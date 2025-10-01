We take spooky season very seriously around here. That’s why you can find the most thrilling, chilling, spine-tingling, and stomach-churning horror movies you crave all year long.

From newer horror movies like Mr. Crocket (2024) and Immaculate (2024) to classics like The Grudge (2004) and Poltergeist (1982), start streaming the best horror movies of all time on Hulu.

Best Horror Movies of All Time

1. Mr. Crocket (2024)

When a sinister children’s TV show host invades the living rooms of his young viewers, their parents must take desperate measures to protect their kids. Prepare to keep the lights on after watching the chilling Hulu Original horror film Mr. Crocket, streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: Mr. Crockett

2. The Omen (2006)

The 2006 version of The Omen (coming to Hulu on October 10) resurrects the classic tale of prophecy, paranoia, and a child born under a shadow. When American diplomat Robert Thorn secretly adopts a newborn baby after a tragedy, eerie deaths and ominous signs begin to circle his family. As Damien grows, so does the chilling suspicion that he may be the Antichrist.

A modern reimagining of the 1976 horror landmark, this remake blends sleek, updated visuals with the same enduring terror.

Watch: The Omen

3. Poltergeist (1982)

The Freeling family faces terrifying supernatural forces when their daughter Carol Anne is kidnapped by spirits in their home. Poltergeist is a must-watch for horror fans and a classic that has stood the test of time.

Keep the Poltergeist movie marathon rolling with Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)* and Poltergeist III (1988).*

Watch: Poltergeist *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

4. The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

In this remake of the original 1977 film directed by Wes Craven, The Hills Have Eyes follows a family on a road trip in a deserted area. Their adventure takes a horrifying detour when they encounter cannibal mutants living in the hills — a consequence of nuclear testing in the area.

The story continues with The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007).

Watch: The Hills Have Eyes

5. Immaculate (2024)

Cecilia (Sydney Sweeney), a woman of strong faith, is the newest member of the renowned St. Michael’s convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. However, it doesn’t take long before Cecilia picks up on something sinister lurking within the walls of her new home.

Watch: Immaculate

6. The Grudge (2004)

Karen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is an American nurse living and working in Tokyo. In her current job as a caregiver, Karen discovers something horribly wrong with her patient, including intense psychological distress and unexplainable physical deterioration.

Searching for answers, Karen unwittingly becomes entangled in a terrifying supernatural curse that threatens not only her life but also the lives of those around her, leading her to confront the evil force lurking within.

Can’t get enough of this horror classic? Watch The Grudge (2019) reboot, streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Grudge *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

7. Hold Your Breath (2024)

In 1930s Oklahoma, Margaret (Sarah Paulson) is desperate to protect her family from the fierce wind and storms of the Dust Bowl — and a horrifying creature lurking in the chaos, posing a bigger threat to their survival than the unforgiving climate and terrain.

Watch: Hold Your Breath

8. Appendage (2023)

Looking for a new horror movie to add to your favorites list? Appendage is a must-see Hulu Original movie about an overworked and chronically stressed budding fashion designer whose anxieties begin to manifest as strange physical abnormalities. It isn’t until she finds others like her that she realizes these side effects are something much more sinister.

Watch: Appendage

9. The Mill (2023)

Are sci-fi thrillers your horror sub-genre of choice? Then you have to watch The Mill, a new Hulu Original movie full of terror and suspense. When Joe, a businessman and soon-to-be father, wakes up to find himself in captivity, he has no choice but to comply with the mysterious voice broadcasting into his cell.

Watch: The Mill

10. False Positive (2021)

Lucy and Adrian have been trying to conceive for two years, but things start to look up when they begin working with Dr. Hindle, the best fertility doctor in New York. However, when Lucy finally becomes pregnant, she discovers a horrifying truth.

Watch: False Positive

11. Saw (2004)

If you like horror movies full of blood, gore, and suspense, the Saw franchise is a must-watch. The series starts with two men who awaken to find themselves in a gross and unfamiliar bathroom with no recollection of how they got there. Before long, they realize they’re pawns in the sadistic game conducted by the Jigsaw Killer.

Love Saw? There’s plenty more where that came from. Saw II (2005), Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), Saw: The Final Chapter (2010), Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021), and Saw X (2023) are all streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Saw

12. Friday the 13th (2009)

Camp Crystal Lake is opening for the first time in two decades, despite its perplexing “death curse.” Can time erase the past or will the Crystal Lake curse strike a new generation of campers at the hands of Jason, a revenge-seeking camper?

Watch: Friday the 13th *

*Friday the 13th requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

13. Get Out (2017)

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Get Out is an Oscar®-winning psychological horror film about a young Black man in an interracial relationship. Not knowing what to expect when meeting his girlfriend’s parents for the first time, Chris quickly realizes he’s the target of a sick and twisted plan.

