It won’t be long before school is out for summer! Luckily, Hulu has a full library of kids movies and shows to keep the family entertained all vacation long. From popular new flicks like Soul,* to classic ’90s favorites like The Sandlot, check out some of our favorite kid-friendly titles streaming now on Hulu.

*Soul is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Best Kids Movies

There are some kid-friendly movies that literally everyone should see — those that tug at your heartstrings, open your eyes to new perspectives, and even shape pop culture. Titles like Diary of a Wimpy Kid , Ramona and Beezus , and Soul * fall into that category. Check out these and more popular kids movies streaming now.

Discover More Popular Kids Movies

*Soul is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Kids TV Shows

Need something to hold your kid’s attention for a bit longer than the average movie? We’ve got you covered. Discover Hulu’s full library of youngster-approved TV shows, like Hey Arnold! , Trolls: Trollstopia , The Powerpuff Girls , and more.

Discover More Family TV Shows

Best Family Movies

If you’re looking for a movie the entire family will love, look no further! Explore the best family movies streaming now, like Inside Out ,* The Spy Next Door , Night at The Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian , and more.

Discover More Movies for The Family

*Inside Out is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Comedy Movies for Kids

These hilarious comedies are guaranteed to fill your home with laughter. Check out our collection of great comedy movies for kids, like Shrek , Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs , Rio , and more streaming now on Hulu.

Check Out More Comedy Movies and Shows

Classic Kids Movies

Introduce your family to classics like The Sandlot , A Boy Named Charlie Brown , Charlotte's Web , and more.

Explore the Best ’90s Shows Streaming Now

Best Action-Adventure Movies

Something about summertime awakens our desire for new adventures. Get inspiration for your next summer quest with action-adventure movies like Pan , Dora: The Lost City of Gold , Secret Garden , and more.

Explore the Adventure Movies Hub

Best Teen Romance Movies

We’re obsessed with these teen-friendly streams. Check out teen romance movies like the 2011 remake of Footloose and Teen Spirit (starring The Great’s Elle Fanning).

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Easy-to-Watch TV Shows for The Family

We get it — it’s hard to commit to a show (or even a movie) during summer vacation. Check out some easy watches the whole family will love, like American Ninja Warrior , AFV , Total Wipeout , and more.

Check Out More Family TV Shows