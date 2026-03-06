Awards season is in full swing, and this year’s OscarⓇ nominations have film fans everywhere updating their must-watch lists. From instant hits like Ryan Coogler’s Sinners (2025) to the resurgence of beloved animated Disney characters in Zootopia 2 — this year’s nominees are films to be reckoned with.

Check out these buzz-worthy Oscar-nominated movies of 2026, catch up on past nominated titles streaming now, and tune in to the Academy AwardsⓇ live on Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

2026 Oscar-Nominated Movies on Hulu

Check out these 2026 Oscar-nominated and winning movies streaming now.

The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

Think you know Cinderella’s story? Think again. This twisted fairy tale remix follows Elvira, an overlooked young woman determined to win Prince Julian’s attention in a kingdom obsessed with beauty. As she submits to increasingly extreme transformations, the film blends satire with bold body horror, delivering visuals you won’t be able to get out of your head.

The Academy took notice, nominating the film for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for its striking, imaginative aesthetics.

Watch: The Ugly Stepsister (English Dub)

Elio (2025)

In this heartfelt Pixar adventure, 11-year-old Elio is a lonely space fanatic who dreams of life beyond Earth. When his wish unexpectedly comes true and he’s beamed up to the Communiverse — a bustling intergalactic organization of alien life — Elio is mistaken for Earth’s ambassador. Now he must navigate a colorful cosmic world, form unlikely friendships, and figure out where he truly belongs.

Elio is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Watch: Elio *

*Elio is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Zootopia 2 (2025)

Jump back into the vibrant animal metropolis of Zootopia with everyone’s favorite bunny cop Judy Hopps and crafty fox Nick Wilde. When a mysterious new threat shakes the city, the duo must hit the streets again, uncovering secrets, testing their partnership, and exploring unexpected corners of their world in this high-energy animated adventure.

The sequel to Disney’s original hit is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 98th Oscars.

Watch: Zootopia 2 * (coming Wednesday, March 11, 2026)

*Zootopia 2 is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You (2025)

This darkly funny, emotionally raw dramedy centers on Linda, a therapist and mother nearing her breaking point as her daughter’s serious illness reshapes every part of her life. At work, she’s expected to stay composed. At home, the pressure keeps building.

Rose Byrne delivers a performance defined by frayed nerves and razor-sharp timing — a turn that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Watch: If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You *

*If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle or the HBO Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Smashing Machine (2025)

This gritty biographical drama stars Dwayne Johnson as MMA legend Mark Kerr, tracing his rise in the early days of mixed martial arts and the personal cost of life inside the cage. As injuries mount and addiction tightens its grip, Kerr’s pursuit of greatness begins to fracture the world around him.

Johnson’s dramatic physical transformation anchors the film — work that earned the movie an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Watch: The Smashing Machine *

*The Smashing Machine requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle or the HBO Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Sinners (2025)

Set in 1932 Mississippi, this genre-bending horror follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack as they return home to open a juke joint — only to face a supernatural force drawn to their music. Blending Southern Gothic atmosphere with vampire mythology, the film builds from soulful celebration to a fight for survival.

Sinners made Oscars history with 16 Academy Award nominations — the most of any film — including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, cementing its place in movie history.

Watch: Sinners *

*Sinners requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle or the HBO Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Past Academy Award-Winning and Nominated Movies on Hulu

Anora (2024)

Breakout actress Mikey Madison shines as Anora — a young sex worker from Brooklyn who finally finds her fairytale when she falls for the son of a Russian oligarch.

Anora was nominated for six Oscars and won five: Mikey Madison for Best Actress, Sean Baker for Best Director, Baker again for Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and the biggest award of the night, Best Picture.

Stream the tragicomedic romance now on Hulu.

Watch: Anora

Fire of Love (2022)

This visually stunning documentary tells the story of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, a married couple dedicated to chasing and filming active volcanoes. Pieced together from their breathtaking archival footage, the film captures both the awe-inspiring power of nature and the deep bond that fueled their dangerous work.

Fire of Love earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature in 2023.

Watch: Fire of Love

Poor Things (2023)

From director Yorgos Lanthimos comes this wildly imaginative Victorian-era tale of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist. As Bella sets out to experience the world on her own terms, her journey becomes a bold exploration of autonomy, desire, and self-discovery, anchored by Stone’s fearless performance.

Poor Things won four Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Stone, and was one of the most celebrated films at the 2024 ceremony.

Watch: Poor Things

A Complete Unknown (2024)

This intimate biographical drama follows a young Bob Dylan as he arrives in 1960s New York and begins his rise through the city’s vibrant folk scene. Timothée Chalamet stars as the elusive musician, capturing a pivotal moment in his career when ambition, artistry, and cultural change collided.

A Complete Unknown earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture in 2024.

Watch: A Complete Unknown

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Disney and Pixar’s beloved Inside Out characters return for Inside Out 2. Only now, Riley is a teenager, and headquarters has to make room for new and challenging emotions — including the frenetic, on-edge Anxiety.

Inside Out 2 was nominated for Best Animated Feature. Stream it now on Disney+.

Watch: Inside Out 2 *

*Inside Out 2 is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Dune: Part 2 (2024)

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return to continue the cinematic story of the Dune book series by author Frank Herbert. In this chapter, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) faces the impossible choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe.

Dune: Part 2 was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Sound (WINNER!), and Best Visual Effects (WINNER!).

Watch: Dune: Part 2 *

*Dune: Part 2 requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle or the HBO Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

The popular Planet of the Apes franchise lives on with the newest installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the first in a new trilogy continuing the story of the 2010s films.

