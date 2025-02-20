Documentaries are where education meets entertainment. So why not learn a little something during your next movie night?

Maybe you’re looking for a music doc, like Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Or perhaps you’re ready to take a nostalgic rewind with a decades doc, like Brats (2024).

Are you a sports fan? Let us recommend Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welcome to Wrexham soccer documentary series or ESPN’s Inside the College Football Playoff.*

Don’t think we forgot about you, true-crime junkies. To you, we offer documentary series, like Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke and Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.

With Hulu, there’s something for everyone. Expand your horizons with the best documentaries streaming now.

*Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via the ESPN app and ESPN.com .

Best Documentaries on Hulu Right Now

1. Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

Not everything on social media is as it seems.

This gripping Hulu Original documentary unravels the shocking downfall of “mom-fluencer” Ruby Franke, who went from 2.3 million devoted followers to facing up to 30 years behind bars.

Beneath the picture-perfect posts lay a much darker truth. For the first time, Ruby’s children and husband break their silence, revealing the secrets and scandals that unfolded behind the camera.

Watch: Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

2. Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?

Brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez are currently serving life sentences for the murder of their parents in 1989. After becoming one of the first high-profile trials to receive extensive television coverage, the question remains over three decades later — were the Menendez brothers misjudged? This documentary by ID explores the famously debated question.

Watch: Menendez Brothers: Misjudged? *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

3. Child Star (2024)

Demi Lovato, Keenan Thompson, Drew Barrymore, Jojo Siwa, and more former child stars uncover the dark side of growing up in Hollywood by telling their personal stories.

Watch: Child Star

4. In Vogue: The 90s

The upcoming six-part Hulu Original docuseries, In Vogue: The 90s, delves into the transformative moments of the 1990s through the world of fashion. Each episode highlights defining trends and events — from the rise of grunge to the grandeur of the Met Gala. Featuring insights from Vogue editors such as Hamish Bowles, Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, and Tonne Goodman, the series offers a rich perspective on a decade marked by significant change.

Watch: In Vogue: The 90s

5. Brats

Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Tom Cruise, Sean Penn, Matt Dillon, Nic Cage, and more of the young, rich, and famous movie stars of the 1980s reflect on the height of the “Brat Pack” over 30 years later. Stream the Hulu Original documentary, Brats, now on Hulu.

Watch: Brats

6. Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

Sherri Papini was the perfect wife with the perfect family — until her “kidnapping” brought Sherri’s shocking dark secrets to light. As this true-crime story unfolds in front of the world, it takes a shocking turn that lands Sherri in prison.

Watch: Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

7. Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

After 40 years of music, Jon Bon Jovi is still “Livin’ on a Prayer.” The Hulu Original four-part, all-access documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight, chronicles four decades of unreleased demos, personal videos, and never-before-told stories of the iconic rock band, Bon Jovi, as they relive the past while trying to chart an uncertain future.

Watch: Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

8. Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (2024)

Meet Diane von Furstenberg — a truly remarkable woman who embodies grace, style, and passion.

Born to a Holocaust survivor, she’s not just a fashion icon but a symbol of resilience and empowerment. Discover the life and work of Diane Von Furstenberg in the new Hulu Original documentary, Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge.

Watch: Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

9. Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told (2024)

At its peak in the ’80s and ’90s, the iconic (yet unofficial) Atlanta street party known as Freaknik became one of the largest and wildest festivals the city has ever seen. Discover (or relive) the wildest party never told in this new Hulu Original documentary streaming now.

Watch: Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

10. The Contestant (2024)

Before the takeover of reality television in the West, there was Japan’s Tomoaki Hamatsu — an aspiring comedian who unknowingly became an extreme case study in our culture of oversharing. Left naked in a room for months with nothing but a stack of magazines, Hamatsu was promised one million yen if he could find a way to survive off the magazine’s contest coupons.

Discover the shocking true story of the world’s very first reality TV star in the Hulu Original documentary, The Contestant.

