maybe you’re in the mood for a buzzworthy award-winner, a leave-the-light-on thriller, a laugh-until-you-cry comedy, or something light and fun that the whole family will love.

This is the something-for-everyone shortlist—so throw your popcorn in the microwave and start scrolling. These are the most-streamed titles by new Hulu subscribers within the last year.

Best Movies to Watch on Hulu

Nomadland

If you’re looking for one of our most popular movies, look no further than the 2021 Oscar®-winner, Nomadland .

The popular drama, which brought home several Academy Awards,® including Best Motion Picture of the Year (2021), follows a woman named Fern (Frances McDormand) who loses everything in the Great Recession and takes to the road as a 21st-century van-dwelling nomad.

Check out more Oscar®-Winning Movies

Summer of Soul

This powerful documentary recounts an epic event in the summer of 1969 that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion.

Part music film and part historical record, Summer of Soul unearths footage from a music event that was never seen and largely forgotten about—until now. Don’t miss never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, and many more.

Discover more of the Best Documentaries

Boss Level

The Hulu Original action movie Boss Level follows former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo), who is trapped in a time loop and forced to relive the day of his murder over and over again.

In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down a powerful government head, Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), and solve the mystery behind his untimely death—all while trying to save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and outrunning the skilled and ruthless assassins who are determined to keep him from the truth.

Discover the Best Hulu Originals Streaming Now

Run

The suspenseful thriller Run follows an unlikely mother-daughter duo, Diane (Sarah Paulson) and Chloe (Kiera Allen). There’s something unnatural, almost sinister about their relationship.

Chloe was raised in total isolation, with Diane controlling every move she’s made since birth. The tension builds between them as Chloe begins to uncover her mom’s secrets and slips further from her grasp.

Explore the Best Horror & Thriller Movies

Vacation Friends

Who doesn’t love meeting some Vacation Friends ?

When wild partiers Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) meet straight-laced Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) on vacation in Mexico, they, let’s just say, make some crazy memories. It’s all “what happens in Mexico, stays in Mexico,” until Ron and Kyla show up uninvited to Marcus and Emily’s wedding months later.

Discover the Best Comedy Movies

The United States v Billie Holiday

The United States vs. Billie Holiday captures the essence of jazz music icon and civil rights activist Billie Holiday, a young woman who was targeted by the federal government as part of their efforts to escalate and racialize the war on drugs.

The Golden Globe®-winning biopic was directed by Lee Daniels and stars Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter and Oscar®-nominated actress Andra Day.

Read the Insider’s Guide to The United States v Billie Holiday

Best Family Movies

Shrek 1 & 2

We can’t recommend a Shrek family movie night enough.

When Shrek’s (Mike Myers) humble abode, his swamp, is invaded by exiled fairytale creatures, he makes a deal with a diminutive dictator, Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow), to return to his peaceful solitude.

Follow Shrek’s journey to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) alongside unwelcome guest Donkey (Eddie Murphy) in the first of the film series, Shrek . Then, be sure to follow up with the popular sequel, Shrek 2 .

The Croods: A New Age

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters—from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world.

In the popular animated comedy The Croods: A New Age , we find them facing their biggest challenge yet: a new, much more sophisticated family. Watch as a surprising threat forces the two families to set aside their differences to avoid extinction.

Trolls World Tour

The sequel to the 2016 film, the popular kids movie Trolls World Tour (2020) follows Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), who embark on an epic quest to find harmony after the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls.

DreamWorks Trolls © 2020 DWA LLC. All rights reserved.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden), team up to defend the planet from the evil genius, Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), and his plans for world domination.

Discover the Best Family Movies