In an era long after Caesar’s rule, apes thrive while humans are exiled to the shadows. When a new, oppressive ape leader rises to power and expands his empire, a young ape embarks on a perilous journey to shape the destiny of both apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was up against Alien: Romulus (2024) and Dune: Part 2 for Best Visual Effects at the 2025 Oscars.

Watch: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Alien: Romulus (2024)

Set between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), Alien: Romulus is the latest installment in the Alien franchise . Embracing the chilling atmosphere that made the Alien movies so iconic, this installment follows a group of young space colonists who stumble upon an abandoned space station, only to encounter a deadly extraterrestrial threat.

Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn, and directed by Fede Álvarez, Alien: Romulus was nominated for a 2025 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Watch: Alien: Romulus *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once was the movie to beat at the 2023 Academy Awards. Part action/adventure, part heartfelt family drama, and part laugh-out-loud comedy — this eye-opening film follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) down a multiverse rabbit hole.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was nominated for 11 Oscars (the most for the 2023 awards). The movie won seven, including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay.

Watch: Everything Everywhere All At Once *

*Everything Everywhere All At Once requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle or the HBO Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Marvel’s Black Panther (2018)* — both from director Ryan Coogler. While grieving the death of T’Challa, his sister Shuri must find the strength to become the next Black Panther and protect Wakanda from underwater enemies.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for five Oscars and won one for Best Costume Design.

Watch: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *

*Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to stream with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Turning Red (2022)

With loving friends, an overbearing mother, and a boy band to fangirl at, thirteen-year-old Meilin (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) experiences some big emotions. Seems pretty normal, right? Except she turns into a red panda anytime she gets excited or stressed (which is often).

This critically acclaimed coming-of-age Pixar film was nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Watch: Turning Red *

*Turning Red is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

It’s been more than a decade since we first visited the fictional moon Pandora in Avatar (2009)* — a groundbreaking performance-capture/CGI film with characters we loved rooting for and innovative graphics that blew our minds.

Viewers are brought back to the forests of Pandora in this long-awaited sequel but not for long. When Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) gets word that Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is back with a vengeance, he has no choice but to relocate his family out of the forest and into the water.

Avatar: The Way of Water was nominated for four Academy Awards and won for Best Visual Effects.

Watch: Avatar: The Way of Water *

*Avatar: The Way of Water is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Set in 1940s Buffalo, New York, the film follows con man, Stanton “Stan” Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), who takes a job as a carny after his house burns down under suspicious circumstances (to say the least). During his time as a carny, he learns to be a mentalist.

Shortly after, he and his girlfriend, Molly, decide to leave the carnival life and take on the big time. But when the couple embarks on a con against the wealthy elite, they realize they may have bitten off more than they can chew.

This Guillermo del Toro film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Watch: Nightmare Alley *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Summer of Soul (2021)

In the summer of 1969, at the same time as the famous Woodstock festival, another event was taking place called the Harlem Cultural Festival. The celebration drew crowds of hundreds, lasted for six weeks, and featured dozens of Black artists and speakers.

Directed by The Roots drummer Questlove, this documentary reveals never-before-seen footage of the festival and explores the meaning of such a significant celebration of Black culture in America.

Summer of Soul won Best Documentary Feature in 2022.

Watch: Summer of Soul

Cruella (2021)

Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella de Vil before she became the infamous villain of One Hundred and One Dalmatians * (1961). Talented Estella dreams of becoming a fashion designer — but life has gotten in the way. That is, until a chance encounter brings her into the world she’s always dreamed of. But, as it turns out, not everything is as glamorous as she imagined.

Cruella was nominated for two Academy Awards in 2022 and won the award for Best Costume Design.

Watch: Cruella *

*Cruella and One Hundred and One Dalmatians are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Encanto (2021)

La familia Madrigal is famous for their magical home, Casa Madrigal, and even more impressive special abilities. Each member of the Madrigal family receives a gift that’s used to help care for the family, the town, and the people in it — until Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz). As the only family member who didn’t receive a gift, Mirabel never quite feels like she belongs. But when Casa Madrigal and the family’s magic are in trouble, she seems to be the only one who can fix what’s been broken.

For kids and adults alike, the outstanding animation and original songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda earned Encanto three Oscar nominations in 2022, including Best Animated Feature (and won!) Best Original Score, and Best Original Song.

Watch: Encanto *

*Encanto is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Luca (2021)

A young sea monster, Luca has always known he’s destined for something more than the underwater world he’s been confined to his entire life. After gathering enough courage, he decides to take a few steps on land, where he realizes he becomes human. That’s when he meets Alberto, an orphan sea monster living on land. When the pair decides to enter a triathlon so they can afford a Vespa scooter, they’re faced with a community that may not accept them and the fear that they’ll be discovered.

Luca was nominated for Best Animated Feature in 2022 alongside Flee (2021) and Encanto.

Watch: Luca *

*Luca is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Long, long ago, the land of Kumandra existed in perfect harmony, where humans and dragons lived together in peace. When monsters called the Druun arrive and begin turning the citizens into stone, the dragons sacrifice themselves to save the humans. When the Druun returns 500 years later, Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), a young warrior, is determined to track down the fabled last dragon Sisu (Awkwafina) to save her community.

Raya and the Last Dragon was nominated for Best Animated Feature alongside Flee, Encanto, and Luca in 2022.

Watch: Raya and the Last Dragon *

*Raya and the Last Dragon is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Attica (2021)

In 1971, Attica Prison consisted of nearly 70% Black and Brown inmates and 100% white guards. After an extended time without basic necessities, like toilet paper and toothpaste, coupled with unprovoked beatings, the inmates decided enough was enough. This true crime documentary film recounts the deadly five-day standoff between law enforcement and Attica’s prisoners, which dives deep into the experiences of inmates of color and the continued need for reform 50 years later.

Attica was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2022 alongside Flee.

Watch: Attica *

*Attica requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.