Watch: The Contestant

11. Impact x Nightline: Unboxing Shein

Shein, one of the world’s largest internet clothing brands, makes other fast fashion companies look slow. Despite their well-known controversies and constant public backlash, it seems there’s nothing the Chinese-based retailer can do that will stop the excessive shopping thanks to their golden formula of quick trend turnaround, mass production, and bargain pricing.

Is there truth to the negative headlines surrounding Shein? ABC News peeks behind the screen to find out.

Watch: Unboxing Shein

12. Welcome to Wrexham

Whether you’re an AFC (Association Football Club) fan or not, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welcome to Wrexham docuseries gives viewers an introduction to European football and a unique look at the working-class town of Wrexham, Wales.

Watch: Welcome to Wrexham

13. Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (2024)

Rejection, heartache, and hard times laid the bricks of Lainey Wilson’s road to success. To the outside world, the country music singer and songwriter seemingly shot to stardom overnight. But for Lainey, it’s been a long time coming.

Watch: Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

14. Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

The Nickelodeon actors you know — the story you don’t. The docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, exposes what was really going on behind the scenes of our favorite childhood television shows. Together, former castmates and crew open old scars and discuss the unshakable trauma left on those involved — even now, 20 years later.

Watch: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

15. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

When Kathleen McCormack disappeared in 1982, suspicions pointed to real estate tycoon Robert Durst, who was later suspected of being involved in the murders of his friend Susan Berman and neighbor Morris Black.

Despite being the main suspect, Durst was never convicted of his crimes. The case faced complications, including lack of concrete evidence, legal loopholes, and challenges in the investigation process — allowing Durst to evade conviction until new evidence emerged after The Jinx aired.

This gripping six-part series explores the tangled web of Durst’s crimes, featuring an interview with Durst himself.

Watch: The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst *

*The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

16. Jewel Thief (2023)

The Jewel Thief is a Hulu Original true-crime documentary and first-hand account of the real-life heists of criminal mastermind, Gerald Blanchard. From shoplifting to bank robbing and, ultimately, stealing a royal crown jewel — there are very few thieves in modern history with the creativity, precision, and success of Blanchard.

Learn more about the world’s most notorious thief in his own words with the Hulu Original documentary, The Jewel Thief.

Watch: The Jewel Thief

Want more true crime? Check out these must-watch true-crime documentaries streaming now on Hulu.

17. I Am Greta (2020)

Greta Thunberg is more than just a shy student with Asperger’s — she’s an environmental activist whose determination and passion sparked a global movement.

From her solo school strike for climate change outside of the Swedish Parliament to her captivating and commanding speeches in front of the United Nations, I Am Greta tells the story of Thunberg through never-before-seen footage of her life starting from the very beginning.

Watch: I Am Greta

18. National Geographic: When Sharks Attack

With shark attacks on the rise over the last 50 years, National Geographic takes a deep dive into our planet’s oceans and beaches to understand why. From the New England coast to the shores of Australia, sink your teeth into seven seasons of this spine-chilling docuseries.

You don’t have to wait for Shark Week specials to watch more of these sea predators. Discover more shark documentaries streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: When Sharks Attack

No one does documentaries like National Geographic. Check out the National Geographic Hub on Hulu to keep learning.

19. Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion (2024)

You’d never believe what’s hiding behind the picture-perfect Instagram feed of the popular retail brand, Brandy Melville. From unethical textile manufacturing in Italy to a culture of racism and body shaming, former employees and partners of the company come forward to tell their stories in the HBO Original documentary series, Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion.

Watch: Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion *

*Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

20. The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to tell her story — this time in her own words. The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is the highly anticipated Lifetime documentary series offering a shocking look into her tragic childhood while discussing how she’s taking her power back as an adult.