Watch: Get Out *

*Get Out requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

14. Us (2019)

After the success of Get Out, Jordan Peele delivered another haunting tale in his sophomore horror film, Us. It’s a chilling story about a family being terrorized by home invaders. But these aren’t just any burglars — the intruders happen to look exactly like them. Us uses horror and suspense to explore themes of identity and social division.

Watch: Us *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

15. It (1990)

Though technically a TV miniseries, Stephen King’s It (1990) earns its place on any horror movie guide thanks to its lasting impact and iconic villain. When a group of childhood friends reunites in their hometown, they’re forced to confront an ancient evil that takes the form of Pennywise the Clown — one of the most chilling figures in horror history.

Watch: It *

*It requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

16. The Exorcist (1973)

In this film, based on a novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty, a mother is desperate to save her young daughter from what can only be described as demonic possession. After exhausting all medical options, she seeks help from a Catholic priest who’s privately grappling with his faith. Together, they confront the terrifying force in a dramatic battle between good and evil through an exorcism.

Watch: The Exorcist *

*The Exorcist requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

17. Annabelle (2014)

Part of The Conjuring universe, Annabelle kicks off the terrifying story of a seemingly innocent doll with a deeply sinister past. Set before the events of The Conjuring (2013),* the film follows a young couple whose lives are turned upside down when they unwittingly invite a demonic presence into their home.

If that’s not enough, Annabelle: Creation (2017)* and Annabelle Comes Home (2019)* are also available to stream on Hulu with the HBO Max add-on — each movie exploring more of the cursed doll’s chilling legacy.

Watch: Annabelle *

*The Conjuring, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

18. Hellraiser (2022)

A reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 classic horror film, this Hulu Original horror film stars Jamie Clayton as iconic horror villain Pinhead. Watch as another unsuspecting victim messes with the Lament Configuration and unleashes the Cenobites.

Watch: Hellraiser

19. Parasite (2019)

In this four-time Oscar-winning film, the poverty-stricken Kim family isn’t above scheming and swindling people to get by. When the opportunity presents itself to lie about their credentials to a wealthy family looking for in-home help, the Kims take advantage and slowly infiltrate their home. How long can they keep their lies going before they get caught?

Watch: Parasite *

*Parasite requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

20. Fresh (2022)

Fed up with dating apps, Noa falls head over heels when she meets a charming and handsome guy at the grocery store. The two exchange numbers and Noa agrees to a romantic weekend getaway after only one date. But it won’t take long for her to realize she’s made a grave mistake.

Watch Sebastian Stan (star of Pam & Tommy ) play a spine-shivering killer with a stomach-churning secret in the Hulu Original thriller movie Fresh.

Watch: Fresh

21. Matriarch (2022)

An overdose almost takes the life of Laura Birch. When she becomes infected by a mysterious disease after the fact, Birch decides to move home in an attempt to recuperate. Instead of peace, she discovers a terrifying secret about her mom, hometown, and herself.

Watch: Matriarch

22. Grimcutty (2022)

When hysterical parents bring a horrifying internet meme to life, a pair of teen siblings takes matters into their own hands.

Watch: Grimcutty

23. Treehouse (2019)

Peter Rake is an entitled celebrity chef who attempts to escape a scandal by retreating to a family vacation house nestled deep in the woods. Little does Peter know that revenge is waiting for him where he least expects it.

Watch: Treehouse

24. Books of Blood (2020)

Books of Blood is a mystery horror flick that tells the stories of three people connected through space and time. This is a must-watch if you like horror films that make you think.

Watch: Books of Blood

25. I’m Just F*cking With You (2019)

While staying at a motel in the middle of nowhere en route to a wedding, an adult brother and sister endure a night of increasingly horrifying practical jokes in this Hulu Original movie.

Watch: I’m Just F*cking With You

26. Run (2020)

This haunting tale inspired by the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard follows Chloe (Kiera Allen) — a young girl born and raised in isolation by her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). As Chloe gets older and uncovers her mother’s dark secrets, she begins to understand the abnormal reality she’s living in.

Can she find a way to flee, or will she be under her mother’s control for the rest of her life?

Watch: Run

27. Bad Hair (2020)

Set in the late ’80s, Bad Hair is a horror satire about a woman who gets a weave to be noticed in a career where image is everything. However, she quickly learns that beauty sometimes comes with a cost when her new hair gets a mind of its own.

Watch: Bad Hair

28. Down (2019)

Everyone’s worst nightmare comes true for a pair of co-workers when they get stuck in an elevator for an entire weekend. At first, the two teeter on a romantic connection, but things go south as they become more vulnerable.