Can’t get enough of these real-life stories? Check out our list of these movies and shows based on true stories , streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

21. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

Model and actress Brooke Shields is no stranger to the spotlight. She first broke onto the scene when she was a teen, becoming the youngest model to cover Vogue magazine at just 14 years old. Now, at 57, Shields has discovered her power and is reflecting on the disturbing sexualization she experienced throughout her life, bringing to light the ways society exploits young women.

Watch: Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

22. Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Do you remember the spine-chilling 2010 cult case at Sarah Lawrence College? We’re looking at you, true-crime junkies.

This Hulu Original docuseries dives deep inside the scandal surrounding now-convict Larry Ray and the college-aged victims he manipulated and trafficked. With Ray currently serving a 60-year sentence, those who survived him are stepping forward to tell their stories through exclusive photos and video clips.

Watch: Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

23. RapCaviar Presents

Inspired by the Spotify playlist of the same name, RapCaviar Presents is a docuseries that features the biggest names in rap music and how their life stories highlight the way art and influence challenge social norms. Get inside the minds of rap legends like City Girls, Coi Leray, and Tyler, The Creator as they shed light on today’s societal issues, including mental health, sexuality, and more.

Watch: RapCaviar Presents

24. Welcome to Earth

Join actor Will Smith on an incredible journey as he explores some of the most amazing places on the planet in the National Geographic series, Welcome to Earth. From diving into the depths of the ocean to venturing into live volcanoes, Smith pushes himself to new limits to experience the natural wonders of the world up close.

Watch: Welcome to Earth

25. Dear Mama

Dear Mama is a five-part docuseries that uses real footage and interviews, including never-before-seen content, to tell the story of rap legend Tupac Shakur and his short but impactful life through the lens of his mother, Afeni Shakur, who lived many lives of her own.

Watch: Dear Mama

26. Planet Sex

How does sexuality differ from community to community? What is studied at a scientific sex research lab? This six-episode docuseries answers those questions and more. Learn something new with model and actress Cara Delevigne as she explores the taboo topics of sex.

Watch: Planet Sex

27. Drain the Oceans

What would the ocean floors look like if all the water could be drained? National Geographic is pulling the plug on our oceans to see what lies underneath. From sunken ships to long-lost ancient civilizations and unseen natural wonders, history and science buffs alike will love this captivating Nat Geo series streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

Watch: Drain the Oceans

28. Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview

From years of bullying to finding success and solace in professional basketball — and then the foreign controversy that made Brittney Griner a household name — ABC’s Robin Roberts speaks candidly with Griner about it all.

Watch: Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview

29. The Secrets of Hillsong

What was once known as the place of worship for A-list celebrities is now known for its scandalous fall from grace. In this documentary series, FX and Vanity Fair uncover the unchristian-like misconduct of Hill Song’s founder, Carl Lentz, that led to the mega church’s predictable demise.

Watch: The Secrets of Hillsong

30. Impact x Nightline: The Skinny Shot

Until recently, insulin medication was only prescribed to those with diabetes. Now, these semaglutide shots — like Ozempic® and Mounjaro® — are being prescribed to celebrities, influencers, and everyday people for weight loss, even if the patient isn’t overweight. While some call it a game changer for those struggling with obesity, the wildfire demand for the drug does come with implications: How does increased demand affect the supply for those with diabetes? What are the long-term effects of using insulin for weight loss? And, what happens when a patient stops using insulin?

ABC News takes a journalistic approach to weigh the pros and cons of “the skinny shot.”

Watch: Impact x Nightline: The Skinny Shot

31. Secrets of Playboy

Secrets of Playboy is a 12-episode documentary series that examines the height of the Playboy empire in the 1970s through a modern-day lens. Using archived footage and exclusive interviews, this docuseries uncovers the crime and consequences of Hugh Hefner’s fantasy world.

Watch: Secrets of Playboy

32. God Forbid (2022)

God Forbid is a story about a 20-year-old pool attendant in Miami who finds himself caught in a scandalous affair with the Falwells — a prominent family in the Christian community. This exclusive documentary takes a peek behind the family’s perfect facade and into the hypocritical lives of the Christian elite.

Watch: God Forbid

33. Aftershock (2022)

Omari Maynard and Bruce McIntyre are two bereaved fathers with similar stories: Their partners died due to preventable childbirth complications. Aftershock shows the real-life heartbreak of these two families as they use their pain to fight the healthcare disparities in the Black community.

Watch: Aftershock

34. Leave No Trace (2022)

For some, the Boy Scouts created a community where they remember feeling safe while making life-long happy memories. But for 82,000 others, it was an organization that stripped them of their innocence, forcing them to grow up way too soon.

Leave No Trace tells the heartbreaking stories of these men, exposing the dark secrets of the Boy Scouts of America.

Watch: Leave No Trace

35. Summer of Soul (2021)

Presented by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul is a musical time capsule of a little-known moment in Black history. Transport back to the summer of ’69 in this powerful and important story that celebrates Black music, culture, and fashion at the now-iconic Harlem Cultural Festival.

Watch: Summer of Soul

36. Minding the Gap (2018)

Directed by Bing Liu, Minding the Gap is an Oscar®-nominated documentary that follows three young men who bond over skateboarding to escape their turbulent home lives in the Rust Belt of America.

Watch: Minding the Gap

37. Kid 90 (2021)

Soleil Moon Frye is a former child star, best known for her role as the spunky and independent Punky Brewster. In this documentary, Soleil takes viewers behind the scenes with her own archived footage to show exactly what it was like growing up in Hollywood during the ’90s.

Watch: Kid 90

38. Hillary

Get an inside look at the life of former First Lady and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, in the Emmy®-nominated docuseries, Hillary. From her days as a young suburban Republican to making history as the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2016 election, the Clinton family shares exclusive archived footage and interviews to tell the story of how Hillary became both admired and criticized around the world.

Watch: Hillary

39. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years (2016)

The band you know, and the story you don’t. Even if you’re not a fan of The Beatles, this must-see documentary produced by Ron Howard will have you hooked. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week takes a never-before-seen look into the world’s most beloved band during the height of their career.

Watch: The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

40. The First Wave (2021)

Do you remember where you were when the world shut down in March 2020? Take a harrowing yet healing look back at The First Wave of the pandemic — a testament to the power of bravery and human connection.

Watch: The First Wave

41. The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For

Nothing says early 2000s fashion like a Von Dutch trucker hat. From Paris Hilton to Jay-Z, the biggest celebrities during that time likely have a Von Dutch-clad paparazzi photo hidden away in the depths of the internet.

The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For is a documentary that chronicles the unbelievably dark story behind the rise and fall of the once iconic brand.

Watch: The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For

42. Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (2018)

Very few pop culture phenomenons have stood the test of time or made a societal impact quite like Barbie. This documentary features never-before-seen footage to tell women’s stories over the last 60 years through the lens of the most popular plastic doll on the planet.

Watch: Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbi

43. Untouchable (2019)

The rise and fall of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is a horrifying story that shows what happens when people with the upper hand abuse their power. This documentary tells that story through the perspectives of the women who suffered physical and mental abuse by Weinstein, sparking the worldwide #MeToo movement in 2017.

Watch: Untouchable

44. Batman & Bill (2017)

You probably know Bob Kane to be the creator of Batman, but the originator of the beloved comic book character may have been another “Caped Crusader.” Batman & Bill is a documentary set out to bring justice to Bill Finger, the uncredited innovator of Gotham’s heroic vigilante.

Watch: Batman & Bill

45. Jawline (2019)

Austyn Tester is a 16-year-old internet sensation longing to escape his “dead-end” life in rural Tennessee. This surprisingly inspiring documentary takes a deeper look into the double-edged sword that is social media.

Watch: Jawline

46. Too Funny to Fail (2017)

You would think that a TV cast and crew containing comedy geniuses like Dana Carvey, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, and Robert Smigel would be too funny to fail, right? They thought so too. In this documentary, Carvey reflects on his short-lived project, The Dana Carvey Show.