Watch: Down

29. It’s A Wonderful Knife (2023)

This holiday horror movie flips the classic feel-good Christmas formula on its head. After stopping a killer in her hometown, Winnie wakes up in a parallel universe where she never existed — and the killer is still on the loose. Equal parts It’s A Wonderful Life and skin-crawling slasher, It’s a Wonderful Knife puts a killer twist on a small-town Christmas.

Watch: It’s A Wonderful Knife

30. The House That Jack Built (2018)

Set over 12 years, Jack the serial killer recounts his most gruesome murders like a greatest hits album in this psychological thriller. Disturbing, stylish, and darkly satirical, The House That Jack Built is not your average slasher — it’s horror as high-concept performance art.

Watch: The House That Jack Built

31. The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

When a teenage boy discovers disturbing photos in his father’s possession, he starts to suspect his old man might be the serial killer who once terrorized their quiet community. Tense, slow-burning, and deeply unsettling, this true-crime-inspired thriller proves that the scariest monsters might be the ones living under your roof.

Watch: The Clovehitch Killer

32. The Boogeyman (2023)

The Boogeyman is the quintessential childhood monster — the thing lurking in closets and crouched under beds waiting for you in the dark. In this eerie adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, that fear takes terrifying shape when a grieving family is haunted by a supernatural entity that feeds on their pain.

Watch: The Boogeyman

33. Children of the Corn (2020)

A dark secret grows in a quiet town surrounded by endless, whispering cornfields. Stephen King’s classic tale follows a group of children bound by a sinister cult, whose chilling rituals turn the peaceful countryside into a place where fear takes root. No one is truly safe from the darkness lurking just beyond the stalks.

Watch: Children of the Corn

34. Evil Dead (2013)

Deep in the woods, an ancient evil waits — silent, patient, and hungry. When a group of friends retreats to a remote cabin, they accidentally unleash a demonic force that turns their getaway into a blood-soaked nightmare. This 2013 Evil Dead reboot plunges into brutal, relentless terror before Evil Dead Rise (2023) brings the horror from the woods into the heart of the city.

Watch: Evil Dead

35. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The lines of faith and fear are blurred in The Exorcism of Emily Rose, a chilling blend of courtroom drama and supernatural horror inspired by true events. When a young woman becomes possessed and dies during an exorcism, a priest stands trial for her death — forcing a court of jurors to reckon with forces that can’t be explained.

Watch: The Exorcism of Emily Rose

36. The Meg (2018)

In the uncharted depths of the ocean, a long-buried predator awakens — one that should’ve stayed extinct. Disturbed by a deep-sea expedition, The Meg unleashes a colossal force of nature, turning the clear blue ocean into a blood-red hunting ground where survival hangs by the snap of razor-sharp teeth.

Watch: The Meg

37. A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

Silence is survival in A Quiet Place Part II, the suspenseful and haunting follow-up to A Quiet Place (2018).* As the deadly sound-sensitive creatures continue to lurk in the shadows, a family must navigate a shattered landscape where the faintest whisper makes the difference between life and death.

Watch: A Quiet Place Part II

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

38. Scream (2022)

The Scream franchise redefined the slasher genre, and Scream (2022) reignites the terror for a new generation. When a masked killer returns to Woodsboro, old wounds are reopened and dark secrets come to light. As bodies pile up, survivors must face the ghosts of their past because the deadly game they’ve been playing still isn’t over yet.

Watch: Scream

39. American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho cuts deep into the heart of 1980s excess and madness. Patrick Bateman, a wealthy New York investment banker, hides a chilling secret beneath his polished facade — a violent psychosis that blurs the lines between reality and nightmare. As his world unravels, the film exposes the terrifying emptiness lurking behind the American dream.

Watch: American Psycho *

*American Psycho requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

40. Sinister (2012)

Get dragged into a nightmare woven from family secrets and ancient evil in Sinister — a horror-filled story about a true-crime writer who discovers a box of disturbing home movies in his new house.

Watch: Sinister

41. The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

After Claire Bartel reports her doctor for assault, he dies by suicide — leaving behind a pregnant widow, Peyton. Grief-stricken and seeking revenge, Peyton loses her baby and sets her sights on Claire, infiltrating her home under the guise of a nanny.

Watch: The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

42. The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Cabin in the Woods (coming to Hulu on October 16) begins like any classic horror movie: a group of friends head to a remote cabin for a weekend getaway. But beneath the surface of every scream and shadow lies something far more sinister. As the group falls deeper and deeper into a terrifying spiral of blood and chaos, they discover they’re part of a much bigger nightmare.