Watch: Too Funny to Fail

47. Homeroom (2021)

The year 2020 will go down as an unprecedented one for students all over the world. Homeroom is a documentary that focuses on an Oakland-area high school, highlighting the day-to-day struggles faced by students and how the pandemic has only made them worse.

Watch: Homeroom

48. Dead Asleep (2021)

Can a murder committed while sleepwalking be criminally charged? Dead Asleep is a true-crime documentary surrounding Randy Herman, Jr. and the murder he committed while he was fast asleep — or so he claims.

Watch: Dead Asleep

49. Fyre Fraud (2019)

What do you get when you combine a greedy mogul, deceptive marketing, and an ill-planned event promised to be larger-than-life? None other than the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival failure. This tell-all documentary shows what can happen when chasing money and social media influence at all costs.

Watch: Fyre Fraud

50. WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (2021)

Is a scam with good intentions still a scam? Case in point: the chaotic rise and fall of Adam Neumann’s company, WeWork — a series of co-working spaces he believed would change the world. WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn is an original Hulu documentary available to stream now.

Watch: WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

51. 1990s: The Deadliest Decade

Many of us look back on the 1990s with fond memories and nostalgia — a longing for the “good old days.” But looking back, the ’90s held some of the most dark and fatal moments in history. The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade transports viewers back and provides a brief snapshot of the time, including the deadliest murders of that decade you may have forgotten about.

Watch: 1990s: The Deadliest Decade

52. Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons

What was once a staple clothing brand has become a relic of the past. Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons is a Hulu Original documentary uncovering the hidden dark side of VS’s light pink illusion that led to the retail giant’s downfall.

Watch: Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons

53. Children of the Underground

Children of the Underground tells the true story of a vigilante, Faye Yager. She spearheaded an underground network to hide hundreds of mothers and their children from the men who abused them.

Watch: Children of the Underground

54. McCartney 3,2,1

All you need is love and a music documentary. In this six-part Hulu Original docuseries, music fans get to explore over 50 years of music through the eyes of Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin.

And for Beatles fans — discover never-before-seen, in-depth interviews with McCartney, where he discusses the creation and inspiration for his music that became the soundtrack of a generation.

Watch: McCartney: 3,2,1

55. Mormon No More

Mormon No More is a TV docuseries about two former Mormon wives who found the courage to leave the church and their husbands so they could live a life true to themselves. Learn the heartbreaking but inspiring stories of Sal and Lena as they escape the only lives they’ve ever known to build a new life together.

Watch: Mormon No More

56. Dark Side of the 90s

Dark Side of the 90s is a 10-part docuseries that digs deep into some of the darker trends and pop-culture moments of the decade. From the controversial start of reality TV to the birth of the internet, this eye-opening yet nostalgic documentary series will transport you back in time.

Watch: Dark Side of the 90s

57. The New York Times Presents

The New York Times Presents is a docuseries that uses unparalleled journalism to take viewers deep into the topics of the biggest news and pop-culture stories of our lifetime. From Britney Spears’ conservatorship and Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl scandal to social media influencers and even the popularity of vaping — this documentary series covers it all.

Watch: The New York Times Presents

58. Inside the College Football Playoff

Do you love sports documentaries? This four-part ESPN series gives fans an all-access pass into the top four college football teams of 2018 as they prepare for the semi-finals and national championship.

Watch: Inside the College Football Playoff *

*Access ESPN+ content via Hulu and ESPN+; select content only available via the ESPN app and ESPN.com .

59. The Big Scary “S” Word (2020)

Socialism, or in this case, The Big Scary “S” Word, has been a taboo word in American culture for decades. How did that come to be? This documentary delves deep into the history of socialism and the modern socialist movement through interviews with prominent political figures, including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Watch: The Big Scary “S” Word